Morgan Hill, CA

KTVU FOX 2

San Leandro shakes in 3.1 earthquake

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The Bay Area was jolted by an earthquake Wednesday morning. A magnitude 3.1 quake hit at 8:34 a.m. just northeast of San Leandro, USGS reported. The epicenter was right under I-580, near Lake Chabot. This comes after the 6.4 quake that shook Ferndale early Tuesday. It...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Northern California earthquake leaves thousands without power

FERNDALE, Calif. - A magnitude-6.4 earthquake rocked the Northern California coast early Tuesday morning, leaving thousands without power and jittery residents feeling a wave of aftershocks. The US Geological Survey reported the strong quake struck at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday, about 7.5 miles west-southwest of Ferndale, a city in Humboldt County.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

MyShake app wakes people far from quake's epicenter

BERKELEY, Calif. - The MyShake app designed to give a short warning before a quake hits, sounded the alarm early Tuesday morning when an earthquake centered in Humboldt County hit. It woke people up here in the Bay Area and beyond. And in some cases, it alerted people out of...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose's Japantown gets new stoplight at deadly intersection

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Residents in San Jose are applauding the city for putting a new stoplight at a historically dangerous intersection in the Japantown area. This comes as the city continues to grapple with 64 pedestrian traffic deaths this year alone. Construction on the light project began last year...
SAN JOSE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Local earthquake preparedness organizations on what you can do to stay safe

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Eureka in Northern California Tuesday morning.  The quake could be felt from the coast of Oregon to San Jose California.  According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the sizable quake injured two people, damaged roads and homes and left thousands without power with more than 72,000 outages reported.  The National The post Local earthquake preparedness organizations on what you can do to stay safe appeared first on KESQ.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Wild Pigs Ransack San Jose Lawns, Garbage Cans

Wild pigs appear to be visiting another neighborhood in the Bay Area, this time in San Jose. The animals have been seen destroying lawns and ransacking garbage cans, and some neighbors are concerned about the damages. Video sows nearly 30 wild pigs crossing a street and heading toward a home...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

The very best Bay Area holiday light displays

OAKLAND, Calif. - Time on your hands, and family in town? Hoping for one last jolt of holiday spirit?. From homemade neighborhood displays to large elaborate productions, we searched for the best Christmas light displays in the Bay Area. Here is a list of the most popular:. San Carlos: Eucalyptus...
Silicon Valley

16 long-lived Bay Area restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022

Bay Area diners said farewell to so many beloved restaurants in 2022. The ones we pay tribute to here had been favorites for generations. Some chefs and owners decided to retire. Others couldn’t weather the costs of doing business in this pandemic era, faced rent increases or lost their leases to redevelopment plans.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Spare the Air Alert issued for Bay Area Monday

(KRON) — The Bay Area Air Quality Management has issued a Spare the Air Alert for Monday. High pressures are expected with the combination of freezing overnight temperatures, fog and high air pollution levels which can cause unhealthy air quality. The ban prohibits burning wood, manufactured logs or any other solid fuel. “Wood smoke is […]
FOX40

“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area

(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
EL CERRITO, CA

Community Policy