Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Who is this former Ukrainian billionaire college dropout & Mountain View, CA, resident?Stephen L DaltonMountain View, CA
California Waffle Factory Fined $85K Over Toxic Gas LeakMona LazarSan Jose, CA
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income programBeth TorresSanta Clara County, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Dangerous San Jose intersection gets traffic light
An intersection in San Jose's Japantown may now be safer for pedestrians with the installation of a stop light. This particular location has been the site of traffic fatalities.
KTVU FOX 2
San Leandro shakes in 3.1 earthquake
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The Bay Area was jolted by an earthquake Wednesday morning. A magnitude 3.1 quake hit at 8:34 a.m. just northeast of San Leandro, USGS reported. The epicenter was right under I-580, near Lake Chabot. This comes after the 6.4 quake that shook Ferndale early Tuesday. It...
KTVU FOX 2
Northern California earthquake leaves thousands without power
FERNDALE, Calif. - A magnitude-6.4 earthquake rocked the Northern California coast early Tuesday morning, leaving thousands without power and jittery residents feeling a wave of aftershocks. The US Geological Survey reported the strong quake struck at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday, about 7.5 miles west-southwest of Ferndale, a city in Humboldt County.
KTVU FOX 2
MyShake app wakes people far from quake's epicenter
BERKELEY, Calif. - The MyShake app designed to give a short warning before a quake hits, sounded the alarm early Tuesday morning when an earthquake centered in Humboldt County hit. It woke people up here in the Bay Area and beyond. And in some cases, it alerted people out of...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose's Japantown gets new stoplight at deadly intersection
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Residents in San Jose are applauding the city for putting a new stoplight at a historically dangerous intersection in the Japantown area. This comes as the city continues to grapple with 64 pedestrian traffic deaths this year alone. Construction on the light project began last year...
Why it looks so gross outside in the SF Bay Area today
A bleak, brownish haze lingered over the Bay Area on Monday, obscuring the San Francisco skyline and adding to the gloom on a day also marked by unusually cold temperatures.
Local earthquake preparedness organizations on what you can do to stay safe
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Eureka in Northern California Tuesday morning. The quake could be felt from the coast of Oregon to San Jose California. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the sizable quake injured two people, damaged roads and homes and left thousands without power with more than 72,000 outages reported. The National The post Local earthquake preparedness organizations on what you can do to stay safe appeared first on KESQ.
'So cold!': Bay Area homeowners stress about holiday chill, frozen pipes and heating bills
How cold has it been in the North Bay? Cold enough for ice to build up on car windshields. Plants were frosty on Sunday morning after temperatures dipped below freezing.
NBC Bay Area
Wild Pigs Ransack San Jose Lawns, Garbage Cans
Wild pigs appear to be visiting another neighborhood in the Bay Area, this time in San Jose. The animals have been seen destroying lawns and ransacking garbage cans, and some neighbors are concerned about the damages. Video sows nearly 30 wild pigs crossing a street and heading toward a home...
NBC Bay Area
Code Restrictions Almost Stop Life-Sized Polar Express Engine From Coming to Life in Los Gatos
A South Bay family spent weeks making an elaborate holiday display, but it almost didn't happen because of code restrictions. About 700 people a night go to see a holiday display on Flintridge Drive in Los Gatos. The Max family worked on the life-size replica of the Polar Express engine,...
San Jose decades: The 1970s
Let's go back in time to the era of bell-bottoms and disco in the great 408.
KTVU FOX 2
The very best Bay Area holiday light displays
OAKLAND, Calif. - Time on your hands, and family in town? Hoping for one last jolt of holiday spirit?. From homemade neighborhood displays to large elaborate productions, we searched for the best Christmas light displays in the Bay Area. Here is a list of the most popular:. San Carlos: Eucalyptus...
‘World’s Rarest Clouds’ Appear in San Francisco Bay Area Skies, And the Pics Are Insane
On the morning of Dec. 16, beautiful clouds shimmered over the San Francisco Bay Area. Noctilucent clouds are considered the world’s rarest, and experts believe they appeared in San Francisco because of a recent rocket launch. Residents went outside and were completely taken by the amazing spectacle. They posted...
Here's how much Bay Area temperatures are expected to increase this week
The Bay Area has been in the grips of a cold weather spell for more than a week.
Massive Group of Wild Pigs Wreaks Havoc on California Neighborhood
Residents in California were shocked when they saw a group of pigs going hog wild in a neighborhood. According to residents in a San Jose neighborhood, a massive group of wild pigs were spotted destroying yards and knocking over garbage cans. In a recent video, viewers watch as 30 wild...
Silicon Valley
16 long-lived Bay Area restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022
Bay Area diners said farewell to so many beloved restaurants in 2022. The ones we pay tribute to here had been favorites for generations. Some chefs and owners decided to retire. Others couldn’t weather the costs of doing business in this pandemic era, faced rent increases or lost their leases to redevelopment plans.
Spare the Air Alert issued for Bay Area Monday
(KRON) — The Bay Area Air Quality Management has issued a Spare the Air Alert for Monday. High pressures are expected with the combination of freezing overnight temperatures, fog and high air pollution levels which can cause unhealthy air quality. The ban prohibits burning wood, manufactured logs or any other solid fuel. “Wood smoke is […]
“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area
(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
KTVU FOX 2
Silicon Valley has highest number of bicycle crashes in the last decade
A new report says Palo Alto and San Jose have had the most bicycle crashes in Silicon Valley over the last 10 years, leaving dozens of bikers injured. This comes just after San Jose hit a gruesome milestone of 64 pedestrian deaths due to a traffic crash this year.
Comments / 0