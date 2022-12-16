Read full article on original website
Staying mostly cloudy and cool Wednesday
Rain will be ending across Middle Georgia this evening leaving us with cloudy and cold conditions overnight. Lows will be dropping into the upper 30s by early Wednesday, but some clearing is possible through the day. Even with some sunshine peeking in, highs will be limited to the upper 40s...
Shower chances drop as cloudy skies remain Wednesday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mostly cloudy conditions will stick around this afternoon, however the odds for rain are slim. Mostly cloudy conditions will hang with Middle Georgia all day, however temperatures will be warmer due to the lack of rain. Highs will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s with winds from the northeast at 7-15 mph keeping the real-feels in the mid to upper 40s. Gusts will likely reach speeds between 20-25 mph this afternoon. A couple of stray showers are possible, but we likely will not see many of them until after the sun sets.
