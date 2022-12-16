Read full article on original website
High School Basketball Roundup: Notre Dame scraps Scott City
After losing three straight games, the Notre Dame Bulldogs broke out of their funk with a 63-38 win on the road against Scott City on Tuesday. Both teams utilized the three-point line in the first quarter. The Rams made three 3-pointers but the Bulldogs made four from the arch to go on an 18-13 lead. Kolton Johnson scored six of his 11 points in the opening period on a pair of 3-pointers.
Portageville denied Christmas tournament title by Doniphan
CLARKTON, Mo. — Top-seeded Portageville fell 45-43 in a heartbreaker to second-seeded Doniphan in the championship of the Clarkton Christmas Tournament on Friday, Dec. 16. The Bulldogs (4-3) played with good effort and intensity against the Dons (6-1), but continued to struggle to knock down shots. “We played hard,...
’Tis the season to be jolly for Sikeston after blowout win over Kelly
SIKESTON —“Baby, It’s Cold Outside” is one of the many popular Christmas tunes chiming through the radio this time of the year, but in a 71-41 win over Kelly at the Field House on Monday, Dec. 19, Sikeston was anything but cold outside. The Bulldogs (5-2)...
Kennett defeats Holcomb in Lady Royals consolation semifinals
The Kennett girls basketball team undertook and achieved a quick turnaround with a 53-40 win over Holcomb Tuesday night in the 5th place consolation semifinals game of the Lady Royals Christmas Classic hosted by Twin Rivers. The win will advance the Lady Indians to play Piggott, who took down Portageville...
Dexter, Giles shutting foes down one game after another
BROSELEY – When Dexter High School senior Caitlin Giles was a freshman, the Bearcat girl’s basketball team struggled to just five victories that season and a porous defense, which allowed opponents to score 57.5 points per game on average was a big reason why. Fast-forward to this winter...
HIGHER SEEDS ROLL: Top four teams advance to LRCC semifinals
BROSELEY — It was a good evening to be one of the top four seeds at the Lady Royals Christmas Classic. The top four seeds — Doniphan, Dexter, East Carter and Neelyville, respectively — all won their quarterfinal matchups by more than 20 points on average, with the closest game being a 59-43 win by No. 3 East Carter over 11th-seeded Holcomb.
Chaffee defeats Meadow Heights in OT on Yarbro’s big basket
Chaffee big man Blake Yarbro scored only six points on Monday, but his last basket was his biggest. With the game tied with mere seconds to go in overtime, he catches a pass inside and forces his way toward the basket to give the Red Devils a 72-70 victory over Meadow Heights.
TITLE GAME IS SET: OFC rivals to battle for Lady Royals Christmas Classic championship
BROSELEY — The Doniphan Donettes entered Tuesday’s Lady Royals Christmas Classic semifinal with rival Neelyville as the esteemed tournament’s defending champion and top seed. The Lady Tigers would have none of that. Doniphan found itself locked in a contest of state title intensity and with too many...
Juvenile dies in car crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A juvenile was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning in Butler County. According to Missouri State Police, the crash happened at 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 20 on Route PP, six miles west of Poplar Bluff. The agency’s crash report said the driver of...
Poplar Bluff woman arrested in connection to infant death
POPLAR BLUFF, MO — A mother in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested Thursday after her 7-week-old infant died at an area hospital. Police claim the baby had severe head trauma indicative of abuse. The Poplar Bluff Police Department says officers went to a home on Kinzer Street around 10...
Poplar Bluff man accused of making threats against the Butler County sheriff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of sending threatening messages to the Butler County sheriff via Facebook Messenger. Keagon L. Browning, 22, of Poplar Bluff was arrested and taken to the Butler County Jail on charges of felony harassment in the first degree. According to a statement...
Man charged in connection with deadly Pemiscot Co. shooting makes preliminary hearing
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The case against a man charged in a deadly shooting in Caruthersville is moving forward. Zy-Quan Williams appeared in a Pemiscot County courtroom on Monday, December 19 for a preliminary hearing where the court found there is enough evidence for the case to move to the trial phase.
Deadly fire in Parma, Mo. believed to be caused by heater
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Investigators believe a deadly fire in Parma was caused by a heater. According to the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatch received a call Sunday night, December 18 around midnight about a camper fire on Broad Street. The camper was next to a house that was being renovated.
Graves County woman pleads guilty to wanton endangerment after children exposed to meth
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Graves County, Kentucky, woman accused of exposing children in her care to methamphetamine pleaded guilty Tuesday to wanton endangerment charges. Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney Richie Kemp says Aaliyah Pilcher pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine on the first offense. In a news release about the guilty plea, Kemp says Pilcher will be sentenced to four years in prison.
2 men arrested in Scott City after drug bust
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men are facing charges after a drug investigation led to the discovery of meth, fentanyl and cocaine. Kyle and Kevin Morgan were charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs - first degree.
Scott County Sheriff’s Office to face injunction that would force them to move from office space
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The latest battle between county commissioners and the Scott County sheriff heads to court. On Monday, December 19 Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch filed an injunction on behalf of the commission after Sheriff Wes Drury tried to stop his department from being moved out of its current space in the courthouse over the jail.
