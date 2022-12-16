ROCHESTER, Minn.-Nasty winter weather is here, and The Salvation Army Social Services Center could really use your help. They're wanting to keep the place stocked with winter coats for men, especially in the bigger sizes, as well as winter boots and insulated winter gloves. They also need volunteers to help out with their food shelf. Rebecca Snapp, the director of community engagement for Rochester Salvation Army, said a lot of people could really use the help.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO