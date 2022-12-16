Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
Nativity scene collection in Austin
AUSTIN, Minn.-A husband and wife showed off their massive collection of nativity scenes today. Over nine hundred nativity scenes are part of the collection. There are a bunch of different types made out of things like Sillybandz, painted-on eggshells and PLAYMOBIL toys. Helen Holder, one of the co-owners of The Nativity House, has been collecting since 1968.
KIMT
One injured in Highway 52 collision in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A collision on Highway 52 injures one person in Olmsted County. It occurred just before 9 am Tuesday near the interchange with Civic Center Drive. The Minnesota State Patrol says Tabitha Kay Hanson, 54 of Rochester, and Joseph Graham Mayo, 31 of Rochester, were both driving north when they crashed.
KIMT
Rochester police investigating pair of business burglaries
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police in Rochester are investigating a pair of burglaries reported earlier this week. One happened at Kilian’s Express Lube at 1950 S. Broadway when a person living in the area reported seeing a person break in before they fled on foot. Officers found a sliding glass...
KIMT
Rochester Public Schools will close on December 22nd
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Public Schools (RPS) is getting a jump on things by cancelling classes for Thursday before an impending winter storm even arrives. Heavy snow is forecast to begin falling Wednesday with blizzard conditions possible Thursday and Friday. That has led RPS to announce on Tuesday a complete school district closure for Thursday. That means:
KIMT
Rochester Public Transit offers shelter from the cold
ROCHESTER, Minn. – In response to expected blizzard conditions and life-threatening cold, Rochester Public Transit (RPT) will re-activate its fare-free “Warm Place to Be” program. From Thursday through Saturday, anyone caught outside in a dangerous situation can simply notify an RPT driver that they need to escape...
KIMT
Olmsted County to spend $420,000 on wastewater system at Zumbro Ridge Estates
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County is contributing $420,000 toward a $1 million project to improve the wastewater system at Zumbro Ridge Estates in Cascade Township. The county funding is being made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act, which allows for investments to be made in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure projects. The Olmsted County money will assist with decommissioning the existing wastewater treatment plant and replacing deteriorating and failing connection lines.
KIMT
Young males revived with Narcan after overdoses in separate SE Minnesota incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 17-year-old male was revived after an overdose incident Friday. The police department said it happened in the 1000 block of 9th Ave. NW. where the boy was found unresponsive and Narcan was given. Rochester Fire and Mayo Clinic Ambulance arrived and assisted with life-saving measures. The...
KIMT
Rochester announces closures, service changes due to severe winter weather
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City of Rochester is announcing numerous closures and schedule changes due to dangerous weather forecasted to last through Saturday. Office-based services will shift to virtual methods and residents will be able to access city services through phone or the city website. “The safety of the...
KIMT
Rochester man sentenced for cutting three women with a machete
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A machete rampage is sending a Rochester man to prison. Omar Abubakar Maani, 25, was sentenced Monday to five years and three months behind bars, with credit for 103 days already served. Maani must also a $1,000 fine. A jury in September found Maani guilty of...
KIMT
Using a sledgehammer to resolve a dispute means probation for Rochester man
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A skateboarder with a sledgehammer has been sentenced for property damage. Collin Paul Johnson, 41 of Rochester, was arrested in December 2020. He was accused of riding a skateboard to a home in Stewartville and using a sledgehammer to try and bash his way inside an attached garage. Investigators say the incident stemmed from a dispute over the sale of a vehicle.
KIMT
Rochester Salvation Army in need of support
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Nasty winter weather is here, and The Salvation Army Social Services Center could really use your help. They're wanting to keep the place stocked with winter coats for men, especially in the bigger sizes, as well as winter boots and insulated winter gloves. They also need volunteers to help out with their food shelf. Rebecca Snapp, the director of community engagement for Rochester Salvation Army, said a lot of people could really use the help.
KIMT
Drug and alcohol counselors needed as overdoses increase in Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge is responding to recent reports of overdose deaths in Rochester saying there's a shortage of opioid treatment clinics to assist patients seeking help with just 16 in Minnesota. Along with that shortage, clinics are struggling to hire and retain licensed drug counselors...
KIMT
Holiday market at Forager Brewery
ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was a holiday market today at Forager Brewery. People could get on these horse-drawn wagons and ride around the nearby area and also do some holiday shopping. Vendors from southeast Minnesota had items like face care lotions, meditative embroidery kits, and Dungeons & Dragons-themed Christmas ornaments. Austin Jevne, one of the founders of Forager Brewery, said he likes spreading holiday cheer.
KIMT
Northwood man pleads guilty to Mason City collision that injured three people
MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over a head-on collision that injured three people. Tyler Eugene Litwiler, 30 of Northwood, has pleaded guilty to serious injury by vehicle-reckless driving. Law enforcement says Litwiler was driving north on Orchid Avenue in Mason City around 10:16 pm on...
KIMT
Albert Lea man to stand trial for stabbing someone from behind
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of stabbing someone in the neck is pleading not guilty. Rio Santiago Acosta, 25 of Albert Lea, was arrested on November 9 and charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Investigators say Acosta attacked his mother’s boyfriend. Court documents state...
KIMT
Rochester Public Transit to begin pilot testing new smartphone app
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Transit is looking for volunteers to participate in a pilot test of a mobile application it is currently exploring. RPT MobileFare is a proposed smartphone app that would allow for an enhanced experience for commuters. Currently, DoubleMap is an app offered as a way to...
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Snow arrives Wednesday afternoon; Blizzard conditions likely later for some
SNOW: A few flakes before noon, but heavy impactful snow begins Wednesday afternoon between 12pm - 5pm. Snow winds down later Thursday morning. 4-7" expected across the region. WIND: Northwest gusts 30-40 Thursday through Saturday, and up to 50mph on Friday. COLD: Temps will remain below zero between Thursday and...
KIMT
RPD identifies deputy who shot at wanted fugitive; Jesse Johnson still remains at-large
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department has released the name of the deputy who discharged his weapon during an incident last week where a man escaped from law enforcement. Deputy Sean Cooper, who has been an officer for more than 17 years, fired his handgun on Dec. 14 when...
KIMT
Crazy chase that ended in discovery of meth in Freeborn County sends man to prison
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Getting caught with drugs after a high-speed chase in Freeborn County results in prison time for a Minneapolis man. Matthew Douglas Ingram, 36, was sentenced Monday to nine years and 11 months behind bars. Ingram pleaded guilty in November to one count of first-degree controlled substance crime. Five other criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
KIMT
Howard County man caught with meth and stolen property pleads guilty
CRESCO, Iowa – A plea deal is reached over drugs and theft in Howard County. Stephen Edward Havlik, 30 of Elma, was accused of stealing almost $4,000 in merchandise from Farmland Hardware. The sheriff’s offices for Howard and Chickasaw counties say a search of Havlik’s home on November 18, 2021, found the stolen items and 13.2 grams of liquid methamphetamine.
Comments / 0