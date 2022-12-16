ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Nativity scene collection in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn.-A husband and wife showed off their massive collection of nativity scenes today. Over nine hundred nativity scenes are part of the collection. There are a bunch of different types made out of things like Sillybandz, painted-on eggshells and PLAYMOBIL toys. Helen Holder, one of the co-owners of The Nativity House, has been collecting since 1968.
One injured in Highway 52 collision in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A collision on Highway 52 injures one person in Olmsted County. It occurred just before 9 am Tuesday near the interchange with Civic Center Drive. The Minnesota State Patrol says Tabitha Kay Hanson, 54 of Rochester, and Joseph Graham Mayo, 31 of Rochester, were both driving north when they crashed.
Rochester police investigating pair of business burglaries

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police in Rochester are investigating a pair of burglaries reported earlier this week. One happened at Kilian’s Express Lube at 1950 S. Broadway when a person living in the area reported seeing a person break in before they fled on foot. Officers found a sliding glass...
Rochester Public Schools will close on December 22nd

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Public Schools (RPS) is getting a jump on things by cancelling classes for Thursday before an impending winter storm even arrives. Heavy snow is forecast to begin falling Wednesday with blizzard conditions possible Thursday and Friday. That has led RPS to announce on Tuesday a complete school district closure for Thursday. That means:
Rochester Public Transit offers shelter from the cold

ROCHESTER, Minn. – In response to expected blizzard conditions and life-threatening cold, Rochester Public Transit (RPT) will re-activate its fare-free “Warm Place to Be” program. From Thursday through Saturday, anyone caught outside in a dangerous situation can simply notify an RPT driver that they need to escape...
Olmsted County to spend $420,000 on wastewater system at Zumbro Ridge Estates

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County is contributing $420,000 toward a $1 million project to improve the wastewater system at Zumbro Ridge Estates in Cascade Township. The county funding is being made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act, which allows for investments to be made in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure projects. The Olmsted County money will assist with decommissioning the existing wastewater treatment plant and replacing deteriorating and failing connection lines.
Rochester announces closures, service changes due to severe winter weather

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City of Rochester is announcing numerous closures and schedule changes due to dangerous weather forecasted to last through Saturday. Office-based services will shift to virtual methods and residents will be able to access city services through phone or the city website. “The safety of the...
Rochester man sentenced for cutting three women with a machete

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A machete rampage is sending a Rochester man to prison. Omar Abubakar Maani, 25, was sentenced Monday to five years and three months behind bars, with credit for 103 days already served. Maani must also a $1,000 fine. A jury in September found Maani guilty of...
Using a sledgehammer to resolve a dispute means probation for Rochester man

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A skateboarder with a sledgehammer has been sentenced for property damage. Collin Paul Johnson, 41 of Rochester, was arrested in December 2020. He was accused of riding a skateboard to a home in Stewartville and using a sledgehammer to try and bash his way inside an attached garage. Investigators say the incident stemmed from a dispute over the sale of a vehicle.
Rochester Salvation Army in need of support

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Nasty winter weather is here, and The Salvation Army Social Services Center could really use your help. They're wanting to keep the place stocked with winter coats for men, especially in the bigger sizes, as well as winter boots and insulated winter gloves. They also need volunteers to help out with their food shelf. Rebecca Snapp, the director of community engagement for Rochester Salvation Army, said a lot of people could really use the help.
Drug and alcohol counselors needed as overdoses increase in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge is responding to recent reports of overdose deaths in Rochester saying there's a shortage of opioid treatment clinics to assist patients seeking help with just 16 in Minnesota. Along with that shortage, clinics are struggling to hire and retain licensed drug counselors...
Holiday market at Forager Brewery

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was a holiday market today at Forager Brewery. People could get on these horse-drawn wagons and ride around the nearby area and also do some holiday shopping. Vendors from southeast Minnesota had items like face care lotions, meditative embroidery kits, and Dungeons & Dragons-themed Christmas ornaments. Austin Jevne, one of the founders of Forager Brewery, said he likes spreading holiday cheer.
Albert Lea man to stand trial for stabbing someone from behind

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of stabbing someone in the neck is pleading not guilty. Rio Santiago Acosta, 25 of Albert Lea, was arrested on November 9 and charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Investigators say Acosta attacked his mother’s boyfriend. Court documents state...
Rochester Public Transit to begin pilot testing new smartphone app

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Transit is looking for volunteers to participate in a pilot test of a mobile application it is currently exploring. RPT MobileFare is a proposed smartphone app that would allow for an enhanced experience for commuters. Currently, DoubleMap is an app offered as a way to...
Crazy chase that ended in discovery of meth in Freeborn County sends man to prison

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Getting caught with drugs after a high-speed chase in Freeborn County results in prison time for a Minneapolis man. Matthew Douglas Ingram, 36, was sentenced Monday to nine years and 11 months behind bars. Ingram pleaded guilty in November to one count of first-degree controlled substance crime. Five other criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Howard County man caught with meth and stolen property pleads guilty

CRESCO, Iowa – A plea deal is reached over drugs and theft in Howard County. Stephen Edward Havlik, 30 of Elma, was accused of stealing almost $4,000 in merchandise from Farmland Hardware. The sheriff’s offices for Howard and Chickasaw counties say a search of Havlik’s home on November 18, 2021, found the stolen items and 13.2 grams of liquid methamphetamine.
