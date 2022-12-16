ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso is Home to the Best Pancakes in All of Texas

The humble pancake is one of my favorite breakfast foods; but then again, I'm a breakfast lover so it should be a no-brainer that I love pancakes. Sure, there are many who prefer waffles, but I lean more towards pancakes, and if you're looking for the best pancakes in all of Texas, well look no further than the city of the 915.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Worst Gifts You Can Give For Christmas According To El Paso

Ahh yes. Christmas time is here; time to get people what they want. what they need. But sometimes that doesn't happen. Sometimes we get presents that we didn't ask for, or worse, we don't WANT. I'm sure that's happened to us as all at one point. We've seen many videos online of people sharing what THEIR worst Christmas gift all over the internet with some hilarious, gross or horrifying results.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Ice along Paisano in downtown El Paso causes multivehicle crash

EL PASO, Texas -- Three cars crashed along Paisano Ave. near downtown El Paso due to ice in the area Monday morning, an El Paso Fire Department spokesman said. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. along Paisano heading eastbound near Durano Ave. causing first responders to block the area.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Beto O’Rourke announces the passing of his sister, Erin

EL PASO, Texas -- Beto O'Rourke announced on a Facebook post the passing of his sister, Erin. "She had more than her share of challenges in life but kept her heart open to all throughout," said O'Rourke. In a Washington Post article from O'Rourke's presidential run, O'Rourke described Erin as...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Pedestrian hit by car at Loop 375 west and Fonseca

EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was hit by a car on Loop 375 west and Fonseca Tuesday evening, according to early emergency reports. This is along the same area with signs warning drivers about unexpected pedestrians on the roadway. Migrants have been reported running across Loop 375 and all...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Deserves to Be on List of Cities Where LatinX Art is Alive

Uproxx created a list of the 5 Cities Where LatinX Street Art is Alive and Well, unfortunately, El Paso does not make the list!. All of them are great choices, and the art they chose to represent each city is breathtaking for sure, but I have to admit that I was a bit disappointed that El Paso didn't make the list mainly because I believe we have such amazing street art!
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso residents helping migrants in downtown

EL PASO, Texas -- As the temperatures continue to drop in downtown El Paso, migrants on the streets with no shelter have to deal with the cold conditions. El Pasoans have noticed, and some have been downtown near the Greyhound station to help the migrants out by handing out food, warm clothing, blankets, and even medical care.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso hosts Posada Navidena at WinterFest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With only a few weeks left of WinterFest, the public is invited to the Holiday Fiestas that will feature a traditional posada by the Mexican Consulate in El Paso from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at San Jacinto Plaza. The Mexican Consulate in El Paso and the City […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

EPPD: Mother fatally shot by son in Segundo Barrio; son in custody

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say they've arrested a 17-year-old for shooting his mother. The shooting happened Friday at 300 South Hills. Police say Juan Ortiz shot his 34-year-old mother, Isabel Ortiz, following an argument, then ran away. According to police, Ms. Ortiz was taken to University Medical...
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

Number of migrants on El Paso streets growing as temperatures dip

Aurelia counts the layers of clothes she’s wearing on her 5-foot-2 frame: double socks, gray warmups under a pair of men’s blue jeans, two T-shirts, a pullover hoodie and an oversized jean jacket with a wool lining – the warmest of all. But what the 38-year-old Ecuadorian...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces hosts fun and festive winter event

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of Las Cruces is hosting a fun and festive winter event this evening. The celebration is called Farm-La-La. It is happening at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum at 4100 Dripping Springs Road. The public is invited to attend the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

