Title 42 stays in place for now, as the migrant crisis in El Paso grows.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Texas City Declares State of Emergency - Migrant Crisis IncreasesTy D.El Paso, TX
Illegal aliens sleeping on streets of El Paso and in airport; city bracing for thousands more if Title 42 endsLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational on 12/21 & 12/22Adrian HolmanEl Paso, TX
The Ugliest City in Texas Award Once Again Goes to the 915
Well, it happened again; El Paso made a very unflattering list. In the past, El Paso has topped the list of least literate city, drunkest city, sweatiest, fattest city, oh, and we also have the ugliest men. Today, El Paso ranks as the "Ugliest City" in Texas, this according to...
San Juan woman switched Versace perfume price tags to $2.98 at Walmart, police say
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a woman accused of switching the price tags of Versace perfumes to $2.98, documents show. Melissa Lomas, of San Juan, was arrested on a charge of fraud destroy removal concealment writing, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. An offense report obtained by ValleyCentral states that at 4:15 p.m. […]
El Paso is Home to the Best Pancakes in All of Texas
The humble pancake is one of my favorite breakfast foods; but then again, I'm a breakfast lover so it should be a no-brainer that I love pancakes. Sure, there are many who prefer waffles, but I lean more towards pancakes, and if you're looking for the best pancakes in all of Texas, well look no further than the city of the 915.
2 El Paso Neighbors Make Must See List Of Spots In Texas
2 of El Paso's neighbors have made a Texas scenic spots "bucket list". A travel website, thetravel.com, just released their top 10 most beautiful spots in Texas list. All of these places are worthy of being singled out and 2 of them are right in our backyard. Whether you have...
The Worst Gifts You Can Give For Christmas According To El Paso
Ahh yes. Christmas time is here; time to get people what they want. what they need. But sometimes that doesn't happen. Sometimes we get presents that we didn't ask for, or worse, we don't WANT. I'm sure that's happened to us as all at one point. We've seen many videos online of people sharing what THEIR worst Christmas gift all over the internet with some hilarious, gross or horrifying results.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Migrant and child narrowly avoid oncoming traffic on El Paso’s Loop 375
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – With cars whizzing by at 60 to 70 miles per hour on Loop 375, the middle-aged Venezuelan man walked on the side of the road with a small girl on his shoulders. The child in the pink jacket looked no older than 4. “Yes, it’s dangerous. But what else […]
El Paso Nu Metal Fans Rejoice With This Show Happening Soon
El Paso LOVES concerts & it's always an exciting time whenever a new show gets announced. We have a few shows to look forward to in 2023; including Greta Van Fleet/Rival Sons at the Don Haskins in March. Well the next month, in April, El Paso will get to enjoy...
Venezuelan Migrants Use Music As Form Of Refuge While Rapping For El Paso Reporter
Alright, so politics aside, it’s just so heartbreaking to see all the images and videos of migrant parents and their children sleeping outside in the cold as they try to make their way to the U.S. for a better life. We’re all humans and seeing other humans, especially the...
Weird, Non Traditional Christmas Cards El Pasoans Might Give
Christmas cards have been a Christmas tradition for eons. A few years ago, I decided to modernize. Christmas cards can be the "bulk", box of 20 for X dollars or they can be unique works of art to be treasured for years and years. Everyone is different on this one.
Soar into the New Year with these Ziplining Adventures Near El Paso
The new year is upon us and I'm really reflecting on what I want to accomplish in the new year. I've decided I need to be more adventurous! Since the pandemic, I've been a bit of a shut in and I've decided to begin to live life again and on my list of things to accomplish in the new year is go ziplining!
Ice along Paisano in downtown El Paso causes multivehicle crash
EL PASO, Texas -- Three cars crashed along Paisano Ave. near downtown El Paso due to ice in the area Monday morning, an El Paso Fire Department spokesman said. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. along Paisano heading eastbound near Durano Ave. causing first responders to block the area.
Beto O’Rourke announces the passing of his sister, Erin
EL PASO, Texas -- Beto O'Rourke announced on a Facebook post the passing of his sister, Erin. "She had more than her share of challenges in life but kept her heart open to all throughout," said O'Rourke. In a Washington Post article from O'Rourke's presidential run, O'Rourke described Erin as...
Pedestrian hit by car at Loop 375 west and Fonseca
EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was hit by a car on Loop 375 west and Fonseca Tuesday evening, according to early emergency reports. This is along the same area with signs warning drivers about unexpected pedestrians on the roadway. Migrants have been reported running across Loop 375 and all...
State of Texas to help City of El Paso bus migrants out of the city
EL PASO, TEXAS (CBS4) — With just a few days away from the possible lifting of title 42, the City of El Paso said they would be busing migrants out of the borderland to other cities. "We have already received some of that assistance. We do have the transportation...
El Paso Deserves to Be on List of Cities Where LatinX Art is Alive
Uproxx created a list of the 5 Cities Where LatinX Street Art is Alive and Well, unfortunately, El Paso does not make the list!. All of them are great choices, and the art they chose to represent each city is breathtaking for sure, but I have to admit that I was a bit disappointed that El Paso didn't make the list mainly because I believe we have such amazing street art!
El Paso residents helping migrants in downtown
EL PASO, Texas -- As the temperatures continue to drop in downtown El Paso, migrants on the streets with no shelter have to deal with the cold conditions. El Pasoans have noticed, and some have been downtown near the Greyhound station to help the migrants out by handing out food, warm clothing, blankets, and even medical care.
City of El Paso hosts Posada Navidena at WinterFest
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With only a few weeks left of WinterFest, the public is invited to the Holiday Fiestas that will feature a traditional posada by the Mexican Consulate in El Paso from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at San Jacinto Plaza. The Mexican Consulate in El Paso and the City […]
EPPD: Mother fatally shot by son in Segundo Barrio; son in custody
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say they've arrested a 17-year-old for shooting his mother. The shooting happened Friday at 300 South Hills. Police say Juan Ortiz shot his 34-year-old mother, Isabel Ortiz, following an argument, then ran away. According to police, Ms. Ortiz was taken to University Medical...
Number of migrants on El Paso streets growing as temperatures dip
Aurelia counts the layers of clothes she’s wearing on her 5-foot-2 frame: double socks, gray warmups under a pair of men’s blue jeans, two T-shirts, a pullover hoodie and an oversized jean jacket with a wool lining – the warmest of all. But what the 38-year-old Ecuadorian...
Las Cruces hosts fun and festive winter event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of Las Cruces is hosting a fun and festive winter event this evening. The celebration is called Farm-La-La. It is happening at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum at 4100 Dripping Springs Road. The public is invited to attend the...
