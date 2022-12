COLLEGE STATION, Texas — In the latest offseason news for Texas A&M, three Aggies have landed spots on new roster for the 2023-2024 season. QB Haynes King, LB Andre White Jr., and K Caden Davis have all announced their commitments to Georgia Tech and Ole Miss. King and White will join the Yellow Jackets, while Davis will be kicking for the Rebels.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO