Galaxy S23 launch date apparently leaks, and it's earlier than previous launch
If this is the real Samsung Galaxy S23 launch date, it's going to be a busy month. Various leakers assert the Samsung Galaxy S23 launch date could be on February 1, 2023. That would likely be for the US, meaning it would be February 2 for most of the rest of the world.
I want truly innovative flagship phones in 2023
Refining a formula is all well and good, but sometimes you need a whole new formula to build from. 2022 has played host to a number of great smartphones, but it’s hard to argue that this was a year of exciting, innovative devices. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was...
You told us: You think Samsung can deliver a Snapdragon beater
A small majority think Samsung has what it takes to beat Qualcomm. Some of you aren't convinced, though. It emerged last week that Samsung has apparently formed a chip development team inside its mobile division. This would be a departure from the norm, as the mobile division currently relies on a sister division for its custom smartphone processors.
What does my perfect 2022 smartphone look like?
From performance and camera hardware to the Android skin and beyond, here's what I want to see. This year, we saw plenty of great smartphones, such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, the Pixel 7 range, the Oppo Find X5 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro family, to name just a few. But no matter which handset you choose, there’s no such thing as a perfect smartphone.
Oppo now promises to match Samsung for updates (or does it?)
The company is promising four major Color OS updates, but that isn't necessarily the same as an Android version update. Oppo has announced a revised update policy for upcoming flagship phones. The company says it’ll now offer four ‘major Color OS updates’ and five years of security patches....
Reader's Choice best camera phone of 2022: Which phone won our blind shootout?
Four mystery devices, 14 sets of samples, and three days of voting, and thousands of responses later, we have a winner!. Four mystery devices, 14 sets of samples, and three days of voting, and thousands of responses later — we asked and you told us which smartphone is Android Authority’s Reader’s Choice for the best camera phone of 2022. It was close, and I mean really close.
These are the biggest smartwatch fails and flops of 2022
It was a good year for smartwatches, but there are plenty of decisions worth revisiting. Recent years have passed by in a blur, and 2022 is no exception. It was a year of evolution rather than revolution for most smartwatch players, with nips, tucks, and iterative changes dominating. But despite the many cautious wins firms racked up in 2022, there was no shortage of misses either. Below, we recap some of the most significant moments, products, and news surrounding smartwatches that fell short.
First Google Pixel 8 camera leak points to major upgrade
It sounds like the Pixel 8 series could gain staggered HDR tech, which requires a new camera sensor. A leaker has claimed that the Pixel 8 series could gain staggered HDR tech. This feature offers higher quality HDR than currently available on the Pixel 7’s main camera. This leak...
Poll: Do you prefer fingerprint scanners or face unlock?
Which solution do you prefer when it comes to biometric unlocking?. Fingerprint scanners and face unlock are the two main biometric unlocking methods available on smartphones today, allowing us to seamlessly unlock our handsets, pay for purchases, and more. Do you have a preference for one solution over the other,...
Pixel Tablet Pro makes another appearance in Google's code
A code hunter has found evidence of a Pro version of the Pixel Tablet. The variant has the same codename as the vanilla Pixel Tablet, only with a “Pro” attached to its name. Google has already given us plenty of information about the Pixel Tablet thanks to early...
Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (Dec. 21)
Here is a weekly selection of Android wallpapers created by our readers and members of the Android Authority team!. Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.
What is Steam: The popular gaming platform explained
Your guide to the popular online gaming service. 01What is Steam?02How does Steam work?03How to sign up and play games04FAQ. Steam has been a big name in the gaming world for a while now, but what exactly is it, and how does it work? We’ll explain the details of this cloud gaming service and what you need to know.
Xbox Game Pass isn't just for console owners: Here's everything you need to know
Xbox Game Pass isn't just for console owners, the PC version is outstanding too. Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass is one of the best subscription gaming services on the planet, thanks to a large library of games and an impressive same-day release policy for many triple AAA games. One thing you might not realize is that the service isn’t just for Xbox owners, as Microsoft offers an Xbox GamePass for PC subscription well. In this guide, we’ll talk explain what an Xbox Game Pass PC membership includes, how much it costs, and how it can take your gaming to the next level.
How to create a desktop shortcut in Windows
Keep your important files and folders within easy reach. If you are really into time-saving productivity tips on Windows 11, then at the very least, you should put shortcuts to all of your most used apps and files in one easy, convenient place on your desktop. Then you don’t have to tediously scour your computer when you’re looking for something. Here is how to create a desktop shortcut on Windows, which can be moved anywhere you want on the computer, including the taskbar.
Your custom Android home screens really wowed us in 2022!
We run the #aahomescreens event every week on Twitter, and here are our favorites this year. Every week on Twitter, we run an event called AA Home Screens to see the best custom Android home screens from our readers for the week. Using the hashtag #aahomescreens, readers from around the world submit their designs for the chance of being publicly congratulated (and retweeted) to our 1.1 million followers.
How fast is 5G in the real world? Compared against 4G LTE
Many cities now have robust 5G coverage, but should you expect a big speed upgrade over 4G?. You may have heard a lot about 5G lately – the next generation of mobile network technology. According to carriers and smartphone makers, 5G has the potential to revolutionize the way we stay connected while on the go. But setting aside the hype for a moment, just how fast can 5G networks go in the real world, and how does it compare to the current 4G networks? Here’s everything you need to know.
How to sign a Microsoft Word document
Adding your digital signature to a document affords you the freedom of not having to go anywhere physically. In Microsoft Word, you can use an add-in, add your signature as an image, or draw your signature right onto the Word doc. Let’s go over how to sign a Word document.
Amazon brings Matter to Echo devices, plugs, bulbs, and other devices you own
Amazon has announced that it finished the first wave of its Matter rollout. The rollout brings Matter to 17 different Echo devices, plugs, switches, and bulbs. Amazon will bring Matter support to more devices in 2023. The new smart home interoperability standard, Matter, is gradually finding its way to a...
