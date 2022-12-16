ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Herro hits 10 3-pointers, scores career-high 41 to lead Heat

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Tyler Herro matched the Miami record with 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 41 points to help the Heat beat the Houston Rockets 111-108 on Thursday night.

A night after making nine 3-pointers and scoring 35 points in a victory at Oklahoma City, Herro became the fourth Heat player to hit 10 3s in a game — a feat most recently accomplished by Duncan Robinson on Dec. 10, 2019.

Herro was 10 of 15 from 3-point range and 13 of 20 overall. He also had six rebounds. Jimmy Butler added 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and Caleb Martin had 13 points. Miami has won three straight to improve to 15-15.

Jalen Green led Houston with 22 points on 8-of-21 shooting. Kevin Porter Jr. added 21, Jabari Smith Jr. had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Alperen Sengun finished with 12 points.

Herro had 25 first-half points, carrying the Heat to a 37-point second quarter where they took a 14-point halftime lead.

SUNS 111, CLIPPERS 95

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored 27 points, Chris Paul added 15 points and 13 assists and Phoenix snapped a five-game losing streak with a victory over depleted Los Angeles.

Devin Booker scored 14 points in his return from a two-game absence with a hamstring injury for the Suns, whose longest skid in three years ended with a blowout of a Clippers lineup missing Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Norman Powell, Reggie Jackson and Ivica Zubac.

Terance Mann scored a season-high 22 points for the Clippers.

The Suns also were depleted: Deandre Ayton couldn’t play after injuring his ankle in the first half of Phoenix’s loss at Houston on Tuesday, and Cameron Payne sat out with a foot injury that incurred in the same game.

JAZZ 132, PELICANS 129, OT

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored a season-high 39 points and had eight rebounds in Utah’s overtime victory over New Orleans.

Clarkson was 15 of 26 from the field and made seven 3-pointers to help Utah sweep the two-game set after beating New Orleans 121-100 on Tuesday night. Lauri Markkanen added 31 points and Malik Beasley had 17.

Zion Williamson had 31 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and two blocks for New Orleans. C.J. McCollum added 28 points, and Nate Marshall and Larry Nance, Jr. each had 13.

Trey Murphy III made a corner 3 for New Orleans with 2.9 seconds remaining to force overtime.

GRIZZLIES 142, BUCKS 101

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and Memphis pounded Milwaukee.

Dillon Brooks added 18 points and Tyus Jones had 16 as eight Grizzlies scored in double figures. Memphis led from start to finish in its seventh straight win.

The Grizzlies opened a 50-point lead in the fourth quarter for the NBA’s largest advantage this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis led the Bucks with 19 points apiece before Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer emptied the bench late in the third quarter.

