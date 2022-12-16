ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belle Plaine 47, Hutchinson Trinity 35

Bennington 57, Douglass 39

Berean Academy 34, Garden Plain 30

Cheney 42, Remington 27

Conway Springs 54, Inman 46

Deerfield 28, Moscow 26

Eudora 51, Tonganoxie 23

Kingman 54, Moundridge 48

Louisburg 42, Frontenac 39

Madison/Hamilton 61, Marais des Cygnes Valley 38

Marion 44, Medicine Lodge 42

Prairie View 39, Iola 29

Southeast Saline 45, Hillsboro 40

Sterling 61, Chaparral 40

Topeka 64, Bonner Springs 51

Troy 54, Jefferson North 52

Wichita Independent 55, Sedgwick 27

Wichita Trinity 50, Ell-Saline 30

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

