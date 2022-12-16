Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belle Plaine 47, Hutchinson Trinity 35
Bennington 57, Douglass 39
Berean Academy 34, Garden Plain 30
Cheney 42, Remington 27
Conway Springs 54, Inman 46
Deerfield 28, Moscow 26
Eudora 51, Tonganoxie 23
Kingman 54, Moundridge 48
Louisburg 42, Frontenac 39
Madison/Hamilton 61, Marais des Cygnes Valley 38
Marion 44, Medicine Lodge 42
Prairie View 39, Iola 29
Southeast Saline 45, Hillsboro 40
Sterling 61, Chaparral 40
Topeka 64, Bonner Springs 51
Troy 54, Jefferson North 52
Wichita Independent 55, Sedgwick 27
Wichita Trinity 50, Ell-Saline 30
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
