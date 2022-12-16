ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Kinzinger Slams GOP For Sheltering 'The Racist' In Explosive House Farewell

By Ben Blanchet
 5 days ago

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) went after the Republican Party and slammed members for sheltering “the ignorant” and “the racist” in a fiery final speech from the House floor on Thursday.

Kinzinger, a member of the Jan. 6 House select committee who has slammed former President Donald Trump ― and his supporters ― in the past, appeared to take aim at Trump again, this time for his recent call to terminate articles of the Constitution to return him to the White House.

The outgoing GOP lawmaker, who has been in Congress for over a decade, declined to seek reelection this year and used his farewell speech to remind Republicans and Democrats that they shouldn’t let go of their belief in the Constitution.

“We all swore an oath in this very chamber to support and defend the Constitution of the United States ― not a political party and not a single man,” Kinzinger said. “Let us renew this belief while casting out those that take the unprecedented call to abolish this sacred document.”

Kinzinger later criticized the Republican National Committee ’s vote last year to censure him ― along with outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who was co-chair of the House select committee ― following their involvement in the efforts to investigate the events surrounding the deadly attack at the U.S. Capitol days before Trump left office in 2021.

He questioned leaders who “belittle, and in some cases justify, attacks on the U.S. Capitol as ‘legitimate political discourse,’” words which the RNC used to refer to the events on Jan. 6 in its resolution condemning the two Republicans.

“The Republican Party used to believe in a big tent, which welcomed the tired, the poor, the huddled masses yearning to breathe free,” Kinzinger said. “Now we shelter the ignorant, the racist, who only stoke anger and hatred to those who are different than us.”

The Seeker
5d ago

"In our country, we don’t swear an oath to an individual, or a political party. We take our oath to defend the United States Constitution. And that oath must mean something. Tonight, I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain," - Liz Cheney

Trump Sucks!
5d ago

Adam Kinzinger is a true American . Love his speech. He stands for American people and our country. God Bless Adam Kinzinger🇺🇸🗽

Brenda Hapner
5d ago

It will be sad to see Adam and Liz go. They are true Americans that don’t believe that one man and his government cronies could do so much damage to our government, the Republican Party, cause so much violence and defy the Constitution of the United States! Because a majority of those people are still in office, our country is headed into communism. It will be sad and other countries will chide and try to take control of this country, it’s people and will no longer trust the United States.

