fourstateshomepage.com
Liberty Utilities offering tips for a safe holiday
JOPLIN, Mo. — The holidays are a season for family, fun, and making memories that will last a lifetime. However, we all can remember a time or two when things didn’t go as planned. This holiday season, Liberty Utility is encouraging not only their customers, but everyone to...
GMFS Half-Hour Highlights!
With dangerously cold weather approaching, the boys share information on warming stations in Jasper, Newton, McDonald, and Barton Counties – a trio of camels cause a bit of chaos after escaping a living nativity – and Santa is making one last stop locally… on Christmas Eve! All that and more in our Half-Hour Highlights!
Pets and cold weather
JOPLIN, Mo. — Don’t forget about keeping your pets safe in these conditions. Despite the fur that covers them, they can still fall victim to the elements. We talk about this every year. Pet owners need to do their best to keep their animals inside. If they have...
Warming Shelters in Southwest Missouri
KSNF/KODE — With cold weather approaching, The Homeless Coalition of Jasper and Newton Counties has released information on warming stations in Jasper, Newton, McDonald, and Barton Counties. Joplin, Mo. Souls Harbor – 817 Main St. (417)623-2550, Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Watered Gardens – 531 S. Kentucky Ave. (417)623-6030,...
“Winter Open House” at Plant Parenthood
JOPLIN, Mo. — There were plenty of unique Christmas gift ideas today in Joplin. “Plant Parenthood” held a winter open house this afternoon. It was a time to showcase local artwork while having a chance to interact with the actual artists of several pieces. Of course, there were...
Carthage Tech Center receives hefty grant
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The “Carthage Tech Center” was recently awarded $400,000 from “Missouri’s Area Career Center Opportunity Grant.”. And school leaders are looking at options to add an early childhood professions program. They say there’s a big need for more childcare in the community, and...
2022 Christmas Sing-Along
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Today was the last day of school in the “Carthage School District”, and it involved plenty of music. “Bring out the happy. Bring out the cheer. It’s that magic time of year,” sang the kids. It’s all part of Steadley Elementary’s annual...
“Blue Sage Cannabis Deli” breaks ground on new location
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage business will soon expand, and will do so, less than two years after opening its doors. The “Blue Sage Cannabis Deli” broke ground Tuesday, where its new facility will sit. Its current location is on “Peach Tree Lane,” but the new one...
Kansas to enact DUI enforcement campaign
PARSONS, Kans. – The Parsons Police Department and other Four State law enforcement agencies will implement a week-long DUI traffic enforcement campaign. The campaign is from Monday through January 2. “Keep in mind that if you are going to be using any impairing substance- don’t even consider driving,” said...
Kris Kringle visits the Freeman NICU
JOPLIN, Mo. — Babies staying in the NICU at “Freeman Health System” got a special visitor, today. Kris Kringle himself stopped by to share a special moment with each newborn. He took a sweet picture with them and gave them a snuggle, so they could experience that...
Local Amazon Warehouse Partners with Jefferson Elementary
JOPLIN, Mo. — Area Amazon staff workers have partnered with Jefferson Elementary school to help the school’s families in need this holiday season. For over 10 years, Jefferson Elementary has hosted an annual “Penny Wars” event to support holiday needs for families. Classes were challenged to drop pennies and dollar bills into buckets to earn positive points toward their class total. Silver coins were placed in rival class buckets to subtract points. After four weeks of collection, the class with the highest score earned a pizza party.
“Radio makeover” for Jasper County’s 911 operations
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Jasper County 911 operations are getting a massive makeover, an upgrade worth tens of millions of dollars, in fact. There are new radio towers also servers and software to support them, just the start of the upgrade at the Jasper County emergency services dispatch center. “We...
Man accused of 2021 threat to Vinita schools in custody
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – An Arizona man accused of calling in an active shooter and bomb threat that prompted Vinita High School to lock down the school for several hours is in custody in a North Carolina jail. James Thomas Andrew McCarty, 20, is facing 26 counts in United States...
WIBW
One pronounced dead after 3-car collision in southeast Kansas
GALENA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead after a 3-car collision in southeast Kansas over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:40 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, emergency crews were called to the area of Lincoln and S. Wood St. - about half a mile south of Kansas Highway 66 - in Galena with reports of a crash.
Joplin hotel to be demolished
JOPLIN, Mo. — Plans are in motion to demolish an abandoned Joplin hotel that caught fire earlier this month — and several times over the last few years. The City’s planning and development director tells us the City of Joplin is working with the “TIF” developer and the investment group that owns the former John Q. Hammons Holiday Inn building.
A Blue Christmas for the Christmas Blues
Many people find the holidays to be stressful due to personal reasons or situations such as health issues, grief, broken relationships and etc. Father Ted Estes of St. Phillip’s Episcopal Church in Joplin shares how this Wednesday night can be help people find peace during the holidays.
New officers join the Joplin Police Department
JOPLIN, Mo. — Seven new police officers have joined the “Joplin Police Department”. They recently finished the police academy, and are now taking part in an eight-week field training program. They’re learning how to handle different types of calls, working with firearms, and other fieldwork. Next,...
Suspect in Baxter Springs attack takes his own life
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — Cherokee County authorities released information on a brief manhunt that ended when the suspect took his own life. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Joseph Gunsolus attempted to shoot a woman west of Baxter Springs Tuesday afternoon. When his gun jammed, he struck her in the head before running into a wooded area.
Fairland Police Chief resigns
FAIRLAND, Okla. — Fairland Police Chief Gordon Williams, Jr. resigned his post earlier this month. Williams cited “personal reasons” in his resignation email. “First and foremost, I would like to thank each and every one of you for the opportunity to have served as the chief of police in the community we all love and call home. I will forever cherish the memories and friends I have made here. Unfortunately, I regret to inform you due to personal reasons I have to resign as the Chief Of Police in Fairland Oklahoma effective immediately. I will always love this community and look forward to the potential it has.”
