Augie staff keeps Lutheran Manor residents company

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Holiday season is often spent with family and friends, but for those who cannot spend time with their loved ones, this month can feel lonely. Several staff members from Augustana University decided to gift their time to the Lutheran Manor Nursing Home...
SD Board of Regents to discuss recent SDSU drag show

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Board of Regents plans to meet telephonically on Wednesday to discuss the involvement of minors in student-sponsored events like the drag show that took place recently at South Dakota State University. The issue was first raised at the Regents’ regular meeting...
Feeding South Dakota facing setbacks, calls for volunteers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota needs more hands-on help, as winter storms paralyzed much of South Dakota last week, causing major setbacks. Tens of thousands of people across the state rely on Feeding South Dakota, and now officials say 3,300 families affected by the storm could not get their deliveries. Weather continues to interfere with the organization’s operations.
Potential merger to come for Voyage FCU and Vermillion FCU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pending approval from the NCUA and a supportive vote from the Vermillion Federal Credit Union membership, Voyage Federal Credit Union and Vermillion Federal Credit Union will merge in the summer of 2023. The merger would result in over $200 million in combined assets...
WalletHub ranked the most charitable states

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WalletHub has ranked each state based on its involvement and contributions to charity. The study shows that, as a whole, the United States has ranked 19th among the most generous countries. According to the National Philanthropic Trust, Americans give nearly $485 billion to charity and approximately volunteer approximately 5.8 billion hours per year.
Win prizes at Remedy and support The Banquet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At Remedy Brewing Company, owners started their own version of Chase the Ace called “Queen Bee Club.”. Funds raised benefit The Banquet in Sioux Falls, which serves thousands of meals to those in need each week. Officials with The Banquet say this time of year is crucial for fundraising.
Jackrabbit wrestlers fall to Nebraska at Frost Arena

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nebraska jumped out to an early 12-0 lead and held off South Dakota State down the stretch for a 22-17 wrestling dual victory in a matchup between ranked squads Sunday afternoon at Frost Arena. The 16th-ranked Cornhuskers evened their dual record at 2-2 on...
Duffy’s triple-double sparks Augie women to 3rd win in 3 days against Mount Marty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Behind a triple-double from Aislinn Duffy, the Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Lancers of Mount Marty, 81-45, in the Sanford Pentagon on Monday night. The Vikings advance their record to 11-2 while sitting at 5-2 in the NSIC. Tonight’s contest was an exhibition for the Lancers resulting in no record change, they stand at a 3-10 overall record.
Feels-like sub-zero winds blowing through South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Warnings are in effect, with feels-like temperatures expected to reach -40°F and even -50°F. Snow has already started falling around eastern parts of the region this morning. As we head through our day, we’ll see more snow develop and spread around the region. The highest snowfall amounts will be east of I-29, where we could see four to six inches of fresh snow. Around Sioux Falls, we’re looking at two to four inches, while we will see an inch or less across much of central South Dakota.
Sanford Health announces their top baby names of 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health went through the records of all the babies named at their hospital this year to come up with a list of the most popular names for 2022. Sanford said Oliver is the most popular name for newborn boys born at Sanford...
MN AG announces public meetings on proposed Fairview/Sanford merger

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison shared the dates, times, and locations of the public meetings he announced last month about the proposed merger of Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health. Attorney General Ellison will hold four public meetings across Saint Paul, Bemidji, Worthington,...
Augustana splits Sunday hoops doubleheader with Winona State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WOMEN’S RECAP. The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Warriors of the Winona State, 73-57, in the Sanford Pentagon on Sunday afternoon. Augustana advances to 10-2 overall while holding a 5-2 record in the NSIC. Winona State moves to a 8-5 overall record while being 2-5 in the loop.
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seven people were reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend. If you know any information regarding the status or location of any of these missing people, contact the corresponding police department. Phone numbers are listed below. Some of the missing persons’ photos are available for reference on MissingPersons.SD.Gov/.
Locals raise money for K9 Rescue Foundation with holiday lights show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A spectacular light display in a Sioux Falls neighborhood is not only helping bring Christmas cheer. The “Lights on Lotta” display takes donations for Big Paws K9 Rescue Foundation, a group that trains and donates service dogs to disabled veterans and former first responders. The Christmas light display raised $15,000 last year and aims to raise $20,000 this year.
Tree of Hope gets gifts to the McCrossan Boys Ranch

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You can get gifts to the boys at the McCrossan Boys Ranch, by visiting one of four “Tree of Hope” locations. Executive Director Brian Roegiers, joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning.
