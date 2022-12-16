Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Augie staff keeps Lutheran Manor residents company
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Holiday season is often spent with family and friends, but for those who cannot spend time with their loved ones, this month can feel lonely. Several staff members from Augustana University decided to gift their time to the Lutheran Manor Nursing Home...
SD Board of Regents to discuss recent SDSU drag show
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Board of Regents plans to meet telephonically on Wednesday to discuss the involvement of minors in student-sponsored events like the drag show that took place recently at South Dakota State University. The issue was first raised at the Regents’ regular meeting...
Feeding South Dakota facing setbacks, calls for volunteers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota needs more hands-on help, as winter storms paralyzed much of South Dakota last week, causing major setbacks. Tens of thousands of people across the state rely on Feeding South Dakota, and now officials say 3,300 families affected by the storm could not get their deliveries. Weather continues to interfere with the organization’s operations.
Potential merger to come for Voyage FCU and Vermillion FCU
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pending approval from the NCUA and a supportive vote from the Vermillion Federal Credit Union membership, Voyage Federal Credit Union and Vermillion Federal Credit Union will merge in the summer of 2023. The merger would result in over $200 million in combined assets...
WalletHub ranked the most charitable states
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WalletHub has ranked each state based on its involvement and contributions to charity. The study shows that, as a whole, the United States has ranked 19th among the most generous countries. According to the National Philanthropic Trust, Americans give nearly $485 billion to charity and approximately volunteer approximately 5.8 billion hours per year.
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken looks ahead to 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Paul TenHaken won a second term as the Mayor of Sioux Falls in 2022. He joined Dakota News Now on Wednesday morning to talk about his goals for the city in 2023.
Grace Larkins has career night as Coyote women beat UMKC in league opener
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Grace Larkins scored a career-high 31 points and flirted with a triple double in leading the Coyotes to an 82-59 win against Kansas City Monday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in the Summit League opener for both teams. Larkins was 11-of-17 from the field...
Win prizes at Remedy and support The Banquet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At Remedy Brewing Company, owners started their own version of Chase the Ace called “Queen Bee Club.”. Funds raised benefit The Banquet in Sioux Falls, which serves thousands of meals to those in need each week. Officials with The Banquet say this time of year is crucial for fundraising.
Jackrabbit wrestlers fall to Nebraska at Frost Arena
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nebraska jumped out to an early 12-0 lead and held off South Dakota State down the stretch for a 22-17 wrestling dual victory in a matchup between ranked squads Sunday afternoon at Frost Arena. The 16th-ranked Cornhuskers evened their dual record at 2-2 on...
Duffy’s triple-double sparks Augie women to 3rd win in 3 days against Mount Marty
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Behind a triple-double from Aislinn Duffy, the Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Lancers of Mount Marty, 81-45, in the Sanford Pentagon on Monday night. The Vikings advance their record to 11-2 while sitting at 5-2 in the NSIC. Tonight’s contest was an exhibition for the Lancers resulting in no record change, they stand at a 3-10 overall record.
Feels-like sub-zero winds blowing through South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Warnings are in effect, with feels-like temperatures expected to reach -40°F and even -50°F. Snow has already started falling around eastern parts of the region this morning. As we head through our day, we’ll see more snow develop and spread around the region. The highest snowfall amounts will be east of I-29, where we could see four to six inches of fresh snow. Around Sioux Falls, we’re looking at two to four inches, while we will see an inch or less across much of central South Dakota.
Monday Munchies: La Luna Cafe puts art in food and local art on walls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Perhaps you have company visiting Sioux Falls over the holidays, and you want to take them to that perfect, locally-owned sunny spot for a relaxing breakfast or lunch with gourmet coffee. Maybe you want to give them a cultural experience that is both...
Sanford Health announces their top baby names of 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health went through the records of all the babies named at their hospital this year to come up with a list of the most popular names for 2022. Sanford said Oliver is the most popular name for newborn boys born at Sanford...
MN AG announces public meetings on proposed Fairview/Sanford merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison shared the dates, times, and locations of the public meetings he announced last month about the proposed merger of Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health. Attorney General Ellison will hold four public meetings across Saint Paul, Bemidji, Worthington,...
Paige Meyer returns and Jacks beat Oral Roberts with Myah Selland leading the way
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Paige Meyer with 9 points, made a triumphant return to the SDSU lineup Monday night when the Jackrabbits edge Oral Roberts 83-80 at Frost Arena to open the Summit League schedule. Myah Selland led the way with 15 points, Paiton Burckhard had 11 and Tori...
Augustana splits Sunday hoops doubleheader with Winona State
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WOMEN’S RECAP. The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Warriors of the Winona State, 73-57, in the Sanford Pentagon on Sunday afternoon. Augustana advances to 10-2 overall while holding a 5-2 record in the NSIC. Winona State moves to a 8-5 overall record while being 2-5 in the loop.
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seven people were reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend. If you know any information regarding the status or location of any of these missing people, contact the corresponding police department. Phone numbers are listed below. Some of the missing persons’ photos are available for reference on MissingPersons.SD.Gov/.
Tuesday’s HS Basketball recap includes wins by Jefferson boys and Tea Area/Washington girls
SIOUX FALLS AND TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Jefferson boys pulled away to beat Lincoln 71-57 Tuesday night despite some rim-rocking dunks from JT Rock of the patriots. The top-ranked Cavaliers had the long bombs going in to remain unbeaten. It was the first loss for 2nd-ranked Lincoln. In...
Locals raise money for K9 Rescue Foundation with holiday lights show
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A spectacular light display in a Sioux Falls neighborhood is not only helping bring Christmas cheer. The “Lights on Lotta” display takes donations for Big Paws K9 Rescue Foundation, a group that trains and donates service dogs to disabled veterans and former first responders. The Christmas light display raised $15,000 last year and aims to raise $20,000 this year.
Tree of Hope gets gifts to the McCrossan Boys Ranch
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You can get gifts to the boys at the McCrossan Boys Ranch, by visiting one of four “Tree of Hope” locations. Executive Director Brian Roegiers, joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning.
