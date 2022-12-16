ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Noozhawk

Bashore Classic: Dos Pueblos, Bishop Diego, Santa Ynez Win Openers

Dos Pueblos erupted for 30 points in the third quarter and defeated Pasadena Poly, 61-47, in an opening-day game at the Jim Bashore Holiday Classic at Carpinteria High on Monday. Micah Goss scored 17 points and was a force at the defensive end, said coach Joe Zamora. Justin Stock had...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Noozhawk

Dos Pueblos Girls Step Up in Second Half to Defeat Viewpoint

Carly Letendre and Justine Katz sparked a second-half surge by the Dos Pueblos girls basketball team in a 42-36 non-league win over defending CIF-SS Division 1 champion Viewpoint on Monday at Sovine Gym. Letendre, a freshman, led the Chargers with 16 points. She grabbed seven rebounds and had two steals...
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Blown Out by Oxnard in First-Place Battle

Oxnard’s aggressive, swarming, trapping defense was too much for the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team, as the Yellowjackets rolled to a 73-29 victory to claim sole possession of first place in the Channel League. Oxnard is 3-0 in league and 12-0 overall. Santa Barbara falls to 2-1 and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Local Basketball Teams Staying Home for Holiday Tournaments

The holiday break for South Coast area high schools means it’s tournament time for boys and girls basketball teams. The action starts Monday in Carpinteria with the Jim Bashore Holiday Classic for boys teams. On Tuesday, the Santa Barbara High girls host the Tournament of Champions at J.R. Richards Gym and the Thunderhut at San Marcos.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Visit the Oak Park Market + Eatery

The Oak Park Market + Eatery features gourmet coffee, breakfast, lunch and a convenience market for pantry items. The market is located at 403 W. Pueblo Street, across the street from Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s main entrance.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Karen Telleen-Lawton: State of the Sea

As Mauna Loa showers the Big Island with spectacular fireworks and lava flows into the North Pacific, I wonder about its effects on the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument around the Hawaiian Islands. A recent National Geographic article reported on the state of the monument based on an October...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc Names Winners of Holiday Decoration Contest

The Lompoc Beautification and Appearance Commission has announced the winners of its 28th annual Lompoc Holiday Decoration Contest. Winners are as follows for the contest’s residential category; judging took place Dec. 16. A total of 42 residential nominations were considered. Best overall: 1408 W. Pear Ave. 1st place: 921...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc Dishing Up Restaurant Week

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the 8th Annual Lompoc Restaurant Week, a celebration of culinary and libation creativity in conjunction with restaurant owners of the Lompoc Valley, Monday, Feb. 20 through Sunday, Feb. 26. Lompoc Restaurant Week will present a lineup of discounted dining options at participating...
Noozhawk

Santa Maria Council Welcomes New, Returning Members

The Santa Maria City Council gained a new member, welcomed one woman back for a second term and said goodbye to another Tuesday night. A swearing-in ceremony saw the addition of Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez to replace Etta Waterfield as the District 4 representative on the panel. District 4 includes the southeast section of the city.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Posts Docent Classes

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM), at the Santa Barbara Harbor, is looking for people to join its next 11-week docent training program, 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Jan. 14 through March 25. Docents have the opportunity to meet and talk with people from all over the world, and share their love...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Injuries Reported in 2-Vehicle Crash on Highway 101 Near Los Alamos

One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 101 near Los Alamos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in the southbound lanes, about a quarter mile south of Alisos Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LOS ALAMOS, CA
Noozhawk

Hillside Holiday Display Shines Light on Abilities

The Hillside 6th Annual Shining Light on Abilities is open for community members to visit and view the festive display of holiday decorations and lights nightly through Dec. 31 at Hillside, 1235 Veronica Springs Road. Admission is free. Earlier this month, the Assistance League of Santa Barbara carolers led by...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

SB ACT Focuses on Future As It Aims to Reduce Homelessness

[Noozhawk’s note: Third in a series sponsored by the Hutton Parker Foundation. Click here for the first article, and click here for the second article.]. Encouraged by promising results from a variety of innovative programs to reduce homelessness in Santa Barbara, SB ACT will be meeting with key constituents to assess progress and future goals.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Bishop High Students, Teachers Help Santa Make Deliveries

Students and faculty from Bishop Diego High School hopped on the Santa Barbara Trolley to deliver Christmas presents to families in need on Dec. 17. Dressed in festive attire, they gathered at Bishop Diego High School, loaded the trolley and cars with gifts, and spent the morning making deliveries across the greater Santa Barbara area.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

