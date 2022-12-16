Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Related
Noozhawk
Bashore Classic: Dos Pueblos, Bishop Diego, Santa Ynez Win Openers
Dos Pueblos erupted for 30 points in the third quarter and defeated Pasadena Poly, 61-47, in an opening-day game at the Jim Bashore Holiday Classic at Carpinteria High on Monday. Micah Goss scored 17 points and was a force at the defensive end, said coach Joe Zamora. Justin Stock had...
Noozhawk
Dos Pueblos Girls Step Up in Second Half to Defeat Viewpoint
Carly Letendre and Justine Katz sparked a second-half surge by the Dos Pueblos girls basketball team in a 42-36 non-league win over defending CIF-SS Division 1 champion Viewpoint on Monday at Sovine Gym. Letendre, a freshman, led the Chargers with 16 points. She grabbed seven rebounds and had two steals...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Blown Out by Oxnard in First-Place Battle
Oxnard’s aggressive, swarming, trapping defense was too much for the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team, as the Yellowjackets rolled to a 73-29 victory to claim sole possession of first place in the Channel League. Oxnard is 3-0 in league and 12-0 overall. Santa Barbara falls to 2-1 and...
Noozhawk
Local Basketball Teams Staying Home for Holiday Tournaments
The holiday break for South Coast area high schools means it’s tournament time for boys and girls basketball teams. The action starts Monday in Carpinteria with the Jim Bashore Holiday Classic for boys teams. On Tuesday, the Santa Barbara High girls host the Tournament of Champions at J.R. Richards Gym and the Thunderhut at San Marcos.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks Podcast: Bill Macfadyen Talks Column, BizHawk, Redesign, La Cumbre Plaza, State Street
Noozhawk founder and c0-owner Bill Macfadyen pulls back the curtain on the inner-workings of Noozhawk and discusses his popular column, BizHawk, and the role of the publication’s daily and evening newsletters. “We found that our readers want both the AM and PM report,” Macfadyen said. “They have sky-high open...
Noozhawk
KCBX Ending FM Service on 89.5 FM KSBX, Serving Downtown Santa Barbara
KCBX has announced that after 39 years of bringing Santa Barbara residents a mix of news, entertainment and music, a change in atmospheric conditions due to climate change has created a frequency interference with another radio station. As a result, there is no avenue but to end the broadcast at...
Noozhawk
Visit the Oak Park Market + Eatery
The Oak Park Market + Eatery features gourmet coffee, breakfast, lunch and a convenience market for pantry items. The market is located at 403 W. Pueblo Street, across the street from Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s main entrance.
Noozhawk
Karen Telleen-Lawton: State of the Sea
As Mauna Loa showers the Big Island with spectacular fireworks and lava flows into the North Pacific, I wonder about its effects on the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument around the Hawaiian Islands. A recent National Geographic article reported on the state of the monument based on an October...
Noozhawk
Lompoc Names Winners of Holiday Decoration Contest
The Lompoc Beautification and Appearance Commission has announced the winners of its 28th annual Lompoc Holiday Decoration Contest. Winners are as follows for the contest’s residential category; judging took place Dec. 16. A total of 42 residential nominations were considered. Best overall: 1408 W. Pear Ave. 1st place: 921...
Noozhawk
Lompoc Dishing Up Restaurant Week
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the 8th Annual Lompoc Restaurant Week, a celebration of culinary and libation creativity in conjunction with restaurant owners of the Lompoc Valley, Monday, Feb. 20 through Sunday, Feb. 26. Lompoc Restaurant Week will present a lineup of discounted dining options at participating...
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Council Welcomes New, Returning Members
The Santa Maria City Council gained a new member, welcomed one woman back for a second term and said goodbye to another Tuesday night. A swearing-in ceremony saw the addition of Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez to replace Etta Waterfield as the District 4 representative on the panel. District 4 includes the southeast section of the city.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Posts Docent Classes
The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM), at the Santa Barbara Harbor, is looking for people to join its next 11-week docent training program, 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Jan. 14 through March 25. Docents have the opportunity to meet and talk with people from all over the world, and share their love...
Noozhawk
Injuries Reported in 2-Vehicle Crash on Highway 101 Near Los Alamos
One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 101 near Los Alamos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in the southbound lanes, about a quarter mile south of Alisos Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Noozhawk
Hillside Holiday Display Shines Light on Abilities
The Hillside 6th Annual Shining Light on Abilities is open for community members to visit and view the festive display of holiday decorations and lights nightly through Dec. 31 at Hillside, 1235 Veronica Springs Road. Admission is free. Earlier this month, the Assistance League of Santa Barbara carolers led by...
Noozhawk
SB ACT Focuses on Future As It Aims to Reduce Homelessness
[Noozhawk’s note: Third in a series sponsored by the Hutton Parker Foundation. Click here for the first article, and click here for the second article.]. Encouraged by promising results from a variety of innovative programs to reduce homelessness in Santa Barbara, SB ACT will be meeting with key constituents to assess progress and future goals.
Noozhawk
Police Seek Public’s Help in Tracking Down Source of Anti-Semitic Flyers
The Santa Barbara Police Department received numerous calls for service this weekend in regard to anti-Semitic flyers being distributed in Santa Barbara neighborhoods. The flyers were discovered by residents on the Mesa on the first day of Hanukkah, and many of the flyers were turned over to the Police Department.
Noozhawk
Carpinteria Cannabis Farm Required to Install Carbon Filters Within 2 Years
A Carpinteria Valley cannabis farm will install carbon filters for odor control in what concerned neighbors and the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors say is a sign of progress for the industry. Carbon filtration is an effective form of odor control for cannabis operations, according to an industry-funded study...
Noozhawk
Bishop High Students, Teachers Help Santa Make Deliveries
Students and faculty from Bishop Diego High School hopped on the Santa Barbara Trolley to deliver Christmas presents to families in need on Dec. 17. Dressed in festive attire, they gathered at Bishop Diego High School, loaded the trolley and cars with gifts, and spent the morning making deliveries across the greater Santa Barbara area.
Noozhawk
South County Citizen’s Academy Offers Inside Look at Law Enforcement
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for the upcoming Citizen’s Academy, which offers a behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement in Santa Barbara. The program is hosted by the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office. Participants will engage in topics including the history of law enforcement, criminal...
Comments / 0