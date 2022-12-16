Read full article on original website
Wall Street gains ground, turning higher for the week
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose on Wall Street Wednesday, lifting major indexes into the green for the week as investors remain focused on stubbornly hot inflation and a potential recession. The S&P 500 rose 1.4% as of 12:40 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 493 points,...
US home sales fell in November, the 10th consecutive month
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The housing market slump deepened in November as sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slowed for the tenth consecutive month — the longest such stretch on records going back to 1999. Existing home sales fell 7.7% last month from October to a seasonally adjusted...
China limits how it defines COVID deaths in official count
ZHUOZHOU, China (AP) — China only counts deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official COVID-19 death toll, a Chinese health official said, a narrow definition that limits the number of deaths being reported as the virus surges following the easing of pandemic-related restrictions. Deaths that occur in...
BioNTech-Pfizer COVID vaccine sent to China for Germans
BERLIN (AP) — Germany has dispatched a batch of the BioNTech-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to China, where it will be administered to Germans who live in the country. Chancellor Olaf Scholz's spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, said the vaccines were sent on a flight that was due to land in China on Wednesday. He said that the Chinese government formally informed Berlin in a diplomatic note that German citizens can be inoculated with the vaccine, which otherwise isn't cleared for use in China.
