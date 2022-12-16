Read full article on original website
Japan Has More U.S. Soldiers Than Any Other Nation
According to the Cato Institute, the U.S. has 750 Military bases in 80 countries. Most of these nations only host a few hundred American soldiers. The largest tend to be in Europe. The two exceptions are South Korea and Japan. Japan has 63,690 members of the U.S. military, according to the Quincy Institute for Responsible […]
Joe Biden Inches Toward War with Iran, Makes Israel Full Military Partner
The U.S. military is refocusing from the "war on terror" to potential combat with the Big Four: China, Russia, North Korea and Iran.
‘Japan will learn with a shudder’ its military buildup was ‘wrong choice’, says North Korea
North Korea has threatened to take “bold and decisive military steps” against Japan and said the country will learn with “a shuddering shiver”, the consequences of gearing up to build up its defence forces.Last week, Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida announced the £263bn military buildup plan that will be its biggest since the Second World War.He said the move was “the answer to the various security challenges that we face” and described Japan’s people as being at a “turning point in history”.On Tuesday, North Korea’s foreign ministry issued a statement and accused Tokyo of attempting to acquire “pre-emptive capability...
NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
BBC
Iran protests: Family finds signs of torture on man's exhumed body
The body of a young protester who died in custody in Iran showed shocking signs of torture after it was exhumed, his family says, in the first such case since the anti-government unrest began. Hamed Salahshoor, a 23-year-old taxi driver, was arrested near Izeh on 26 November, his cousins told...
BBC
India v China: Is becoming the most populous country a boon or curse?
In mid-April, India is forecast to surpass China as the world's most populous country. The Asian giants already have more than 1.4 billion people each, and for over 70 years have accounted for more than a third of the global population. China's population is likely to begin shrinking next year....
Top U.S. General ‘Surprised’ By Russia and Iran's Lack of Midterm Meddling
Iran and Russia were too distracted by their own unrest and wars to interfere with America’s midterm elections this year, top cyber official U.S. Maj. Gen. William J. Hartman said at a Fort Meade press conference on Monday. Harman, who heads the Cyber National Mission Force of U.S. Cyber Command, said he was “surprised” by the pair of American adversaries’ lack of activity in the midterm elections. “We collectively saw much less focus from foreign adversaries, particularly the Russians, in targeting the 2022 election compared to previous elections,” said Hartman.Read it at CNN
The Jewish Press
Washington Post Pushing Ukrainian Anti-Israel Propaganda Using Jews
Here’s some unbiased Sunday morning reporting courtesy of The Washington Post (Ukrainian Jews grapple with Israel’s tepid support as Iran aids Russia):. “After praying on a recent Shabbat in Kyiv’s oldest synagogue, David, 56 … fumed when asked about Israel, his home for more than two decades, and about its limited support for Ukraine — a stance that seems increasingly odd given the deepening alliance between Russia and Iran, whose leaders have repeatedly called for Israel’s destruction and are supporting Moscow’s war effort by supplying drones and missiles.
The Jewish Press
Israel’s Channel 13 Exposes European Union Plan to Help Palestinian Authority Seize Land in Area C
Israel’s Channel 13 News team on Monday night exposed a shocking document by the European Union revealing a plan to meddle in Israel’s sovereign affairs by secretly helping the Palestinian Authority seize land in Area C. The six-page document was written at the European Union’s mission in eastern...
game-news24.com
A 3D printer is strange: The FBI is taking drugs worth 30 million dollars US dollars
Michael Miskulin, 12/20/2022 at five:41, Criminals smuggle $30 million worth of meth from the US to Australia. The discovery of drugs in 3D printers has stirred up. One recent attempt by a drug smugglers used 3D printers to transport 30kg of methamphetamine to Western Australia, the Guardian reports. According to the report, 30 kilograms of meth are $30,000.
Pakistan minister doubles down on his Modi remarks: ‘You cannot rewrite history’
The Pakistan foreign minister has urged Indians to protest against the hatred and discrimination Muslims face in their country, as he faced criticism for describing the Indian prime minister as the “butcher of Gujurat”.Bilawal Bhutto Zardari defended his comments on Sunday, saying they were based on “history” and that it is difficult to distort them. “They must also condemn the Muslim genocide in Gujarat, and condemn the way Muslims in India, who are the largest minority in the world, are treated. I wish... they had also protested for their own Muslim citizens – who are now the victims of...
Chinese Company SVOLT Launched the "Dragon Armor" Battery, Marking an Industry Breakthrough in High-safety Solution
CHANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2022-- On December 15 th (Beijing Time), SVOLT Energy Technology Company Limited, a Chinese energy technology company, launched the third generation of CTP products named “Dragon Armor” on the 3 rd Battery Day. The company adopts cutting-edge technologies such as thermal-electric separation to increase the overall safety of automotive battery to an unprecedented level and, as a systematic solution realizing both high safety level and long range, the battery achieves an industry record-high range of 800 km for new energy vehicles in the field of LFP application. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005337/en/ SVOLT launched the “Dragon Armor” battery. (Photo: Business Wire)
Dutch prime minister apologizes for slave trade, but critics say it is not enough
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte apologized on Monday for his country's role in the transatlantic slave trade, making the Netherlands one of few European countries to formally acknowledge its slaveholding past. "Today, I apologize," Rutte said during a speech in The Hauge. "For centuries under Dutch state authority, human dignity was violated in the most horrific way possible. Successive Dutch governments after 1863 failed to adequately see and acknowledge that our slavery past continued to have negative effects and still does. For that, I offer the apologies of the Dutch government." Rutte added that slavery should be condemned as a "crime against humanity." "It is...
BBC
Newly qualified nurse 'scared for her future' in profession
A recently qualified nurse says she is unsure if she will continue in her job, just 18 months into her career. Bethany Tulloch, from Northumberland, is a Royal College of Nursing (RCN) member who feels "betrayed and let down" by the government. The 22-year-old, who is taking part in the...
BBC
African, Arab or Amazigh? Morocco's identity crisis
In our series of letters from African journalists, Magdi Abdelhadi looks at how football ignited a row about Moroccan identity. It is fair to say that the World Cup in Qatar this year has been defined by controversy like no other tournament before. From the controversial decision to grant Qatar...
BBC
S Jaishankar: India beefs up military at tense China border
India's foreign minister has said that the country has scaled up troop deployment along a disputed border with China to an unprecedented level. S Jaishankar added that India wouldn't let China "unilaterally change" the status quo at the border. His comments came days after Indian and Chinese forces clashed in...
This World Cup should be remembered for its racism. But Qatar is not the victim | Pete Pattisson
The misery of migrant workers involved in staging the tournament is plain to see. No amount of spin can cover up the structural racism involved
The Black Seminoles: How Fugitive Slaves Escaped To Mexico Before The Civil War
Here is the story of the Black Seminoles, a group of fugitive slaves who escaped bondage and created a community of free Blacks in Mexico. The post The Black Seminoles: How Fugitive Slaves Escaped To Mexico Before The Civil War appeared first on NewsOne.
Turkey fumes at Sweden in NATO membership dispute
Turkey on Tuesday lashed out at Sweden's refusal to extradite a top reporter that Ankara has demanded in exchange for its ratification of Stockholm's NATO membership bid. Cavusoglu stressed that Sweden's extradition earlier this month of one man suspected of membership of a banned Kurdish insurgency group was insufficient to win Turkey's approval.
