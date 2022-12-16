Zelenskyy in US to meet Biden, address Congress as war rages. WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymry Zelenskyy has arrived in the United States for a summit with President Joe Biden and an address to Congress. The visit is intended to shore up support for his country and send a defiant message to its Russian invaders. A U.S. official confirms that a U.S. Air Force jet carrying the Ukrainian leader landed at Joint Base Andrews, just outside the capital. The trip is Zelenskyy's first known trip outside his country since Russia invaded in February. U.S. lawmakers are set to vote on a spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine. And the Pentagon is sending Patriot surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO