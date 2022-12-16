Read full article on original website
newsnationnow.com
Idaho murders: Signs a person is harboring an awful secret
MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — For more than five weeks now, someone has been carrying around the secret that they murdered four people in Moscow, Idaho. Is it possible that the killer is exhibiting strange new behaviors, giving off telltale signs that would be huge red flags?. On Tuesday, NewsNation’s...
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
Citrus County Chronicle
Jan. 6 panel prepares to unveil final report on insurrection
WASHINGTON (AP) — An 800-page report set to be released by House investigators as soon as Wednesday will conclude that then-President Donald Trump criminally plotted to overturn his 2020 election defeat and “provoked his supporters to violence” at the Capitol with false claims of widespread voter fraud.
Citrus County Chronicle
Estranged kids of Canada condo gunman say he was abusive
TORONTO (AP) — Three estranged daughters of a 73-year-old man who fatally shot five people in his condominium community near Toronto said Wednesday that he “was a controlling and abusive husband and father.”. The daughters of Francesco Villi said in a statement released by Ontario's Special Investigations Unit...
Citrus County Chronicle
Suspected extremists attack police in northern Kenya; 3 dead
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Three people, including two police officers, were killed Wednesday morning in an attack by al-Shabab extremists in northern Kenya, Kenyan police have announced. The victims were in a police vehicle when they were attacked between the Hayley Lapsset Camp and Garissa town, northeastern Kenya police...
Citrus County Chronicle
BioNTech-Pfizer COVID vaccine sent to China for Germans
BERLIN (AP) — Germany has dispatched a batch of the BioNTech-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to China, where it will be administered to Germans who live in the country. Chancellor Olaf Scholz's spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, said the vaccines were sent on a flight that was due to land in China on Wednesday. He said that the Chinese government formally informed Berlin in a diplomatic note that German citizens can be inoculated with the vaccine, which otherwise isn't cleared for use in China.
Citrus County Chronicle
Iran security forces kill 2, arrest 2 over deadly attack
CAIRO (AP) — Iranian security forces killed two men and arrested two others suspected of carrying out a deadly shooting last month in a southwestern city, state-run media reported, amid conflicting accounts of the incident that coincided with a wave of anti-government protests. Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency said...
Citrus County Chronicle
Swiss government rejects 3rd gender option, at least for now
BERLIN (AP) — The Swiss government on Wednesday rejected the idea of introducing a third gender option or no-gender option for official records, a position which differs from that of some neighboring countries. Responding to two proposals from parliament, the governing Federal Council said “the binary gender model is...
Citrus County Chronicle
Israel to hold remains of deceased Palestinian prisoner
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's defense minister said Wednesday that the remains of a Palestinian prisoner who died a day earlier from lung cancer would not be released for burial. Benny Gantz’s office said the body of Nasser Abu Hamid, one of the founders of the Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade,...
Citrus County Chronicle
AP News Summary at 12:52 p.m. EST
Zelenskyy in US to meet Biden, address Congress as war rages. WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymry Zelenskyy has arrived in the United States for a summit with President Joe Biden and an address to Congress. The visit is intended to shore up support for his country and send a defiant message to its Russian invaders. A U.S. official confirms that a U.S. Air Force jet carrying the Ukrainian leader landed at Joint Base Andrews, just outside the capital. The trip is Zelenskyy's first known trip outside his country since Russia invaded in February. U.S. lawmakers are set to vote on a spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine. And the Pentagon is sending Patriot surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine.
Citrus County Chronicle
Red Cross conducts rare visit with 3,400 Yemen war prisoners
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Red Cross said Wednesday that it had conducted rare visits to thousands of prisoners on both sides of Yemen’s eight-year civil war, a step that could pave the way for an exchange of detainees between the rival parties. Fabrizio Carboni, the...
