KPVI Newschannel 6
Africa to mid-Missouri: MU researcher helps farmers achieve food security
Kelly Wilson’s passion for agriculture has led her to help farmers all over the world develop sustainable food systems. Wilson is assistant director for the MU Center for Regenerative Agriculture, a role she has held since June 2021. Her work involves many aspects of protecting the food chain. For example, she works with residents to ensure the region has a sustainable supply of food and helps Missouri farmers alter their business practices to adjust to a changing climate.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lawmakers tour upcoming Bischoff Inn in Tamaqua
TAMAQUA — The final stages of renovation are underway for Bischoff Inn, an upcoming boutique hotel located in the heart of the borough’s historic district. Housed in the former Bischoff’s furniture manufacturing building at 320 Lafayette St., the new inn is made possible by a state funding program that has channeled $1.1 million into economic development projects in the borough this year.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wrongful termination basics for the 12 Days of Christmas
A few years ago, I wrote an article on wrongful termination with a 12 Days of Christmas theme. I’ve grown older and possibly wiser since that list was published, so this year I’m updating it. Included in the list are some basic legal rules regarding wrongful termination and some less-familiar employment protections. I still recommend spiked eggnog while enjoying the list.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska governor joins call for end to federal COVID emergency
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts joined 24 other governors in calling for President Joe Biden to end the COVID-19 public health emergency. In a letter to the president Monday, the group said the federal emergency declaration is costing states "hundreds of millions of dollars" by requiring them to keep additional patients on their Medicaid rolls.
