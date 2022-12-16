Kelly Wilson’s passion for agriculture has led her to help farmers all over the world develop sustainable food systems. Wilson is assistant director for the MU Center for Regenerative Agriculture, a role she has held since June 2021. Her work involves many aspects of protecting the food chain. For example, she works with residents to ensure the region has a sustainable supply of food and helps Missouri farmers alter their business practices to adjust to a changing climate.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO