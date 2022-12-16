HS Sports Highlights 12/15: Basketball & Wrestling

(WFRV) – In a busy night of high school sports, more than 100 boys and girls basketball games painted the schedule on a December Thursday night, with high-profile wrestling meets filling the gaps.

In the biggest boys basketball matchup of the night, D3 No. 2 Brillion stayed unbeaten with a 67-53 win over conference foe Valders. In the Packerland, Kewaunee got a statement win at home, blitzing Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 73-50.

The wrestling mat featured two of the top teams in the FVA, Kaukauna and Oshkosh West, squaring off at the Wildcats’ home gym. West notched back-to-back major decisions at 126 and 132, but Kaukauna dominated the rest of the meet.

De Pere, Green Bay Preble, Ashwaubenon, and Sheboygan North faced each other in a double dual at De Pere High School, providing the best matchups of the night in the FRCC.

Click the video for all the highlights.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.