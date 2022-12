Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and his staff have spent a lot of time in the town of Chandler, Ariz. They were recruiting defensive lineman A’Mauri Washington and now they signed 4-star corner Cole Martin. The two players went to different schools, however. At 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds, Martin is a good candidate for a free safety spot and more importantly, he’s a very good possibility at either as a kickoff returner, punt returner, or both. The Ducks have had a hard time finding an explosive returner for a couple of years now and the first two highlights of Martin’s video...

