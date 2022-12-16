Read full article on original website
KSLA
I-Bowl Foundation donates thousands of dollars to Shreveport-Bossier schools
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is donating thousands of dollars to support schools in the Shreveport-Bossier area. On Wednesday, Dec. 20, the I-Bowl announced it will give $5,000 a piece to Fairfield Elementary Magnet School and Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning to support various programs that encourage teacher retention, recruitment, and recognition.
KSLA
Arkansas Middle students receive special gift ahead of holiday break
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Some Texarkana, Ark. students received a special envelope Tuesday, Dec. 20 as the Christmas break began... and it wasn’t their report cards. “Christmas is a time that you want students to be happy and merry, and this is an opportunity for us to bring joy to those kiddos,” said Kendrix Smith, principal of Arkansas Middle School.
KSLA
United Way of NWLA preps for Day of Caring, assists families suffering from tornado damage
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The United Way of Northwest Louisiana is gearing up for their annual Day of Caring. Director of Community Impact Raavin Evans sat down with KSLA to discuss the event. She says nonprofits have the chance to submit project proposals to better the community. Past projects have included things like writing thank you notes, sorting food and doing community clean-ups.
KSLA
Texarkana outreach center prepares to help community ahead of winter weather
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Extra cold temperatures are expected to hit the ArkLaTex later this week, and many organizations have begun preparing for the weather. Christie Lewis brought bags of winter items to Randy Sams’ Outreach Center in Texarkana on Monday, Dec. 19. “I’ve had a lot of people...
earnthenecklace.com
Destinee Patterson Leaving KSLA: Where Is the Shreveport Anchor Going?
With her lively attitude and professional demeanor, KSLA-TV’s Destinee Patterson makes watching the news fun. The people of Shreveport have watched her grow over the last two and a half years. However, Destinee Patterson is leaving KSLA News 12 in December 2022. News 12 viewers have many questions regarding her departure, and they especially want to know if she’ll be leaving Shreveport for her new adventure. Here’s what the anchor said about her exit from the station.
abc17news.com
Louisiana woman, daughter survive tornado in closet
KEITHVILLE, Louisiana (KTBS) — There’s only half a roof on the mobile home Presley Stevens shared with her family. The rest was peeled off Tuesday night when an EF2 tornado blowing approximately 130 mph dropped into the Pecans Farm neighborhood in southwest Caddo Parish. Presley and her young...
KTBS
Tribute to former KTBS 3 News Director Andrew Pontz
SHREVEPORT, La. - The KTBS 3 family is mourning the loss of a former leader. Andrew Pontz was the news director for KTBS back in the '80s and '90s. He helped shape the careers of dozens of journalists and was a driving force behind the station making it to the top of the ratings.
KSLA
Texas High student chosen to represent state at U.S. Senate Youth Program in D.C.
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A Texarkana student is preparing to take the next step toward his dream, as he represents Texas as a delegate for the United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP). Texas High Senior John Thomas Borowitz is one of two students selected to represent the state of Texas....
KTBS
String of burglaries plague south Shreveport business
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A local business owner is frustrated by the number of break-ins and burglaries he's experienced over the last year. It seems to be a growing problem in the southern part of Shreveport along Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Paul Sutherland, owner of Commercial Power Sports of Shreveport, said...
KTBS
DeSoto Police Jury approves 2023 budget without discussion
MANSFIELD, La. – DeSoto police jurors spent a lot of time earlier this month ripping parts of the 2023 budget. One police juror even called the proposal illegal and unethical, then compared it to horse manure. But no adjectives were used or objections offered when police jurors met Monday...
Take These Items Out of Your Car Before the Freeze Hits Louisiana
The Ark-La-Tex can't Stop Talking About the Freeze Coming Our Way. Shreveport-Bossier is preparing for below-freezing temperatures. If you have seen the forecast you have probably already found out that the temperature will drop to 11 degrees on Thursday night, and it won't be back to above freezing until sometime Saturday afternoon. Even then, the temperature will drop down to 20 degrees that night.
KSLA
Texas A&M University-Texarkana president announces her retirement
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Texas A&M University-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer notified her faculty members, staffers and students Tuesday that she plans to retire in the summer of 2023. “This announcement is truly bittersweet,” Cutrer said. “I love this university. I love our students. And I love working in...
KTBS
City of Shreveport prepares for hard freeze
SHREVEPORT, La. - City of Shreveport crews are hard at work preparing for this week’s inclement weather. Each year, Shreveport Public Works crews prepare for impending winter weather by making sure all their assets are in place. They are planning with other City Departments, Parish Public Works Department, and LA DOTD to coordinate the appropriate response to Winter Storm Elliott. Staff members will be inspecting equipment before it’s called into action and employees are being put on standby to mobilize if necessary.
KSLA
Shreveport mayor-elect intends for SPD to supervise Real Time Crime Center
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux says he’s all for the Shreveport Police Department taking over the Real Time Crime Center (RTCC). The city administration currently runs the crime-fighting initiative using video cameras in the city. “I intend for the Police Department to supervise and operate...
Remember When the Red River Froze in Shreveport?
Really cold weather is headed for Shreveport later this week. We are going to be in the deep freeze Friday morning when the temperature dips into the teens. This reminds me of all the stories about December of 1983 in Shreveport when the Red River froze. That month was the...
ktalnews.com
City of Shreveport braces for arctic blast
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Mayor’s office says city crews are hard at work preparing for the arrival of a powerful arctic cold front later this week. The mayor’s office says crews prepare each year for impending winter weather by making sure all their assets are in place. According to a statement released late Monday afternoon, the city public works department is coordinating with other city departments as well as the parish public works department and the Louisiana DOTD to coordinate the appropriate response to Winter Storm Elliott.
Shreveport Mayor-Elect Chooses Key Team Members
Shreveport Mayor-Elect Tom Arceneaux has named 3 key members to his team as he prepares to take over at city hall on December 31st. Arceneaux has named Tom Dark as his interim Chief Administrative Officer. Dark has served in several administrations and has been through 6 transitions. He says some of them went really well and some of them did not go all that well. He says " this one's going to go well. We've got experienced people from day one." Dark adds "you only get so many days to be Mayor. The whole idea was not to waste the first 100 days waiting for the next person to show up." Dark says he's been retired for 14 years and he is not really interested in taking this on permanently. But he did says "you never say never."
Where Can People Get Shelter from Cold in Shreveport?
Frigid temperatures will be rolling into Shreveport Bossier later this week. We will feel the chill Thursday night when our temperature is expected to dip into the teens. But the winds will be blowing pushing the wind chill temp into the single digits. Folks with no place to go will...
KSLA
MISSING: Woman last seen on Madison Park Boulevard in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman. SPD says they’re looking for Fallon Tubbs, 30. She last was seen Dec. 12 in the 3700 block of Madison Park Boulevard. Tubbs is described as standing 5′ 4″ tall and weighing about 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Police say they are unsure what she was last seen wearing.
KTBS
Shreveport firefighters encounter poisonous smoke at battery facility fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport firefighters were faced with poisonous smoke early Tuesday morning when they arrived at Louisiana Industrial Batteries and Chargers in the 4100 block of Curtis Lane for a building fire. They had to use a saw to cut their way into the building where they encountered the...
