49ers capitalize on Seahawks turnover with Christian McCaffrey TD

The Oregon Ducks gave a valiant effort in the recruitment of five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor. In the end, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide earned the last laugh. Proctor, the No. 1 OT in the 2023 class, announced on Tuesday he was flipping his commitment from the Iowa Hawkeyes to Alabama. It had been believed for the past couple of weeks that Proctor would flip, but the destination was originally believed to be Oregon. Proctor had developed a nice relationship with both Adrian Klemm and Dan Lanning. However, Proctor took a visit to Alabama over the past weekend, when the Crimson Tide were able to lock up his commitment. There remain a number of OT options for the Ducks this offseason, including a number of transfer portal players that could announce their commitment on Wednesday. Kadyn Proctor’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 0.9972 IA OT Rivals 5 6.1 IA OT ESPN 5 90 IA OT On3 Recruiting 5 97.25 IA OT 247 Composite 5 97 IA OT Vitals Hometown Des Moines, Iowa Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-7 Weight 330 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Offered on May 26, 2020 Previously visited Oregon from April 15-17, 2022 Committed to Iowa Hawkeyes June 30, 2022 Visited Oregon Nov. 12, 2022 Visited Alabama on Dec. 17, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/160531591430760857611

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO