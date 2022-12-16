Read full article on original website
OUTDOOR BRIEFS: Food, farm, garden council seeks community involvement; Migratory bird season continues
The migratory bird hunting seasons for 2022 and early 2023 have been announced by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Mourning dove: Dec. 17 to Jan. 2. Ducks, coots and mergansers: Nov. 26 to Jan. 22. Geese (Canada, brant, white-fronted, snow, ross’s): Nov. 26 to Feb. 12. For information...
SANTA LETTERS: Van Buren Elementary School
Brown County first-graders made their holiday wishes known this year when they wrote letters to Santa Claus in their classrooms. Generosity was a theme across classrooms, with students asking Santa to not only bring gifts for themselves, but for their families, friends and teachers, whether it was a sewing machine for mom, a fishing pole for dad or a new gun for grandma.
A Christmas Blessing: Essential Skills students enjoy annual holiday party thanks to local couple
Late last week, a classroom at Brown County High School overflowed with holiday cheer as the students excitedly opened their very own giant gift bags, each stuffed full of lovingly wrapped items on their wish lists. After the gifts were all open, some raced RC cars, some played with stretchy...
‘A huge opportunity’: Funds awarded to support new radio systems for local fire departments
Local fire departments will soon be using new emergency radios thanks to grants and donations from local and federal organizations. County-wide, all six fire departments offer the same services including protecting lives and property through fire prevention and education, fire and rescue response, and the provision of emergency medical aid.
LOOKING BACK: Bartley farmed, built, lived in western part of county
The Ivan Bartley story was originally written by Dick Reed and appeared in the Nov. 20, 1974, issue of the Brown County Democrat. Here we share part one of Ivan’s story. Ivan Bartley, at 79, is a third generation Brown Countian who can look back on a career representative of his own generation. His life has been that of a farmer, factory and sawmill worker, timber man and road builder.
Community calendar for week of Dec. 20
HAMBLEN TWP. — Sprunica Baptist Church, 3902 Sprunica Road, will host the Dave Melton Family Singers, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at 11 a.m. The Brown County Public Library, 205 Locust Lane, will host one more event through December for all visitors to the library. Dec. 12 through 29, 12...
SANTA LETTERS: 1st-graders share Christmas wish lists
A meaningful tradition: Kids fill carts with goodies, connect with officers at annual Shop With a Cop event — PHOTOS
“I’ve waited two weeks for this!” a young shopper said as she signed in at the annual Brown County Shop with a Cop event. There were 53 kids at Walmart on Dec. 17 who were paired up with Brown County law enforcement, Nashville Metropolitan Police Department and Indiana Conservation Officers.
Water company offers tips to prevent freezing pipes
GREENWOOD – With much colder weather in the forecast, Indiana American Water is urging customers to act now to secure homes and businesses against freezing pipes. “With much colder temperatures in the forecast, we are encouraging customers to act now to protect their plumbing system against the extreme cold,” said Indiana American Water President Matt Prine.
Major companies in Indiana, two cities ask utilities to create green tariff program
Two Indiana cities and six major companies in the state want AES Indiana and Duke Energy to make it easier for them to get their power from renewables. That’s according to a letter sent Thursday from Indianapolis, Bloomington, Coca-Cola, Walmart, Salesforce, Cummins, Rivian and Roche. They asked the two...
Indianapolis Hotels With Hot Tubs In Room 2023
These hotels with hot tubs in rooms are perfect if you want to enjoy luxury and relaxation while visiting Indianapolis. Whether you’re in town for business or pleasure, you’ll love returning to your hotel and relaxing in your own private hot tub. Here are our top selections for hotels in Indianapolis that have in-room hot tubs:
Large Indiana employers asking utilities for ‘green tariffs’
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Several of Indiana’s major employers want their local utilities to make it easier for them to buy power generated by wind and solar farms so they can move closer to their renewable energy goals. Cummins, Salesforce, Roche and other companies recently joined with the cities...
Update: Brian's winter storm forecast for December 20
Update: Brian’s winter storm forecast for December …. Harrison Center’s Annual Winter Window Walk Happening …. Matchmaker’s Advice on Navigating the Holidays While …. Angela Answers: Grit & Grace Leadership Scholarships. The top 30 bull riders in the world descend on Indianapolis next month for the Unleash...
Power outages possible during winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are urging people to prepare themselves for potential power outages during the winter storm that is expected to hit central Indiana Thursday afternoon. “Already stocked up on bread vegetables, potatoes, carrots, no meats we don’t eat that much meat, but plenty of canned goods,” said...
Man dies in tree stand accident in Monroe County
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a Hiltonville man died in a tree stand fall incident in Monroe County Saturday.
HOLIDAY EVENTS: Churches holding Christmas services; Candlelit Victorian dinners in Story
Unity Baptist Church, 7361 Spearsville Road, Morgantown will host a candlelight Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. Becks Grove Christian Church, 8009 Becks Grove Road, Freetown will host a Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. There will be candlelight communion and singing...
Indiana Uplands region lays out READI plans
Another southern Indiana region has announced what it plans to do with its READI money. READI stands for Regional Economic Acceleration Development Initiative. The Indiana Uplands region represents Greene, Martin, Daviess, and Dubois counties among several others. Officials say they now have plans for around 24 million of the region’s...
Indianapolis Fire’s New $15M Training Academy to Hold Grand Opening Wednesday
Ernest V. Malone, Indianapolis Fire Department Chief of Fire, is pleased to announce the completion and grand opening of the Indianapolis Fire Department Training Academy, the department said in a press release. The academy is 42 years in the making. This academy is the first dedicated IFD training facility since...
Indiana witness says triangle-shaped object flew over at treetop level
An Indiana witness at Bloomington reported watching a triangle-shaped object flying just above the treetops at about 1 a.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
DNR: Indiana deer hunter dies after falling from tree stand in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana man died after falling from a tree stand while hunting for deer. According to the Department of Natural Resources, 57-year-old Kevin Leech of Heltonville was hunting in a climbing tree stand when it malfunctioned, causing him to fall. A fellow hunter discovered Leech and alerted emergency personnel. The incident […]
