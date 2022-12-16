ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, IN

SANTA LETTERS: Van Buren Elementary School

Brown County first-graders made their holiday wishes known this year when they wrote letters to Santa Claus in their classrooms. Generosity was a theme across classrooms, with students asking Santa to not only bring gifts for themselves, but for their families, friends and teachers, whether it was a sewing machine for mom, a fishing pole for dad or a new gun for grandma.
LOOKING BACK: Bartley farmed, built, lived in western part of county

The Ivan Bartley story was originally written by Dick Reed and appeared in the Nov. 20, 1974, issue of the Brown County Democrat. Here we share part one of Ivan’s story. Ivan Bartley, at 79, is a third generation Brown Countian who can look back on a career representative of his own generation. His life has been that of a farmer, factory and sawmill worker, timber man and road builder.
Community calendar for week of Dec. 20

HAMBLEN TWP. — Sprunica Baptist Church, 3902 Sprunica Road, will host the Dave Melton Family Singers, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at 11 a.m. The Brown County Public Library, 205 Locust Lane, will host one more event through December for all visitors to the library. Dec. 12 through 29, 12...
SANTA LETTERS: 1st-graders share Christmas wish lists

Water company offers tips to prevent freezing pipes

GREENWOOD – With much colder weather in the forecast, Indiana American Water is urging customers to act now to secure homes and businesses against freezing pipes. “With much colder temperatures in the forecast, we are encouraging customers to act now to protect their plumbing system against the extreme cold,” said Indiana American Water President Matt Prine.
Indianapolis Hotels With Hot Tubs In Room 2023

These hotels with hot tubs in rooms are perfect if you want to enjoy luxury and relaxation while visiting Indianapolis. Whether you’re in town for business or pleasure, you’ll love returning to your hotel and relaxing in your own private hot tub. Here are our top selections for hotels in Indianapolis that have in-room hot tubs:
Update: Brian's winter storm forecast for December 20

Update: Brian’s winter storm forecast for December …. Harrison Center’s Annual Winter Window Walk Happening …. Matchmaker’s Advice on Navigating the Holidays While …. Angela Answers: Grit & Grace Leadership Scholarships. The top 30 bull riders in the world descend on Indianapolis next month for the Unleash...
Power outages possible during winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are urging people to prepare themselves for potential power outages during the winter storm that is expected to hit central Indiana Thursday afternoon. “Already stocked up on bread vegetables, potatoes, carrots, no meats we don’t eat that much meat, but plenty of canned goods,” said...
Indiana Uplands region lays out READI plans

Another southern Indiana region has announced what it plans to do with its READI money. READI stands for Regional Economic Acceleration Development Initiative. The Indiana Uplands region represents Greene, Martin, Daviess, and Dubois counties among several others. Officials say they now have plans for around 24 million of the region’s...
