An NFL roster is ever changing. Despite a salary cap once again on a steady rise, there never seems to be enough room to keep everyone. For Dallas, which has done a great job of hitting on more of their draft picks than most organizations, they’ve been able to build a foundation that has finally led to some level of sustained success. But regardless of how the 2022 season finishes, whether with the ultimate success of a championship, the frustration of an early playoff exit or somewhere in between, the Cowboys will have holes to fill come April.

DALLAS, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO