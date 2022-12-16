ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

1310kfka.com

Fast-moving arctic blast to send Colorado temperatures plummeting

Dangerously cold temperatures will hit Colorado this week. The National Weather Service predicts a fast-moving arctic blast will drop wind chills to as low as -50 in the northeast plains Wednesday night through Friday morning. In Fort Collins and Greeley, we’ll see single-digit highs hovering around zero, but it’ll feel more like -36. Risk of frostbite in these conditions could occur in as little as 10 minutes outside, and pets should not be left outside. A Wind Chill Watch will be in effect in Fort Collins and areas from Steamboat Springs east to the Nebraska state line and south to Colorado Springs tomorrow night, lasting until Friday morning. We warm up in time for Christmas Eve with highs in the 40s and 50s over the holiday weekend.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

One of the worst cold snaps in 30 years starts Wednesday

An extremely cold winter storm will reach Colorado on Wednesday causing the Front Range to experience the coldest temperatures in many years.The cold front at the leading edge of the frigid air will reach the Denver metro area in the afternoon on Wednesday. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop very quickly. After reaching near 50 degrees before 3 p.m., the temperatures in the city will be about 40 degrees by 9 p.m. and will drop at least another 15 degrees by daybreak on Thursday.Therefore temperatures will be in the teens below zero around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins Thursday...
DENVER, CO
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Colorado

Colorado, known as the home of the Rocky Mountains, is one of the most mountainous states in the country. It also straddles both the Colorado Plateau and the Great Plains, and has a diverse climate. Colorado has only been a state since 1876. Since then, it’s grown to a population of nearly six million people, many of which live in or near Denver. Bordered by Utah in the west and New Mexico in the south, Colorado’s southwestern corner is one-fourth of the “four corners” region. But, where can you find the coldest place in Colorado?
COLORADO STATE
9News

How to protect pets from severe cold and snow

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The frigid arctic cold coming to Colorado will drop most of our temperatures into the negatives before midnight on Wednesday, and the wind will amplify the impact of that cold. It’s called the windchill factor. You’ll sometimes hear it called “feels-like” temperature, but it’s not...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Coldest air in decades heading to Colorado this week

DENVER — Dangerously cold wind chills are expected this week in Colorado, ones that could rival the coldest air that eastern Colorado has seen in decades. Temperatures will be near 50 degrees on Wednesday afternoon in Denver, but 12-18 hours later they'll be below zero. That drop could rival some of Denver's top one- or two-day temperature drops on record.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Colorado school district cancels classes with dangerous cold on the way

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - With dangerously cold weather on the way, a school district in Colorado is cancelling classes. Cañon City Schools posted the following to their website on Tuesday:. “Dear Families,. As you likely know, Fremont County is predicted to experience double-digit sub-zero temperatures on Thursday, 12.22.22....
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
commercecitysentinel.com

COLORADO STATE
Golf.com

COLORADO STATE

