Read full article on original website
Related
-60° windchill: Temperature in Colorado to drop 30° per hour, National Guard activated
"We promise [this is] not an exaggeration," wrote the National Weather Service about their forecast that predicts Thursday will likely be the coldest day in Denver in 32 years. According to the weather service, a "life threatening wind chill as cold as -60°" could occur in the Eastern Plains region,...
Dangerously cold weather across Colorado beginning tomorrow
A strong cold front hits the state Wednesday night. Afternoon highs will drop below zero on Thursday with wind chill factor between 20-50 below.
1310kfka.com
Fast-moving arctic blast to send Colorado temperatures plummeting
Dangerously cold temperatures will hit Colorado this week. The National Weather Service predicts a fast-moving arctic blast will drop wind chills to as low as -50 in the northeast plains Wednesday night through Friday morning. In Fort Collins and Greeley, we’ll see single-digit highs hovering around zero, but it’ll feel more like -36. Risk of frostbite in these conditions could occur in as little as 10 minutes outside, and pets should not be left outside. A Wind Chill Watch will be in effect in Fort Collins and areas from Steamboat Springs east to the Nebraska state line and south to Colorado Springs tomorrow night, lasting until Friday morning. We warm up in time for Christmas Eve with highs in the 40s and 50s over the holiday weekend.
Above-norm temps, risk of "heavy snow" on the way to Colorado following -52° wind chill
While -52° wind chills are expected in parts of Colorado later this week, this weekend will bring a warm-up with a high likelihood of above-norm temperatures into the start of January. Medium-range forecast mapping from the National Weather Service looking 6 to 10 days out and then 8 to...
One of the worst cold snaps in 30 years starts Wednesday
An extremely cold winter storm will reach Colorado on Wednesday causing the Front Range to experience the coldest temperatures in many years.The cold front at the leading edge of the frigid air will reach the Denver metro area in the afternoon on Wednesday. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop very quickly. After reaching near 50 degrees before 3 p.m., the temperatures in the city will be about 40 degrees by 9 p.m. and will drop at least another 15 degrees by daybreak on Thursday.Therefore temperatures will be in the teens below zero around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins Thursday...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Colorado
Colorado, known as the home of the Rocky Mountains, is one of the most mountainous states in the country. It also straddles both the Colorado Plateau and the Great Plains, and has a diverse climate. Colorado has only been a state since 1876. Since then, it’s grown to a population of nearly six million people, many of which live in or near Denver. Bordered by Utah in the west and New Mexico in the south, Colorado’s southwestern corner is one-fourth of the “four corners” region. But, where can you find the coldest place in Colorado?
Here's how Colorado's wildlife will survive incoming sub-zero temperatures
Later this week, an arctic cold front capable of ushering in sub-zero temperatures and wind chills as low as -52 degrees is coming to Colorado. As officials urge Coloradans to protect themselves and their animals from dangerously cold weather, what will that mean for Colorado's wildlife?. "Wild animals have many...
What should you do if your power goes out in freezing weather?
An arctic cold front will arrive in Colorado on Wednesday and bring extremely cold temperatures to the state.
Big snow, 55 MPH winds: Attractions likely to close, dangerous travel expected in Colorado
Tourists and residents in Colorado should be warned – weather rolling into the state on Wednesday will impact many aspects of life. Not only will temperatures and wind chills be so cold they could be hazardous to health or even deadly, many businesses and attractions will likely close. Travel may also be impacted due to blowing snow and icy roads.
9News
How to protect pets from severe cold and snow
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The frigid arctic cold coming to Colorado will drop most of our temperatures into the negatives before midnight on Wednesday, and the wind will amplify the impact of that cold. It’s called the windchill factor. You’ll sometimes hear it called “feels-like” temperature, but it’s not...
-52° wind chill expected in Colorado: Frostbite within minutes
The National Weather Service is warning Coloradans about dangerously cold wind chills set to hit the state on Wednesday night and Thursday night. With windchills expected to be -30° or below across much of the state, frostbite on exposed skin within minutes will be a threat for many. The...
coloradosun.com
It’s about to get dangerously cold in Colorado. Here’s what you need to know to stay safe.
Forecasters are warning that Thursday could be the coldest day Denver has felt in more than three decades, anticipating a blast of bitter cold, arctic air that is expected to affect the entire state. The Colorado Sun has gathered important information to answer questions and help keep you safe ahead...
Coldest air in decades heading to Colorado this week
DENVER — Dangerously cold wind chills are expected this week in Colorado, ones that could rival the coldest air that eastern Colorado has seen in decades. Temperatures will be near 50 degrees on Wednesday afternoon in Denver, but 12-18 hours later they'll be below zero. That drop could rival some of Denver's top one- or two-day temperature drops on record.
KKTV
Colorado school district cancels classes with dangerous cold on the way
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - With dangerously cold weather on the way, a school district in Colorado is cancelling classes. Cañon City Schools posted the following to their website on Tuesday:. “Dear Families,. As you likely know, Fremont County is predicted to experience double-digit sub-zero temperatures on Thursday, 12.22.22....
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming, Other Colorado River States Scrambling To Avoid Lake Powell Turning Into “Dead Pool”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The vested parties along the Colorado River drainage, including Wyoming, are starting to grasp just how dire the water shortage is, an expert in the legal compact governing the river’s management said. However, any major policy changes are probably still...
Should you leave water dripping during a deep freeze?
An arctic front moving in will drop temperatures across the state to dangerously low numbers over the next few days.
What parts of Colorado are on a wind chill watch?
A major temperature drop is on the way Wednesday night as an arctic cold front arrives in Colorado.
Supply chain issues prevent yet another thing from spinning: new Colorado chairlifts
The pandemic has passed. Workers are lined up. The snow has piled up early. The vacationers are primed. The path is set for resorts to enjoy a bountiful holiday ski season and set the pace for yet another banner year for the resort industry. But just like the inherent risks...
commercecitysentinel.com
There’s a crappy situation in Colorado’s backcountry
Hey, backcountry visitors, do Colorado a favor. With a handy-dandy poop kit, help solve the crappy crisis of waste littering the state’s trails and dispersed campsites. The concept of taking along a ready-made poop-disposal kit when hitting the outdoors got a boost last week when the Colorado Tourism Office chose the Gunnison Crested Butte Tourism Association’s “Doo” Colorado Right effort as one of 17 recipients of grants designed to promote sustainable tourism.
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Colorado (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Colorado. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Colorado. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Comments / 0