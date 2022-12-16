CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Supreme Court has declined to weigh in on questions involving a lawsuit over the state’s new abortion ban, keeping the case that has prevented the ban from taking effect since last summer wholly in state district court at least for now. There’s not enough information in the “limited factual record” to answer all 12 legal questions Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens certified to the state high court, Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate Fox wrote without elaboration in a one-page ruling Tuesday. The case could yet go before the state Supreme Court, however, after an eventual decision in Owens’ court. Wyoming’s new law would ban abortion except in cases of rape or incest or to protect the mother’s life or health, not including psychological conditions. Violators could be charged with a felony punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

