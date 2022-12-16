Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Legislative committee releases final report in judiciary conflict
HELENA, Mont. — A Republican-led legislative select committee created in the heat of an inter-branch conflict with the judiciary has identified several proposals it says could address the allegations of bias at the heart of the fight, including restrictions on judicial lobbying and clarifying the Legislature’s subpoena powers.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Daily Independent
Wehle: Jan. 6 Committee's work ends, but story is far from over
It is difficult to overstate the constitutional significance of this week's final public hearing of the House January 6th Committee. Its referral to the Department of Justice of four potential crimes ...
Wyoming Supreme Court won't weigh in on abortion ban for now
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Supreme Court has declined to weigh in on questions involving a lawsuit over the state’s new abortion ban, keeping the case that has prevented the ban from taking effect since last summer wholly in state district court at least for now. There’s not enough information in the “limited factual record” to answer all 12 legal questions Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens certified to the state high court, Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate Fox wrote without elaboration in a one-page ruling Tuesday. The case could yet go before the state Supreme Court, however, after an eventual decision in Owens’ court. Wyoming’s new law would ban abortion except in cases of rape or incest or to protect the mother’s life or health, not including psychological conditions. Violators could be charged with a felony punishable by up to 14 years in prison.
