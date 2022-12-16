Read full article on original website
Related
1011now.com
Lincoln and Lancaster County officials highlight preparations for potential blizzard
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Lincoln and Lancaster County transportation and public safety officials highlighted preparations Wednesday to keep residents safe during potential blizzard conditions forecast for Wednesday, December 21 through Friday, December 23. The National Weather Service has issued the following:. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from...
1011now.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lincoln Police investigate car theft
University of Nebraska–Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green has announcement his plan to retire as chancellor in 2023. Norfolk nonprofit leader accused of embezzling $740,000. Norfolk nonprofit leader accused of embezzling $740,000. Traffic deaths up in Nebraska in November. Updated: 5 hours ago. Nineteen people were killed in traffic crashes in...
WOWT
Omaha Public Works reviews snow plan
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Works officials reviewed plans Wednesday morning for clearing streets as the winter storm was approaching the metro. City officials are keeping an eye on multiple weather sources, and have staffed according to forecasted snow ramping up around 2 p.m. and reaching from 2-5 inches.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Fire & Rescue battles 3-alarm fire at the intersection of Y and 22nd Street
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Fire & Rescue is battling a fire inside Komi Auto at the intersection of Y Street and 22nd Street. The fire was called in at 10:35 pm and was later upgraded to a three-alarm fire. Y Street is shut down from 21st to 23rd...
KSNB Local4
Trucker faces felony charges after chase across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man faces felony charges after a pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska last week. Lancaster County prosecutors charged Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, with Assault on an Officer using a Motor Vehicle, Leaving the Scene of an Injury Accident and Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest. He’s scheduled in court Tuesday morning for a bond review hearing and then again on Jan. 17, 2023, for another hearing.
KSNB Local4
Person hospitalized after crash north of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a car and a semi truck north of Lincoln Monday afternoon. The crash was reported at 3:50 p.m. near 70th Street and Waverly Road. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle traveling northbound on 70th Street failed to...
1011now.com
Lincoln woman assaulted and robbed by men in stolen truck
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning. Lincoln Police are trying to track down the assailants and the stolen truck they were in. Police said the crime spree started around 2:20 a.m. when a red 2020 Dodge Ram was stolen from...
1011now.com
Traffic deaths up in Nebraska in November
University of Nebraska–Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green has announcement his plan to retire as chancellor in 2023. Norfolk nonprofit leader accused of embezzling $740,000. Norfolk nonprofit leader accused of embezzling $740,000. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lincoln Police investigate car theft. Updated: 5 hours ago. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lincoln Police investigate car...
1011now.com
Police investigating late-night robbery at fast food restaurant in southeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a late-night robbery at fast food restaurant in Lincoln. Monday night, around 10:04 p.m., LPD officers were dispatched to the Wendy’s, near S 48th and Van Dorn Streets, on a report of a robbery. According to LPD, responding officers...
1011now.com
Lincoln Catholic, other city, county schools address Wednesday, Thursday classes and activities
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The anticipated blizzard-like conditions for the rest of this week have forced area schools to make some tough choices regarding classes ahead of the Christmas break for students. Tuesday night, Lincoln Catholic Schools announced that classes would be canceled for Wednesday, which was a half day...
klkntv.com
Vehicles crash, slide throughout Lincoln after snow falls
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are urging Lincoln drivers to watch out for ice on Monday. Crashes and slide-offs have been reported all over the city since snow began coming down around 6:30 a.m. Nebraska 511 is reporting multiple traffic jams and roads that have come to a standstill.
thebestmix1055.com
Columbus man jailed following Monday accident
— At about 4:15 Monday afternoon, Dodge County deputies were dispatched to an injury accident on U.S. Highway 30 at County Road 15, west of Ames. After an investigation, it was determined that a red Dodge Journey was eastbound on Highway 30 when it attempted to pass a semi, which was also eastbound on Highway 30.
1011now.com
Nebraska State Patrol urges caution while driving this holiday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Millions of people are traveling to celebrate the holidays with their friends and families. At least, they want to and hope the weather doesn’t get in the way. In Lincoln alone, a storm is brewing that could disrupt those plans, or make travel dangerous. According to...
kfornow.com
Two people hospitalized after dog-bite incident in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (Dec. 18th, 2022 – KOLN) -Lincoln Police and Lincoln Animal Control responded to a dog-bite incident near the 2800 block of Candlewood Lane on Sunday. According to LPD, the incident was called in at around 10:22 a.m. Two individuals, a man and a woman, were injured and taken to a local hospital.
klkntv.com
Blaze causes $225,000 in damage to Lincoln auto shop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue is telling everyone to stay away from an auto shop that caught fire late Sunday night. More than a dozen units were called to Komi Auto Sales near 22nd and Y Streets around 10:30 p.m. Crews saw heavy smoke and flames...
KSNB Local4
McCool Junction High School student dies in crash with semi
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - McCool Junction High School reported the death of a student on Sunday. According to a Facebook post by the school, 16-year-old Jordan Tol, a junior at McCool Junction, was killed Sunday morning in a vehicle accident. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a...
klkntv.com
McCool Junction student killed when semi crashes into car
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A McCool Junction High School junior died after his car was hit by an oncoming semi Sunday morning. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says a 2003 Buick LeSabre was trying to make a right turn onto Highway 81 from E Road just before 10 a.m.
News Channel Nebraska
One juvenile taken into custody for reportedly stealing a vehicle in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A juvenile was taken into custody while another ran for reportedly stealing a vehicle in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 2400 block of NW 2nd St. on Dec. 17 around 5:00 p.m. for a reported stolen vehicle. Officers said a 2010...
kmaland.com
Winter storm warning for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska
(Valley) -- The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter storm warning for portions of southwest Iowa, and southeast Nebraska. The warning is in effect from noon Wednesday to 7 p.m. Friday, and includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 52-year-old Bryan Allen Dennis, of Omaha, Nebraska, on December 14th on a warrant for Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,000. Kandall Omax Brown, 40, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested December 17th for Domestic Abuse Assault. Brown was held on...
Comments / 0