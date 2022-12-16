Iowa high school basketball scores from 12-15-22
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the Iowa high school basketball scores from December 15th, 2022:
GIRLS
#15 Sioux City East, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Lawton-Bronson 54, Homer 43
BOYS
Lawton-Bronson 65, Homer 35
