Sioux City, IA

Iowa high school basketball scores from 12-15-22

By Anthony Mitchell
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the Iowa high school basketball scores from December 15th, 2022:

GIRLS

#15 Sioux City East, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Lawton-Bronson 54, Homer 43

BOYS

Lawton-Bronson 65, Homer 35

