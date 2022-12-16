Read full article on original website
KUTV
No. 12 Utah women cruise past Weber State behind Pili's 20
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds and No. 12 Utah rolled to an 88-52 win over Weber State on Tuesday night. It is Utah's highest ranking since March 10, 2008. The Utes (11-0) were never challenged after they scored the final 14...
KUTV
Utah women move up one spot to No. 12 in latest AP Top 25 poll
The University of Utah women's basketball team moved up one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings after two dominating performances over the last week. The Utes took down Colorado 85-58 Wednesday, led by Alissa Pili's 25 points. Pili also recorded 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 blocks - along with a steal. The junior forward from Alaska has led Utah in points 5 of their 10 games, netting a season-high 28 points twice - against Mississippis Valley State and BYU.
KUTV
Talkin' Utes: Utes Edging Closer to Rose Bowl Showdown With Nittany Lions
December 18, 2022 — ( KUTV) - The Utes are headed to Pasadena next week for the Rose Bowl in two weeks. Utah running back Micah Bernard and Safety Cole Bishop joined DJ&PK to talk about the season and look ahead to the Granddaddy of them all. Watch Talkin' Utes right here and again Christmas night at 11pm.
KUTV
Locations announced for Austin, Cleveland, Santiago West temples
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three temple locations in the Americas have been announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church officials on Monday shared the locations of three temples to be built in North and South America: the Santiago West Chile Temple, the Cleveland Ohio Temple, and the Austin Texas Temple.
KUTV
Experts share safety resources after Utah charter schools close from shooting threat
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — Charter schools in Magna and Kearns will reopen on Tuesday in different ways after a threatened school shooting kept them closed on Monday. Both schools were with Entheos Academy, a K-8 charter school. A spokesperson with the school told 2News late Monday that the Kearns campus will open for in-person instruction Tuesday, but the Magana campus will be remote.
KUTV
Utah builder offering basement apartments to buyers in tough market
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — At a time of high mortgage rates and still high prices, one Utah home builder is trying something new to attract buyers – and potentially help them more easily qualify for a mortgage. Fieldstone Homes, based in Draper, has just launched new options...
KUTV
Investigation finds no weapon on campus at Highland High School
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Highland High School was placed on a temporary “hold” alert after a tip led officials to believe a student may have brought a weapon into the building. In a tweet send at 9:28 a.m. Tuesday, officials with the Salt Lake City School...
KUTV
GALLERY:130 kindergarten students at South Clearfield Elementary receive new pair of shoes
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — 130 kindergarten students celebrated Christmas early in Davis County Monday morning. Students at South Clearfield Elementary received new pairs of shoes from Mountain America Credit Union and Operation Warm Surprise. The "Elves and Shoemaker Program" is a yearly event that many schools have taken part...
KUTV
Federal investigation finds Crumbl Cookies stores violated child labor laws
LINDON, Utah (KUTV) — The U.S. Department of Labor has found 11 Crumbl Cookies stores have violated child labor laws. Officials said regulations were violated in six states and affected 46 minor-aged employees. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, many of the minors were 14 and 15 years old.
KUTV
Utah man who bilked victims out of millions gets to leave federal prison early
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Four days before Christmas, Curtis DeYoung, who was given a ten-year prison term for defrauding thousands of clients who trusted him with their retirement savings totaling more than $25 million, will be released early from a federal prison and sent back to Utah to complete the remainder of his sentence there.
KUTV
Shooting threat forces Magna, Kearns charter schools to cancel classes
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — A K-12 charter school with campuses in Magna and Kearns canceled classes Monday after reportedly receiving a threat of a school shooting over the weekend. According to a message posted to Entheos Academy's social media, the threat was received Sunday evening. While the notification didn't...
KUTV
Semi trailer fire extinguished in cold temperatures in Summit County
ECHO, Utah (KUTV) — Officials responded to a semi trailer fire on I-80 in Summit County on Sunday. North Summit firefighters responded to the scene early in the morning and said temperatures were below zero. More from 2News. They said they fought the fire in the cold weather with...
KUTV
Mayor confirms 5 homeless people froze to death on Salt Lake streets
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Mayor Erin Mendenhall confirmed five unsheltered people have died in the cold over the span of five days in Salt Lake City. The first death of an unsheltered person was reported to have occurred on Dec. 15. One man was found in a tent, and another couple died right in front of one of the new homeless resource centers. Their identities have not yet been released.
KUTV
Residents in 2 counties displace by house fires overnight, just days before Christmas
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple fires were reported Monday night and Tuesday morning in northern Utah, one of which caused $150,000 in damage to a structure in West Valley City, one that displaced a family in Provo and another that left residents in Taylorsville injured. Roxeanne Vainuku, a spokesperson...
KUTV
Santa Claus visits Tooele County with help from firefighters
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Santa Claus visited Utah on the weekend before Christmas with some help from the Tooele Fire District. He rode through the streets around Stansbury Park, Lake Point, Pine Canyon and Erda, not on his sleigh, but with firefighters in the cab of Engine 64. Fire...
KUTV
Woman found near Salt Lake City bus stop may have died of hypothermia
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A woman has been found dead near a bus stop after officials said they believe she got hypothermia. The woman was found near 100 South and 1000 East in Salt Lake City, according to Carl Arky with the Utah Transit Authority. Officials said the...
KUTV
Road Home Mediathon Today!
Sarah Jenkins is at the Midvale Family Resource Center at 529 W. 9th Ave (7300 S) this morning to discuss the needs of homeless community in area. Michelle Flynn explains what donation dollars can do to help them serve these families. Please consider helping and supporting The Road Home. They...
KUTV
Mural honors Salt Lake City elementary school teacher who died of cancer
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A special mural and outdoor learning space at Riley Elementary honors a young teacher who died from skin cancer. No matter how cold or snowy it is, monarch and marigold flowers will always greet the students at Riley. Art Specialist Regina Stenberg painted a...
KUTV
Sandy police investigating America First Credit Union robbery
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Law enforcement officials are reportedly investigating a robbery that occurred at the America First Credit Union at 7755 South 700 East in Sandy on December 16 around 12:30 p.m. Officers with the Sandy Police Department said that detectives have begun looking into the case. The...
KUTV
Experts give tips to help Utahns stay current on gas, electricity bills
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Even before the official arrival of winter, Utahns were cranking up the heat at home to get through low temperatures. That likely means higher utility bills during a time when inflation and holiday purchases are putting a squeeze on family budgets. To help manage...
