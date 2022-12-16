Read full article on original website
Related
Texas’ New Years Superstitions of Food That Bring Love, Luck and Money
First off, I'll admit from the very start that I am superstitious, but only around the New Year's Eve holiday. When it comes to general superstitions I am NOT superstitious, in fact, I have a nickname for them, I call them "stupid-stitions" because if I step on a sidewalk crack it will not break someone's back.
Will You Have To Pay For Plastic Bags At Walmarts In Texas?
It seems that Walmart is at war with its customers. They don't seem to care that shoppers overwhelmingly dislike self-checkouts. At a time when online retailers are taking an ever more significant chunk of total retail sales, you would think that traditional retailers like Walmart would be even more interested in holding on to their customers.
Uniquely Texas…Five Popular Lone Star Holiday Cookies
Exactly what are the most popular Christmas cookies in Texas? There are a lot of different answers. In fact, we found over 100 websites on Google claiming they know Texas' favorite Christmas cookie. It comes down to personal preferences and being willing to broaden your horizons. With that in mind,...
Can You Take Roadkill Off the Highway in Texas?
It is a sad fact. There are a lot of dead animals along Texas roadways. Texas leads the nation in the number of vehicle/animal collisions. According to the Insurance Council of Texas, more than 5,000 vehicle/animal collisions occur annually on Texas highways. Sometimes, unfortunately, the animals aren't the only ones...
Texas’ Best Cities for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions
According to the website Wallet Hub, these are some of the best cities in Texas to live in if you want to keep your New Year’s resolutions this coming New Year. Fortunately, there are several cities in the Lone Star State that made it on the National list. We Texans are not afraid to make a resolution especially if it's school or work-related.
Florida Pastor Arrested in Alleged $8 Million COVID Relief Scam After Trying to Buy Luxury Disney World Home
A Florida pastor is in hot water after allegedly obtaining $8 million in fraudulent federal COVID-19 relief funds and trying to use some of the money to buy a luxury on Walt Disney World property. Pastor Evan Edwards, 64, and his son, Josh Edwards, 30, were taken into police custody...
True of False? Texas Flag Allowed To Fly At Equal Height to US Flag
It is commonly believed here in Texas that the Texas flag is the only state flag legally allowed to fly at the same height as the US Flag. The rationale for this is the belief that the privilege was granted to Texas because it was the only state with independent nation status before its admission to the union in The United States.
Can A Bad Business Review Cost You in Texas?
It's happened to all of us at one time or another. We've gone to a business and gotten less than stellar service. Sometimes, we leave a scathing review in the heat of the moment. Even though you have a right to express your opinion, can a bad review cost you...
In Texas When You Bag a Deer Have It Tested for the Terrible CWD
My son-in-law, my brother-in-law, and one of my sons just shared pictures with me of the deer they harvested this year. Shortly after viewing the photos my first question to them was, "did you have the deer tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD)?" Almost as if they had rehearsed it in unison they all three said why yes, that gets done the minute we walk into the processor's place. For the record, I didn't know that.
Flu Outbreaks Effecting Texans and Their Dogs
It's already a tough flu season. Many Texans are suffering. For dog owners, cuddling their beloved pet during an illness brings comfort. Now, your dog might also need comfort. Unfortunately, a nasty strain of dog flu is ravaging North Texas. Texas is now one of the hardest-hit states for canine...
Texas Anxiety is Climbing and These 12 Food Items Help to Reduce it
Since the pandemic began in 2019 Americans have been struggling with anxiety. Texans are no different in fact Texas ranks in the top five states in America with the most people with anxiety. According to the latest findings from World Population Review, Texas climbs to number 2 on the list for having the most people struggling with depression and anxiety.
Royal Sails the Largest Ship to Ever Leave From the New Texas Terminal
The Allure of the Seas is a breathtaking new ship and huge and so is the most awesome terminal on the Texas Coast. As I started working toward getting back on to going on cruises again, I discovered that recently the Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines (RCCL) folks had introduced a new multi-million dollar terminal ($125 Million to be exact) as well as the new ship Allure of the Seas.
98.7 Kiss FM
San Angelo, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 Kiss FM plays the biggest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://987kissfmsanangelo.com
Comments / 0