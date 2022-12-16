ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

cn2.com

A Boutique Helping Women Deal with Cancer Gracefully

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A new business is helping woman deal with Breast Cancer in a “unique way”. Unique Boutique, a women’s shop that specializes in women who have had mastectomies, is located off Celanese Road and recently held its grand opening. The family...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Charlotte’s oldest restaurant is for sale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - The future of Green’s Lunch, the iconic Uptown hotdog joint that’s almost a century old, is uncertain as the restaurant’s longtime owners have decided to sell the building. Asked whether she will close immediately when the property sells or wait, owner Joanna Sikiotis...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Preparing your home ahead of Friday’s deep freeze

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are now just a couple of days away from that big temperature drop we’ve been telling you about which means it’s crunch time to start getting your family and home ready. You’ll want to head to the hardware store to grab lots of batteries and a few other essential items.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcexclusive.com

New Years Eve Charlotte NC

There can be pressure attached to ushering our lives into a new year. If we fail to celebrate appropriately — if we don’t toast with champagne or if we find ourselves surrounded by the wrong people when the clock strikes midnight — will we doom ourselves to waking up on the wrong side of the bed every day, over and over until the calendar pages flip back to December 31st? Conversely, if we eat our meal of black-eyed peas, collard greens, and cornbread, if we offer our midnight kisses to a beloved, if we party all night with friends and neighbors for New Years Eve Charlotte NC, will we then secure a year of prosperity, romance, and joy?
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Carolina Insight: Flippin Jay’s

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this Carolina Insight, Flippin Jay’s owner Jeremy Haney, and Store Manager Kaitlin Haney tell us more about what makes the discount furniture store unique and how they are bringing a “no pressure” buying atmosphere to furniture and appliance shopping. Flippin Jay’s is...
PINEVILLE, NC
WBTV

Prepping your car ahead of Friday’s temperature drop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether you’re getting yourself ready, or trying to teach the new driver in you’re family to think ahead, cold weather car preps are an important yearly checklist. “ I’m trying to make sure that he takes his time, doesn’t go too fast you never...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottesmartypants.com

“Light the Knights” holiday festival a home run!

Are the kids out of school now, Smarties? Are you looking for things to do to fuel the excitement as they count down the days until Christmas? The Light the Knights Festival is the perfect family outing! Now in its third year in uptown Charlotte. at Truist Field, picturesque home...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Search for Madalina Cojocari continues on Lake Cornelius

Parents asking for help after suitcase with son’s ashes were stolen at Charlotte-Douglas Airport. A heartbreaking plea Monday night from two parents who say their son’s ashes were stolen Saturday from baggage claim. Updated: 1 hour ago. WBTV learned investigators asked the National Center for Missing and Exploited...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Family loses Everything in Lancaster County House Fire

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Lancaster County family is trying to pick up the pieces after losing everything in a house fire. According to Lancaster County Emergency Management fire crews were called to a house on 15th Street around 3:45 AM Monday, December 19th for a structure fire.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
yorkcountygov.com

York County Government Holiday Closures

York County offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, and Monday, December 26. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, December 27. The 16 collection & recycling centers will operate Friday, December 23 from 7am-1pm. Will be closed Saturday, December 24. Normal operations will resume Monday, December 26. The York...
YORK, SC
Queen City News

Wanted: SouthPark Mall jewelry thief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find a Fugitive’ a suspect wanted for ripping off a kiosk at SouthPark Mall. Surveillance cameras capture some pretty clear pics of the suspect who CMPD says robbed the Banter by Piercing Pagoda on December 1st. A police report says he got […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
countynews4you.com

Justice Rally for Shanquella Robinson Reveals Doubts

CHARLOTTE, NC — Saturday, Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church, historically known for 138 years, as the gathering place for Blacks seeking justice, transparency, and consolation served as host for the rally. Again, the community gathered in honor of Shanquella Robinson known as Quell, at only 25 years old was, killed October 29th, in Cabo, Mexico. She left a legacy in Charlotte, worldwide and on social media according to tributes spoken by her family members, official dignitaries, social organizations’ representatives, former classmates, and clergy members.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte Might Finally See A True White Christmas This Year

Weather forecasts for the Charlotte region are now predicting conditions that might finally give the Queen City a true white Christmas (snow on the ground when you look outside your window on Christmas morning). According to Weather Underground, we could see up to a half-inch of snowfall on Thursday night,...
CHARLOTTE, NC

