cn2.com
A Boutique Helping Women Deal with Cancer Gracefully
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A new business is helping woman deal with Breast Cancer in a “unique way”. Unique Boutique, a women’s shop that specializes in women who have had mastectomies, is located off Celanese Road and recently held its grand opening. The family...
WBTV
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant is for sale
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - The future of Green’s Lunch, the iconic Uptown hotdog joint that’s almost a century old, is uncertain as the restaurant’s longtime owners have decided to sell the building. Asked whether she will close immediately when the property sells or wait, owner Joanna Sikiotis...
WBTV
Preparing your home ahead of Friday’s deep freeze
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are now just a couple of days away from that big temperature drop we’ve been telling you about which means it’s crunch time to start getting your family and home ready. You’ll want to head to the hardware store to grab lots of batteries and a few other essential items.
qcexclusive.com
New Years Eve Charlotte NC
There can be pressure attached to ushering our lives into a new year. If we fail to celebrate appropriately — if we don’t toast with champagne or if we find ourselves surrounded by the wrong people when the clock strikes midnight — will we doom ourselves to waking up on the wrong side of the bed every day, over and over until the calendar pages flip back to December 31st? Conversely, if we eat our meal of black-eyed peas, collard greens, and cornbread, if we offer our midnight kisses to a beloved, if we party all night with friends and neighbors for New Years Eve Charlotte NC, will we then secure a year of prosperity, romance, and joy?
wccbcharlotte.com
Carolina Insight: Flippin Jay’s
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this Carolina Insight, Flippin Jay’s owner Jeremy Haney, and Store Manager Kaitlin Haney tell us more about what makes the discount furniture store unique and how they are bringing a “no pressure” buying atmosphere to furniture and appliance shopping. Flippin Jay’s is...
WBTV
Prepping your car ahead of Friday’s temperature drop
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether you’re getting yourself ready, or trying to teach the new driver in you’re family to think ahead, cold weather car preps are an important yearly checklist. “ I’m trying to make sure that he takes his time, doesn’t go too fast you never...
charlottesmartypants.com
“Light the Knights” holiday festival a home run!
Are the kids out of school now, Smarties? Are you looking for things to do to fuel the excitement as they count down the days until Christmas? The Light the Knights Festival is the perfect family outing! Now in its third year in uptown Charlotte. at Truist Field, picturesque home...
Unga bunga: North Carolina artist channels inner caveman
Selling his caveman-inspired art has helped him put food on the table for his family, so there’s a method to his madness
WBTV
Search for Madalina Cojocari continues on Lake Cornelius
Parents asking for help after suitcase with son’s ashes were stolen at Charlotte-Douglas Airport. A heartbreaking plea Monday night from two parents who say their son’s ashes were stolen Saturday from baggage claim. Updated: 1 hour ago. WBTV learned investigators asked the National Center for Missing and Exploited...
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in North Carolina Can Be Found Inside a Small Town Gas Station
Sometimes you find yourself at a random gas station. With little to no expectations, you step inside and are floored to find out there's actually some incredible food hiding inside.
Charlotte-area home sales, pending contracts plunge more than 35% in November
CHARLOTTE — A slump in Charlotte’s housing market persisted in November. Home closings and pending contracts year over year plunged for an 11th-straight month across the 16-county region, showed Canopy Realtor Association’s report for November, released today. About 3,110 homes sold in November — a 35.9% drop...
NCHP finds abducted Rock Hill girl, second child missing since May 2022, safe in Orange County
The incident happened on I-85, north of the Hillsborough Weigh Station in Orange County, at the 165-mile marker.
cn2.com
Family loses Everything in Lancaster County House Fire
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Lancaster County family is trying to pick up the pieces after losing everything in a house fire. According to Lancaster County Emergency Management fire crews were called to a house on 15th Street around 3:45 AM Monday, December 19th for a structure fire.
yorkcountygov.com
York County Government Holiday Closures
York County offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, and Monday, December 26. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, December 27. The 16 collection & recycling centers will operate Friday, December 23 from 7am-1pm. Will be closed Saturday, December 24. Normal operations will resume Monday, December 26. The York...
‘We’ve been here 30 years’: Restaurants continue to struggle post-pandemic
CHARLOTTE — Some restaurants are still trying to recover from the challenges of the pandemic. We caught up with the owners of Akropolis Café who told us business hasn’t been the same since COVID. “Like prior to COVID, this place always had a line,” said Farshad Irani,...
Wanted: SouthPark Mall jewelry thief
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find a Fugitive’ a suspect wanted for ripping off a kiosk at SouthPark Mall. Surveillance cameras capture some pretty clear pics of the suspect who CMPD says robbed the Banter by Piercing Pagoda on December 1st. A police report says he got […]
countynews4you.com
Justice Rally for Shanquella Robinson Reveals Doubts
CHARLOTTE, NC — Saturday, Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church, historically known for 138 years, as the gathering place for Blacks seeking justice, transparency, and consolation served as host for the rally. Again, the community gathered in honor of Shanquella Robinson known as Quell, at only 25 years old was, killed October 29th, in Cabo, Mexico. She left a legacy in Charlotte, worldwide and on social media according to tributes spoken by her family members, official dignitaries, social organizations’ representatives, former classmates, and clergy members.
Parking enforcement company accused of leaving drivers in limbo after booting cars
CHARLOTTE — A company that puts boots on parked cars in Charlotte is accused of ignoring drivers’ calls, leaving vehicles immobile for hours. There is a city ordinance that is intended to get the boots off as soon as possible for drivers, but there isn’t much enforcement, Channel 9 has learned.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Might Finally See A True White Christmas This Year
Weather forecasts for the Charlotte region are now predicting conditions that might finally give the Queen City a true white Christmas (snow on the ground when you look outside your window on Christmas morning). According to Weather Underground, we could see up to a half-inch of snowfall on Thursday night,...
Mail carrier shot at while delivering packages in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A mail carrier said he was delivering packages in south Charlotte when someone started shooting at his truck. He told police a masked man shot at his mail truck around 8:30 p.m. Saturday while delivering packages in Madison Park. The mail carrier said he came upon someone...
