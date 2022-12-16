ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadiz, KY

whvoradio.com

After 20 Years, Phillips Says Farewell To Cadiz City Council

Following two decades on the Cadiz City Council, Frankie Phillips bid farewell during last Thursday’s meeting — taking in warm thanks for his years of service from Mayor Todd King and the rest of the members. Always to the point, Phillips said he just wanted to have helped...
CADIZ, KY
whvoradio.com

HPD’s Sumner Announces August 2023 Retirement

Following more than 20 years of service — including the last nine as Hopkinsville’s Police Chief — Clayton Sumner announced his retirement Tuesday afternoon, targeting August 1, 2023 as his exit date from local law enforcement. The timing, he said, just fits. The last nine years with...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
radionwtn.com

Henry County, McKenzie, Weakley, Benton Awarded Site Development Grants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today 10 new Site Development Grants, totaling approximately $3.1 million. In our area, the sites include: $647,015 for the Paris-Henry County Industrial Board for access road construction, sewer and water; $417,525...
BENTON COUNTY, TN
whopam.com

HPD Chief retiring Aug. 1

Hopkinsville Police Chief Clayton Sumner has announced he will retire, effective August 1 of next year. He says after more than eight years as chief and 20 years with HPD, he believes it’s time to move on with the next chapter of his life. He thanks the City of...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Another Concern Of Trigg Sheriff’s Office Brought To Fiscal Court

During Monday’s Trigg County Fiscal Court meeting, Trina Clinkenbeard made known a concern she had regarding the safety of her husband — Kentucky State Police trooper Nathan Clinkenbeard — and a specific incident with the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office, and particularly with Sheriff Aaron Acree. According...
whopam.com

Another grenade found near Cadiz bridge

For the second time this month, a person magnet fishing pulled a grenade from Little River in Cadiz. It was in the water near the bridge on South Road between US 68 and Main Street, according to Cadiz police, who say Fort Campbell EOD was called again to remove the device from the scene.
CADIZ, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

A Hopkinsville Christmas parade to rival all others

Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky transportation crews to pretreat roads ahead of snow expected Thursday

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says crews on Tuesday will start ramping up pretreating efforts along highways in west Kentucky in anticipation of snowfall Thursday night. Local 6 is issuing a Weather Authority Alert for Thursday night through Saturday. Dangerously cold temperatures are expected, and Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Structure fire blocks Cuba Road in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a structure fire is blocking Cuba Road in southside Mayfield. According to a Tuesday release from the cabinet, the blockage is near the McDonalds between Farthing Street and Sunset Drive. Emergency personnel have placed fire hoses across the roadway, the release...
MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating tool theft

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating tool theft. According to the sheriff’s office, s deputy responded to Kuttawa at Huck’s Travel Center around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, December 12 for a reported theft. They said approximately $820 worth of tree cutting...
LYON COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Cadiz Police Offers Tips To Counter Porch Pirates

With the rush on for last-minute online Christmas shopping, the Cadiz Police Department is reminding people to be vigilant about packages that are expected to be delivered this week. Cadiz Police Chief Duncan Wiggins said a good tip is to put technology to work for you. Wiggins also said to...
CADIZ, KY
whvoradio.com

Man Injured In Eagle Way Crash

A wreck on Eagle Way at Cadiz Road in Christian County sent a man to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Jonathan Froman was westbound on Cadiz Road when his vehicle collided with a truck driven by Blake Trump on Eagle Way. A passenger in Trump’s...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Name Released In South Virginia Street Wreck

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Sara Brunson was northbound when her vehicle ran off the road and struck a utility pole near the intersection of East 21st Street.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Phone scam targets Lyon County residents

A nationwide phone scam surfaced in Lyon County last week trying to gain residents' banking information. This version of the scam involves a ruse where the caller claims to be a Customs or Border Patrol agent. The Lyon County Sheriff's office said residents reported the calls included a pre-recorded message...
LYON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Police: Passenger runs during traffic stop in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville police chased a man following a traffic stop on Friday. According to a release, police attempted to pull over a vehicle when they noticed the car’s registration was expired. Inside the car was passenger Chad Adams. Officers say as the car stopped, Adams got...
MADISONVILLE, KY

