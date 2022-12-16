ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUTV

Experts share safety resources after Utah charter schools close from shooting threat

MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — Charter schools in Magna and Kearns will reopen on Tuesday in different ways after a threatened school shooting kept them closed on Monday. Both schools were with Entheos Academy, a K-8 charter school. A spokesperson with the school told 2News late Monday that the Kearns campus will open for in-person instruction Tuesday, but the Magana campus will be remote.
MAGNA, UT
KUTV

Mayor confirms 5 homeless people froze to death on Salt Lake streets

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Mayor Erin Mendenhall confirmed five unsheltered people have died in the cold over the span of five days in Salt Lake City. The first death of an unsheltered person was reported to have occurred on Dec. 15. One man was found in a tent, and another couple died right in front of one of the new homeless resource centers. Their identities have not yet been released.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Shooting threat forces Magna, Kearns charter schools to cancel classes

MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — A K-12 charter school with campuses in Magna and Kearns canceled classes Monday after reportedly receiving a threat of a school shooting over the weekend. According to a message posted to Entheos Academy's social media, the threat was received Sunday evening. While the notification didn't...
MAGNA, UT
KUTV

Utah builder offering basement apartments to buyers in tough market

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — At a time of high mortgage rates and still high prices, one Utah home builder is trying something new to attract buyers – and potentially help them more easily qualify for a mortgage. Fieldstone Homes, based in Draper, has just launched new options...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Winter overflow beds filling up quickly as Utah stays cold

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's bitterly cold outside as low temperatures hover anywhere from the teens to below zero in parts of Utah. With that colder weather, Utah's Office of Homeless Services reports overflow beds are filling up fast. Wayne Niederhauser, state homeless services coordinator, said the state...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Santa Claus visits Tooele County with help from firefighters

TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Santa Claus visited Utah on the weekend before Christmas with some help from the Tooele Fire District. He rode through the streets around Stansbury Park, Lake Point, Pine Canyon and Erda, not on his sleigh, but with firefighters in the cab of Engine 64. Fire...
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Utah man who bilked victims out of millions gets to leave federal prison early

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Four days before Christmas, Curtis DeYoung, who was given a ten-year prison term for defrauding thousands of clients who trusted him with their retirement savings totaling more than $25 million, will be released early from a federal prison and sent back to Utah to complete the remainder of his sentence there.
DRAPER, UT
KUTV

Road Home Mediathon Today!

Sarah Jenkins is at the Midvale Family Resource Center at 529 W. 9th Ave (7300 S) this morning to discuss the needs of homeless community in area. Michelle Flynn explains what donation dollars can do to help them serve these families. Please consider helping and supporting The Road Home. They...
MIDVALE, UT
KUTV

Sandy police investigating America First Credit Union robbery

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Law enforcement officials are reportedly investigating a robbery that occurred at the America First Credit Union at 7755 South 700 East in Sandy on December 16 around 12:30 p.m. Officers with the Sandy Police Department said that detectives have begun looking into the case. The...
SANDY, UT
KUTV

Salt Lake police take kidnapping fugitive into custody

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police took a man with an active felony kidnapping warrant into custody after receiving a report of a possible protective order violation. Investigators from the Salt Lake City Police Department said received a call from a community member notifying them of the possible offense at a residence near 400 West 200 North shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy