KUTV
Experts share safety resources after Utah charter schools close from shooting threat
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — Charter schools in Magna and Kearns will reopen on Tuesday in different ways after a threatened school shooting kept them closed on Monday. Both schools were with Entheos Academy, a K-8 charter school. A spokesperson with the school told 2News late Monday that the Kearns campus will open for in-person instruction Tuesday, but the Magana campus will be remote.
KUTV
Investigation finds no weapon on campus at Highland High School
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Highland High School was placed on a temporary “hold” alert after a tip led officials to believe a student may have brought a weapon into the building. In a tweet send at 9:28 a.m. Tuesday, officials with the Salt Lake City School...
KUTV
Mayor confirms 5 homeless people froze to death on Salt Lake streets
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Mayor Erin Mendenhall confirmed five unsheltered people have died in the cold over the span of five days in Salt Lake City. The first death of an unsheltered person was reported to have occurred on Dec. 15. One man was found in a tent, and another couple died right in front of one of the new homeless resource centers. Their identities have not yet been released.
KUTV
Shooting threat forces Magna, Kearns charter schools to cancel classes
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — A K-12 charter school with campuses in Magna and Kearns canceled classes Monday after reportedly receiving a threat of a school shooting over the weekend. According to a message posted to Entheos Academy's social media, the threat was received Sunday evening. While the notification didn't...
KUTV
Local nonprofit pleads for change to keep homeless safe during extreme cold temperatures
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A local nonprofit said people are dying and more needs to be done to help those who have nowhere to stay, especially on these bitterly cold nights. Utah's Office of Homeless Services reported Salt Lake City shelters are filling fast. They do have space...
KUTV
Neighbors jump into action to save children from burning Taylorsville home
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Taylorsville family lost their 30-year-old house in an evening fire just days before Christmas. The family told 2News they are devastated but grateful to be alive. Everyone was able to escape because of some brave neighbors and family members. Holly and Marshall Osborne live...
KUTV
75-year-old skier dies after collapsing on Deer Valley slopes, resort confirms
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man died while skiing one of Deer Valley Ski Resort's runs on Tuesday morning, the resort confirmed. According to a media statement issued from the resort's communications manager, the 75-year-old was on the Homeward Bound run when he reportedly collapsed at approximately 10:45 a.m. .
KUTV
Federal investigation finds Crumbl Cookies stores violated child labor laws
LINDON, Utah (KUTV) — The U.S. Department of Labor has found 11 Crumbl Cookies stores have violated child labor laws. Officials said regulations were violated in six states and affected 46 minor-aged employees. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, many of the minors were 14 and 15 years old.
KUTV
Utah builder offering basement apartments to buyers in tough market
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — At a time of high mortgage rates and still high prices, one Utah home builder is trying something new to attract buyers – and potentially help them more easily qualify for a mortgage. Fieldstone Homes, based in Draper, has just launched new options...
KUTV
Winter overflow beds filling up quickly as Utah stays cold
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's bitterly cold outside as low temperatures hover anywhere from the teens to below zero in parts of Utah. With that colder weather, Utah's Office of Homeless Services reports overflow beds are filling up fast. Wayne Niederhauser, state homeless services coordinator, said the state...
KUTV
Santa Claus visits Tooele County with help from firefighters
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Santa Claus visited Utah on the weekend before Christmas with some help from the Tooele Fire District. He rode through the streets around Stansbury Park, Lake Point, Pine Canyon and Erda, not on his sleigh, but with firefighters in the cab of Engine 64. Fire...
KUTV
Church and outreach group provide warm space for unsheltered in dangerously cold temps
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The dangerously cold temperatures are raising concerns in northern Utah after UTA confirmed that a woman froze to death at a bus stop after leaving Salt Lake Regional Hospital this weekend. To increase space from what the shelters provide, the First United Methodist Church...
KUTV
Utah man who bilked victims out of millions gets to leave federal prison early
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Four days before Christmas, Curtis DeYoung, who was given a ten-year prison term for defrauding thousands of clients who trusted him with their retirement savings totaling more than $25 million, will be released early from a federal prison and sent back to Utah to complete the remainder of his sentence there.
KUTV
Road Home Mediathon Today!
Sarah Jenkins is at the Midvale Family Resource Center at 529 W. 9th Ave (7300 S) this morning to discuss the needs of homeless community in area. Michelle Flynn explains what donation dollars can do to help them serve these families. Please consider helping and supporting The Road Home. They...
KUTV
Sandy police investigating America First Credit Union robbery
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Law enforcement officials are reportedly investigating a robbery that occurred at the America First Credit Union at 7755 South 700 East in Sandy on December 16 around 12:30 p.m. Officers with the Sandy Police Department said that detectives have begun looking into the case. The...
KUTV
Salt Lake County father, son who helped solve World War II mystery returns home
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A father and son from Salt Lake County have recently returned from Japan after helping to solve a World War II mystery. It was a life changing moment in the lives of a family in Hiroshima, Japan; Dick Johnson and his son Chris traveled from Utah to provide them with closure after 78 years.
KUTV
Woman found near Salt Lake City bus stop may have died of hypothermia
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A woman has been found dead near a bus stop after officials said they believe she got hypothermia. The woman was found near 100 South and 1000 East in Salt Lake City, according to Carl Arky with the Utah Transit Authority. Officials said the...
KUTV
Salt Lake police take kidnapping fugitive into custody
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police took a man with an active felony kidnapping warrant into custody after receiving a report of a possible protective order violation. Investigators from the Salt Lake City Police Department said received a call from a community member notifying them of the possible offense at a residence near 400 West 200 North shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
KUTV
Semi trailer fire extinguished in cold temperatures in Summit County
ECHO, Utah (KUTV) — Officials responded to a semi trailer fire on I-80 in Summit County on Sunday. North Summit firefighters responded to the scene early in the morning and said temperatures were below zero. More from 2News. They said they fought the fire in the cold weather with...
KUTV
Residents in 2 counties displace by house fires overnight, just days before Christmas
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple fires were reported Monday night and Tuesday morning in northern Utah, one of which caused $150,000 in damage to a structure in West Valley City, one that displaced a family in Provo and another that left residents in Taylorsville injured. Roxeanne Vainuku, a spokesperson...
