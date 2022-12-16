Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Will Anthony Davis' latest foot injury put Lakers season in jeopardy? | THE HERD
Nick Wright believes after Anthony Davis’ latest foot injury the Los Angeles Lakers have an obligation to improve the roster with a trade. Nick explains the Lakers could possibly move Patrick Beverley or Russell Westbrook in hopes to also improve the roster.
TMZ.com
Lil Baby & James Harden Party in Houston After 76ers Loss
Lil Baby's birthday was technically on December 3, but the rapper isn't just limiting his celebrations to one day -- seemingly celebrating all month. Baby's festivities took him to Houston Monday, where he partied with James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers after they lost to Harden's former squad, the Houston Rockets.
FOX Sports
Milwaukee faces Cleveland after Antetokounmpo's 42-point performance
Milwaukee Bucks (22-8, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (21-11, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Cleveland Cavaliers after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 42 points in the Bucks' 128-119 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Cavaliers are 4-2 in division play. Cleveland ranks eighth...
FOX Sports
Ryan Turell seeks to become NBA's first Orthodox Jew: 'Hopefully this opens the pathway'
Game complete, Ryan Turell gathered his stuff, changed into a clean pair of sweats and began saying goodbye to his teammates. "You’re not coming back with us?" a few asked as they saw him preparing to leave. Turell explained that he couldn't, that it was a Friday night and...
FOX Sports
Giannis, Luka & LeBron headline Nick's latest NBA Pyramid | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes help Nick reveal his latest edition of NBA pyramid, where Nick ranks the top 55 players in the NBA. Featured on this week's list is Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James & Anthony Davis. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry, Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, Luka Doncic and more.
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports
FOX Bet Super 6: Win $25K on Eagles-Cowboys America's Game of the Week
It's beginning to look a lot like America's Game of the Week on Christmas Eve will be must-see TV on FOX. Even Santa will be glued to his screen watching this exciting Eagles vs. Cowboys showdown. Sorry, kids, but the toys will just have to wait. These rivals have so...
FOX Sports
NBA Stock Watch: New York basketball is kicking, Wizards are not
The holidays are here! It’s gifts time, but also time for the national focus to begin shifting its glare to the NBA. With that in mind, let’s do our weekly Stock Watch, where we check in on who across the NBA is rising and who’s falling. Rising:...
FOX Sports
Mitchell scores 23, Cavs blast Jazz, improve to 15-2 at home
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA's best...
FOX Sports
Will Jalen Hurts' shoulder injury impact his odds for NFL MVP? | SPEAK
The Philadelphia Eagles listed Jalen Hurts questionable for Week 16 vs. Dallas Cowboys after he suffered a shoulder sprain in Week 15 vs. Chicago Bears. Joy Taylor believes if Jalen Hurts misses more than one game due to his shoulder injury it will have a negative impact on his chances for NFL MVP.
FOX Sports
Mets' Carlos Correa pivot the biggest flex yet by opportunistic Steve Cohen
Carlos Correa, who just a day ago was set to be unveiled as the new face of the San Francisco Giants, is suddenly a New York Met. This is an absolute jaw-dropper; the shocker of the 2022-23 MLB offseason. Last week, Correa and the Giants agreed in principle to a...
FOX Sports
Dodgers still favorites? Brewers still contenders? Marlins still committed?
In the second edition of our new weekly feature, let’s examine a few MLB teams’ approaches to this offseason. We’ll start at the high end, proceed to the middle and conclude at the sport’s cellar. The Dodgers take back seat to divisional peers. By now, the...
FOX Sports
Jalen hurts: Eagles QB Hurts has 'chance' to play at Dallas
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Imagine this: Jalen Hurts back at quarterback for the Eagles only six days after his right shoulder was mashed into Bermuda sod on a blustery afternoon in Chicago. The scenario ostensibly has gone from long shot once it was revealed that Hurts had sprained his throwing...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Eagles-Cowboys lines, MVP odds on the move due to Jalen Hurts injury
Want to know a good way to find out just how valuable your favorite quarterback is? See what happens to the point spread when injury news gets reported. The NFL Week 16 odds board got a shaking up Monday afternoon for arguably the biggest game: Saturday’s Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys showdown at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App.
FOX Sports
2023 NFL Playoff odds: Lines for teams to make the postseason
Ever since Pete Rozelle was commissioner of the NFL and pro football grew into the most popular sport in America, he took pride in the league's parity. Rozelle wanted the NFL to be competitive from top to bottom, making it difficult for teams to remain on top, partly because of the allotment of draft slots.
