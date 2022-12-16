ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TMZ.com

Lil Baby & James Harden Party in Houston After 76ers Loss

Lil Baby's birthday was technically on December 3, but the rapper isn't just limiting his celebrations to one day -- seemingly celebrating all month. Baby's festivities took him to Houston Monday, where he partied with James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers after they lost to Harden's former squad, the Houston Rockets.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Milwaukee faces Cleveland after Antetokounmpo's 42-point performance

Milwaukee Bucks (22-8, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (21-11, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Cleveland Cavaliers after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 42 points in the Bucks' 128-119 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Cavaliers are 4-2 in division play. Cleveland ranks eighth...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Giannis, Luka & LeBron headline Nick's latest NBA Pyramid | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes help Nick reveal his latest edition of NBA pyramid, where Nick ranks the top 55 players in the NBA. Featured on this week's list is Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James & Anthony Davis. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry, Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, Luka Doncic and more.
The Comeback

Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed

Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports

Mitchell scores 23, Cavs blast Jazz, improve to 15-2 at home

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA's best...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX Sports

Jalen hurts: Eagles QB Hurts has 'chance' to play at Dallas

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Imagine this: Jalen Hurts back at quarterback for the Eagles only six days after his right shoulder was mashed into Bermuda sod on a blustery afternoon in Chicago. The scenario ostensibly has gone from long shot once it was revealed that Hurts had sprained his throwing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Eagles-Cowboys lines, MVP odds on the move due to Jalen Hurts injury

Want to know a good way to find out just how valuable your favorite quarterback is? See what happens to the point spread when injury news gets reported. The NFL Week 16 odds board got a shaking up Monday afternoon for arguably the biggest game: Saturday’s Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys showdown at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

2023 NFL Playoff odds: Lines for teams to make the postseason

Ever since Pete Rozelle was commissioner of the NFL and pro football grew into the most popular sport in America, he took pride in the league's parity. Rozelle wanted the NFL to be competitive from top to bottom, making it difficult for teams to remain on top, partly because of the allotment of draft slots.
COLORADO STATE

