Keep it Simple: Now what? Fresh lettuce at Christmas?

Last month, after returning home from three weeks in Europe, I discovered my new cold frame still contained fresh green beans ripe for the picking. I wrote a column about it — never having had the pleasure of picking green beans in November before.

As an aside, I noted the lettuce and spinach were still producing great quantities of greens in the cold frame as well.

Shortly after returning home we had a cold spell; taking out the frost intolerant beans and turning the greens into a limp looking form of their former selves back when it had been a bit warmer. I assumed this was the end of the November lettuce and spinach but I was to find out I was wrong.

A few days later it warmed up above freezing and the lettuce lost its limp luster, returning to its former healthy looking self. I took advantage of the situation and picked some greens for a Thanksgiving eve salad and just before the end of November harvested enough of the green stuff for a few more salads.

I have no idea how long this will go on — I’ve never grown vegetables in a season extending cold frame before so this is uncharted territory for this ‘ol gardener. Spinach and lettuce come New Year’s Eve? Even if I am still picking lettuce come the first of the new year I refuse to write another column about it — I know just about how much of my obsession with gardening I can share with readers and three columns in three months about a new cold frame and its abundance of late season crops will find those readers suggesting I may want to think about taking a long walk off a short pier, or something to that effect.

Readers might suggest, seeing as it is, after all, winter, I take a break from bragging about growing greens and comment instead on, say, Trump’s latest folly into attempts to speak the English language at at least a third-grade level and not the indecipherable muck he slings at us in his almost daily rants while still going on about the 2020 election being stolen.

Or maybe they would like to see me write about some cutesy thing one of my grandchildren recently said about the holidays — anything, they plead, but not one more word, please, about the wonders of your new cold frame and how cool it is to still be picking spinach in December.

“Enough!” I imagine them thinking as they read yet another online report about Trump and his battle to fend off the numerous self-described “witch hunts” he finds himself embroiled in battling against “fake news” and “left-wing, radical, Communist/Socialist Democrats, who want nothing more than to tear down this once great country and turn it into a smoldering ruin.”

Well, maybe enough about Trump’s daily foibles they think; adding, “OK, just a little bit about your gardening nonsense Jones, just nothing about lettuce, spinach and cold frames, OK? And keep that cutesy stuff about your grandchildren; especially if it’s something about teaching them life’s little lessons learned through the power of gardening; yeah, keep that to yourself too. OK?”

So … nothing about gardening, cold frames, Trump’s foibles, grandchildren and life lessons?

Got it.

Hey, does anyone want to see my impression of a former president standing in a garden, picking carrots with his grandchildren, while teaching them how to milk the system for all it’s worth?

No, I didn't think so.

— Michael Jones is a columnist and contributor for the Gaylord Herald Times. He can be reached at mfomike2@gmail.com.