CNBC
Investments are set to flow back into China as tech giants avoid U.S. delisting, government pledges policy support, says investment manager
Investors could regain confidence in Chinese tech stocks again as more than 100 companies including Alibaba and Baidu avoided being kicked off U.S. stock exchanges. Last week, the U.S. accounting watchdog said that they have gained full access to the audits of the financial statements of these Chinese companies. Policy...
CNBC
The big warning from the charts: If Apple goes to $100, what does it mean for markets?
Looking at troubling signs in Apple's chart. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Chris Verrone, Karen Finerman, Steve Grasso and Julie Biel.
CNBC
Bill Gates: 'Our grandchildren will grow up in a world that is dramatically worse off' if we don't fix climate change
Bill Gates funds climate adaptation through his namesake philanthropic venture, the Gates Foundation, and he invests in climate tech companies through his investment firm, Breakthrough Energy Ventures. "Getting to zero will be the hardest thing humans have ever done," Gates writes in his year-end letter published Tuesday. "We need to...
CNBC
United Wholesale Mortgage CEO Mat Ishbia to buy Phoenix Suns & Mercury for $4 billion
Chairman and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage CEO Mat Ishbia to buy Phoenix Suns and Mercury for $4 billion. CNBC's 'Squawk Box' team reports.
CNBC
Hope Global Forum rallies business leaders for financial literacy, wealth equity
Frank Holland discusses the importance of financial literacy at the Hope Global Forum with the CEO of Walmart, faith leader Bishop T.D. Jakes, financial influencers Earn Your Leisure and the founder of Operation Hope, John Hope Bryant. The event is focused on 'silver rights,' a term Bryant coined for the economic empowerment of minority and low income communities.
CNBC
The FTX disaster has set back crypto by 'years' — here are 3 ways it could reshape the industry
The collapse of FTX, once a $32 billion crypto exchange, has shattered investor confidence in cryptocurrencies. Louise Abbott, a partner at law firm Keystone Law, told CNBC the exchange's demise is "devastating for investors." The disaster has set back adoption of crypto assets by "one or two years," according to...
CNBC
Auto executives are less confident in EV adoption than they were a year ago
DETROIT — Global automotive executives are less confident about the rate of adoption of electric vehicles than they were a year ago amid supply chain problems and rising economic concerns, according to a survey released Tuesday. Of the more than 900 automotive executives who took part in the annual...
CNBC
Bill Gross says markets are headed for 'potential chaos' if interest rates keep going up
Famed investor Bill Gross said he expects big trouble ahead should the Federal Reserve keep hiking interest rates. "The economy has been bolstered by tremendous amounts of trillions of dollars in fiscal spending, but ultimately when that is used up, I think we've got a mild recession, and if interest rates keep going up, we've got more than that," Gross said Tuesday on CNBC's "Halftime Report."
CNBC
Employee morale reaches all-time high amid inflation and recession concerns: CNBC|Momentive Workforce Survey
CNBC and Momentive's Workforce Happiness Index increases to a score of 72 out of 100, one point higher than the previous survey's index from May 2022 . ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. and SAN MATEO, CA, December 21, 2022 — CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, and Momentive, the maker of SurveyMonkey, today announced the results of their latest Workforce Survey.
CNBC
CNBC Pro Talks: Fund manager Jeremy Gleeson on how to trade tech right now
After a tough year for tech, the sector's stocks are "down but by no means out," according to CNBC Pro Talks' next guest. Jeremy Gleeson of AXA Investment Managers will join CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche to share his take on how to pick the best tech stocks and to name his favorite long-term opportunities in the sector.
CNBC
Adults are buying toys for themselves, and it's the biggest source of growth for the industry
"Kidults" have a great fondness for cartoons, Star Wars and Lego. In recent years, toy makers such as Mattel have created lines just for these consumers. These kids at heart are responsible for one-fourth of all toy sales annually. There are two things keeping the toy industry afloat right now:...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: General Mills, Steelcase, Lucid and more
(SCS) – Steelcase gained 3% in the premarket after the office furniture maker reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and issued an upbeat profit forecast. Steelcase's quarterly revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts as did its revenue forecast, however, but its backlog of orders is 3% higher than it was a year ago.
CNBC
FTX's collapse is shaking crypto to its core. The pain may not be over
The crypto industry has been rocked by the collapse of FTX. Big-name investors from Sequoia Capital to SoftBank dumped hundreds of millions of dollars into the company, making bets that are now worthless. Countless individual traders were hit by huge losses, too. Regulators are investigating claims that customer funds were...
CNBC
Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd appointed ambassador to U.S.
Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has been appointed Australia's next ambassador to the United States at a time when both countries are deepening security cooperation in response to a rising China. Rudd, who speaks fluent Mandarin, has written and spoken widely on foreign relations with China since he quit politics...
CNBC
Oil prices rise over $2 on drawdown in U.S. crude stocks
Oil prices rose by more than $2 on Wednesday after data showed a larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude stockpiles, but gains were capped by a snowstorm that is expected to hit U.S. travel. Brent crude futures for February delivery were up by $2.23, or 2.8%, at $82.22 a barrel. U.S....
CNBC
Monday, Dec. 19, 2022: Cramer buys more of this struggling tech stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks explain why the market is struggling early Monday morning, after a bearish report from Morgan Stanley analyst Mike Wilson. Jim says despite this, he's bought more shares of several stocks in the portfolio. He says one, in particular, is still a good buy for new Investing Club members, despite the stock surging since initiating the position last week.
CNBC
CCTV Script 16/12/22
— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on December 16, 2022. The ECB's 50 basis point increase in its key interest rate was in line with market expectations. However, in view of the ECB President, Lagarde clearly refuted the view that interest rates will be cut soon, as well as the ECB released a more specific message than expected about quantitative tightening, which made many analysts interpret this ECB statement as hawkish.
CNBC
Elon Musk tries to explain why Tesla shares are tanking
As Tesla shares sank 8% on Tuesday, reaching a new 52-week low, CEO Elon Musk tried to blame macroeconomic factors. Critics point to his acquisition of Twitter as a distraction, and Tesla stock has underperformed versus other automakers and the S&P 500 since he announced the deal in April. Meanwhile,...
CNBC
Bitcoin miner Core Scientific is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy — but plans to keep mining
Core Scientific, one of the largest publicly traded crypto mining companies in the U.S., is filing for bankruptcy. The company still generates positive cash flow, and plans to continue mining while repaying debtholders. The stock is down 98% this year as plunging crypto prices and rising energy prices made mining...
CNBC
Oil prices pare gains on worries U.S. winter storm could cut travel
Oil prices ended higher on Tuesday in a volatile session as a worsening outlook for a major U.S. winter storm sparked fears that millions of Americans might curb travel plans during the holiday season. Brent crude futures settled up 19 cents, or 0.2%, to $79.99 per barrel while U.S. West...
