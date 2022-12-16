ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hope Global Forum rallies business leaders for financial literacy, wealth equity

Frank Holland discusses the importance of financial literacy at the Hope Global Forum with the CEO of Walmart, faith leader Bishop T.D. Jakes, financial influencers Earn Your Leisure and the founder of Operation Hope, John Hope Bryant. The event is focused on 'silver rights,' a term Bryant coined for the economic empowerment of minority and low income communities.
Bill Gross says markets are headed for 'potential chaos' if interest rates keep going up

Famed investor Bill Gross said he expects big trouble ahead should the Federal Reserve keep hiking interest rates. "The economy has been bolstered by tremendous amounts of trillions of dollars in fiscal spending, but ultimately when that is used up, I think we've got a mild recession, and if interest rates keep going up, we've got more than that," Gross said Tuesday on CNBC's "Halftime Report."
Employee morale reaches all-time high amid inflation and recession concerns: CNBC|Momentive Workforce Survey 

CNBC and Momentive's Workforce Happiness Index increases to a score of 72 out of 100, one point higher than the previous survey's index from May 2022 . ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. and SAN MATEO, CA, December 21, 2022 — CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, and Momentive, the maker of SurveyMonkey, today announced the results of their latest Workforce Survey. 
CNBC Pro Talks: Fund manager Jeremy Gleeson on how to trade tech right now

After a tough year for tech, the sector's stocks are "down but by no means out," according to CNBC Pro Talks' next guest. Jeremy Gleeson of AXA Investment Managers will join CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche to share his take on how to pick the best tech stocks and to name his favorite long-term opportunities in the sector.
FTX's collapse is shaking crypto to its core. The pain may not be over

The crypto industry has been rocked by the collapse of FTX. Big-name investors from Sequoia Capital to SoftBank dumped hundreds of millions of dollars into the company, making bets that are now worthless. Countless individual traders were hit by huge losses, too. Regulators are investigating claims that customer funds were...
Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd appointed ambassador to U.S.

Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has been appointed Australia's next ambassador to the United States at a time when both countries are deepening security cooperation in response to a rising China. Rudd, who speaks fluent Mandarin, has written and spoken widely on foreign relations with China since he quit politics...
Oil prices rise over $2 on drawdown in U.S. crude stocks

Oil prices rose by more than $2 on Wednesday after data showed a larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude stockpiles, but gains were capped by a snowstorm that is expected to hit U.S. travel. Brent crude futures for February delivery were up by $2.23, or 2.8%, at $82.22 a barrel. U.S....
Monday, Dec. 19, 2022: Cramer buys more of this struggling tech stock

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks explain why the market is struggling early Monday morning, after a bearish report from Morgan Stanley analyst Mike Wilson. Jim says despite this, he's bought more shares of several stocks in the portfolio. He says one, in particular, is still a good buy for new Investing Club members, despite the stock surging since initiating the position last week.
CCTV Script 16/12/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on December 16, 2022. The ECB's 50 basis point increase in its key interest rate was in line with market expectations. However, in view of the ECB President, Lagarde clearly refuted the view that interest rates will be cut soon, as well as the ECB released a more specific message than expected about quantitative tightening, which made many analysts interpret this ECB statement as hawkish.
Elon Musk tries to explain why Tesla shares are tanking

As Tesla shares sank 8% on Tuesday, reaching a new 52-week low, CEO Elon Musk tried to blame macroeconomic factors. Critics point to his acquisition of Twitter as a distraction, and Tesla stock has underperformed versus other automakers and the S&P 500 since he announced the deal in April. Meanwhile,...
