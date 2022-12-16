ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosalia Drops ‘Despecha’ Remix With Cardi B: Stream It Now

By Griselda Flores
Rosalía and Cardi B join forces for the new “Despechá” remix, which was unleashed Friday (Dec. 16).

After teasing the remix on Wednesday, the Spanish singer-songwriter unveiled a day later that the “WAP” singer would be her collaborator on the new version, which features Cardi rapping over the hypnotizing mambo beat.

“Since long time ago, I wanted to make music with her,” Rosalía said in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music. “And she knows I love her music, and she always supports me too. So I was like, “This song is inspired in Mambo, it’s inspired in música dominicana.” And she’s Dominican, so who else is going to understand this better than her? You know what I mean? Her energy’s super pure and strong. I think that everybody can feel that.”

Her first mambo ever, Rosalía dropped “Despechá” back in July, her first single after releasing her Latin Grammy-winning album Motomami . The Chris Jedi and Gaby Music-produced track was first teased in the midst of her Motomami World Tour and quickly gained social media virality.

“Despechá” is a danceable electro-merengue and mambo fusion about a girl who’s hitting the club with her friends to get over a heartbreak. “There are many ways to be Despechá, in this theme it is from the freeness or the craziness, moving without reservations or regrets,” she previously said in a statement.

In October, the track scored Rosalía her first No. 1 as a soloist, unaccompanied by any other act, on Billboard ‘s Latin Airplay chart. “Despechá” also helped secure the artist her second No. 1 on Billboard ’s Tropical Airplay chart. On Hot Latin Songs , it peaked at No. 7 on the chart dated Oct. 1.

Listen to “Despechá” remix below:

