Bays fall short against Mustangs

BRIMLEY – Coming off a school closure due to illness, the Brimley Bays girl's basketball team had practiced just once in the eight days prior to their matchup with the Munising Mustangs on Monday night in the Karl Parker Gymnasium.

The layoff was costly for the Bays, not necessarily in the skill department, but in terms of stamina. The Mustangs were able to take advantage of this and took a 62-52 win over the Bays in the non-conference contest.

The Bays fell into a 9-0 hole to start the game as Munising's game-plan was clear right from the get-go. They pushed the ball up the court quickly and then forced Brimley to expend energy on the defensive end before dumping the ball into one of their post players, all of whom were taller than any rostered Brimley player.

“They were really big,” Brimley coach Matt Bathey said. “They had us at a height disadvantage and they took advantage of it. I think they only made one three-pointer all night. Everything else was right at the rim.”

The Bays were undaunted by the Mustang's height advantage though and battled back to trail 18-14 near the end of the first quarter. Brimley missed numerous easy looks in the quarter, which contributed to the deficit.

“We missed some shots that I feel like we usually make,” Bathey said. “That's another effect of not practicing for so long. I think if we had been in the gym throughout the week, at least some of those early shots fall.

The game was one of runs, with Munising building what looked like a comfortable lead, and Brimley chipping away at that lead to get it back to within striking distance.

Halfway through the second quarter, an Autumn Tremblay layup pulled the Bays to within 26-20 before Munising went on a five-point run, giving the Mustangs a 31-20 lead with 4:21 to go in the half.

The Bays answered with a 7-2 run of their own as Ceara LeBlanc hit two free throws, and Addison Carrick knocked down a triple right before Liz Johnson banked one home to make it 33-27. Munising once again had an answer though as Bailey Corcoran hit a pull-up jump-shot with four seconds left to put the Bays down by eight at the half.

In the third quarter the teams traded buckets with the Mustang lead fluctuating between four and six points. Johnson hit a reverse layup on an assist from Grace Hill to make the score 41-37 with 2:35 left in the third.

Unfortunately for Brimley, that would be the last basket for the Bays for just under five minutes. That proved to be the difference as Munising scored consecutive fast-break layups to end the quarter up 11 points, 48-37.

“I told the girls after that I was really happy with the effort,” Bathey said. “We ran out of gas a little bit, but I expected that we would. In terms of how we played though, I thought we did pretty well against a team that's much bigger than us.”

Johnson led the Bays with 17 points on the night, while Tremblay had 15. LeBlanc was also in double figures with 11.

Brimley, 1-2, will travel to Lake Leelanau on Saturday.

In the JV game, the Bays took a 44-28 win behind 15 points from Gabi Tremblay and 13 from Paige LaPonsie.

MUNISING 22 13 13 14 – 62BRIMLEY 14 13 10 15 – 52

MUNISING – Corcoran 16, Hancock 2, Crisp 25, Brisson 7, Pru nick 10. FT: 11-16; F: 8; Fouled out: None; 3PFG: 1 (Brisson).

BRIMLEY – V. Carrick 2, LeBlanc 11, Johnson 17, Tremblay 15, L. Hill 2, A. Carrick 3. FT: 9-13; F: 15; F: 15; Fouled out: None; 3PFG: 5 (LeBlanc2, Tremblay 2, A. Carrick 1).