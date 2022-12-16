Read full article on original website
Dan Yergin Says There's a Chance Oil Could Go as High as $121 a Barrel When China Fully Reopens
S&P Global's base case forecast for oil prices is $90 a barrel for 2023, but Dan Yergin warns there are major uncertainties looming over markets. For example, he said there's a chance prices could retake $120 when China fully reopens — that would be around the same level as March highs after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Amazon Avoids Multibillion-Dollar Fine as It Reaches EU Antitrust Settlement
Amazon on Tuesday made a series of commitments to address allegations from the European Union that the company was using independent sellers' data to its advantage. The European Commission said that Amazon committed to stop using non-public data on independent sellers for its retail business, among other changes. The company...
Here's How Much Money Google Estimates Microsoft's Cloud Business Is Actually Losing
A leaked document from Google shows the company believes Wall Street is too bullish on Microsoft's Azure business, a principal rival. Google's numbers also show Azure had a roughly $3 billion operating loss in fiscal 2022, which ended In June. "There's no way it's that big of a loss," said...
Bill Gross Says Markets Are Headed for ‘Potential Chaos' If Interest Rates Keep Going Up
Famed investor Bill Gross said he expects big trouble ahead should the Federal Reserve keep hiking interest rates. "The economy has been bolstered by tremendous amounts of trillions of dollars in fiscal spending, but ultimately when that is used up, I think we've got a mild recession, and if interest rates keep going up, we've got more than that," Gross said Tuesday on CNBC's "Halftime Report."
FedEx Plans More Cost Cuts as Soft Demand Hurts Profits
FedEx's sales and profit fell last quarter from the year-ago period. It said it will be able to cut another $1 billion beyond what it forecast in September. The company posted particular weakness in its Express unit. FedEx said Tuesday it would cut $1 billion more in costs after weak...
Kelly Evans: The Do's and Don'ts of Regulating Crypto
I was excited to moderate yesterday's Brookings debate over whether to regulate crypto because, truth be told, I hadn't quite made up my own mind about it. My younger self would surely be pounding the table yes, regulate it, you bozos! Look at all the carnage out there! But my older self is more jaded. Regulating crypto seems to me to be not so much about protecting the little guy as about whether to officially allow crypto into the mainstream financial system. By "regulating" it, you're not so much policing it (although on some level you are) as enshrining it. And that to me seems like a very dangerous idea.
Treasury Yields Dip as Calm Returns to Bond Markets After Sell-Off
U.S. Treasury yields dipped Wednesday as global bond markets stabilized following the previous session's sell-off on the back of a surprise policy shift from the Bank of Japan. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last down 3 basis points at 3.653%, while the yield on the 2-year...
S&P 500 Futures Rise, Helped by Nike and FedEx Earnings
Stock futures were higher on Tuesday evening. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 110 points, or 0.3%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%, and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.3%. Investors were digesting earnings from Nike and FedEx that sent both companies higher in after-hours trading{. Shares of Nike,...
European Markets Open Higher as Investor Sentiment Brightens
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets opened in positive territory on Wednesday, reversing a negative trend seen in the previous trading session. The Stoxx index was up 0.3% at the start of trade, and all sectors and major bourses were in the green. Retail stocks led...
The EU Agreed to Limit Gas Prices, But Some Analysts Are Skeptical
EU energy ministers agreed a "dynamic" gas price cap that is triggered when European front-month gas contracts surpass 180 euros per megawatt hour for three days. Germany voted in favor of the measure despite previous criticisms, but Austria and the Netherlands abstained, citing risks to financial stability and security of supply.
