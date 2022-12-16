ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks’ D.K. Metcalf broke the fourth wall with a priceless reaction to a taunting penalty

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GqOzg_0jkUrRNA00

Any time a huge divisional battle with playoff implications comes up in the NFL, the stars are bound to shine. As the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers got the ball rolling on Thursday night, D.K. Metcalf predictably shined. But not just as a playmaker for the calm and composed Geno Smith.

In the early second quarter, with the Seahawks trying to respond to a mesmerizing 49ers’ touchdown, Metcalf found himself entangled with San Francisco linebacker Dre Greenlaw after a key third down play. For this little kerfuffle, the officiating crew gave Metcalf a 15-yard taunting penalty.

And when a frustrated Metcalf gathered himself on the sideline, he had a priceless reaction/smile to the penalty as he looked right at the broadcast camera:

The look on Metcalf’s face says it all — “Are you serious?” And to essentially convey how incredulous he was at getting the taunting penalty to all the viewers at home was excellent showmanship from the receiver.

I would change nothing. No notes.

NFL fans had lots of thoughts about Metcalf's taunting penalty as he broke the fourth wall

Comments / 38

Rustycowl L
5d ago

DK thinks he's playing mind games. But he's the one getting owned, and he's hurting his team. The team loses momentum with his penalties. He needs to play less selfishly.

Reply(1)
16
M Lussini
5d ago

he is a complainer, a distraction, and not very smart because he keeps on doing the same thing that is costing his team. messing with the refs, throwing tantrums on the side line is disrespectful to his coach and teammates

Reply(1)
12
William B Hoover
5d ago

I thonk the NFL needs to change a lot of policies if old back and stop making it look like flag football. The players sign a contract to play a rough sport, let be that wsy.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Denver Broncos make big Russell Wilson decision

On Sunday afternoon, head coach Nathaniel Hackett and Denver Broncos chose to start backup quarterback Brett Rypien over starting quarterback Russell Wilson even though Wilson had completely cleared concussion protocol. In Wilson’s place, Rypien led the team to a 24-15 win over the Arizona Cardinals, snapping their five-game losing streak. But despite his success, it Read more... The post Denver Broncos make big Russell Wilson decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys clinch playoff spot, here's how NFC seeding can go

This certainly wasn’t the way they pictured it happening, but eventually Week 15 ended with an expected result for the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas was one of three NFC teams who could have punched their ticket to the playoffs with a victory. On Thursday the San Francisco 49ers joined the Philadelphia Eagles in the dance. On Saturday the Minnesota Vikings joined the festivities. At around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday all signs appeared pointing to the Cowboys rounding out the four top contenders.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peyton and Eli Manning seemingly couldn’t believe Aaron Rodgers would sail such an awful INT

Throughout his future Hall of Fame career, Aaron Rodgers has developed a reputation for driving a dragger into an opponent’s heart any chance he gets. It’s essentially why the Green Bay Packers have been so successful, unleashing many different variations of the Lambeau Leap during his tenure over the last 15 years. This trend didn’t seem so certain to continue early on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.
GREEN BAY, WI
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to big Russell Wilson update

While it wasn’t a pretty game, the Denver Broncos won their fourth game of the season in Week 15, defeating the Arizona Cardinals. Russell Wilson, who has had a miserable first season in Denver, was sidelined after sustaining a concussion in Week 14. But while the Broncos won without Wilson in Week 15, they will not attempt to do the same in Week 16.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former NFL head of officiating and current rules analyst didn't agree with Terry McLaurin call

Dean Blandino spent over 20 years working for the NFL. In 2013, Blandino was named the NFL’s vice president of officiating, meaning he oversaw all NFL officials. Blandino left the NFL after the 2017 season and signed with FOX Sports as a rules analyst. Essentially, anytime there is a questionable call that involves replay, the game’s announcers will bring in Blandino, or Mike Pereira, to give their opinion on the play. It adds a different perspective for the viewers.
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

Shannon Sharpe teases Deion Sanders about amputated toes: ‘No more flip-flops’

Deion Sanders may be rethinking his latest podcast appearance. Colorado’s new head football coach went on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast this week, and right off the bat, Sharpe chided Coach Prime about his surgically repaired left foot, which had two toes amputated last year. “Man, where’s the big toe?” Shannon asked Sanders as he got a foot massage. “I thought you was magic or something. I thought you was just hiding it.” Nearly in tears, Sharpe refused to let up on the NFL legend. “No more sandals for you, no more flip-flops for you, huh?” Sharpe asked, with a smile on his...
COLORADO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers film room: Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson show different skill sets vs. Rams

The Green Bay Packers ran an efficient offense in their win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, and some of that is a credit to getting Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson back in the lineup. The two rookie receivers haven’t gotten much field time together this season, but they combined for nine catches totaling 101 yards against the Rams. Moving forward, the Packers offense should be able to play to its potential for the final three games.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Bears: Wednesday injury reports

DE Boogie Basham (calf) OL Mitch Morse (concussion) DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) Notes: Morse was injured vs. Dolphins last week & is in the concussion protocol. … Bates, Phillips did not play vs. Dolphins. … Allen was upgraded from DNP to limited on Wednesday. … Bates was upgraded from limited to full on Wednesday. … Oliver was added to the injury report on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
245K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy