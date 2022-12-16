Seahawks’ D.K. Metcalf broke the fourth wall with a priceless reaction to a taunting penalty

Any time a huge divisional battle with playoff implications comes up in the NFL, the stars are bound to shine. As the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers got the ball rolling on Thursday night, D.K. Metcalf predictably shined. But not just as a playmaker for the calm and composed Geno Smith.

In the early second quarter, with the Seahawks trying to respond to a mesmerizing 49ers’ touchdown, Metcalf found himself entangled with San Francisco linebacker Dre Greenlaw after a key third down play. For this little kerfuffle, the officiating crew gave Metcalf a 15-yard taunting penalty.

And when a frustrated Metcalf gathered himself on the sideline, he had a priceless reaction/smile to the penalty as he looked right at the broadcast camera:

The look on Metcalf’s face says it all — “Are you serious?” And to essentially convey how incredulous he was at getting the taunting penalty to all the viewers at home was excellent showmanship from the receiver.

I would change nothing. No notes.

NFL fans had lots of thoughts about Metcalf's taunting penalty as he broke the fourth wall