Carlos Correa looks like he will be a member of the New York Mets after an incredible turn of events. Correa’s introductory press conference with the San Francisco Giants was scheduled for Tuesday, but the Giants sent out notice in the morning saying the event was being postponed. According to the AP, the Giants flagged... The post Carlos Correa signs with Mets after deal with Giants falls through appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO