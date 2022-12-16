Read full article on original website
Related
What on earth is going on with Yankees, Fernando Tatis Jr. and flight to New York?
The New York Yankees are not trading for Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains one of San Diego’s building blocks as they head towards World Series contention. The New York Yankees are not trading for Fernando Tatis Jr. Forget his 2022 campaign, marred by a motorcycle accident and PED suspension. He’s still essential to their operation, and he’s under contract until 2035.
Yankees see Gold Glove outfielder on the trade market
Brian Cashman knows his offseason isn’t done. Sure, the New York Yankees general manager can bask in the glow of re-signing outfielder Aaron Judge to a record-setting, nine-year, $360 million contract and landing two-time All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon with a six-year, $162 million deal. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Former Dodger Excited to Have Justin Turner Join Him in Boston
He took to social media to share his excitement.
Dodgers, Padres reportedly battling for 1 free agent
After duking it out in this year’s NLDS, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres are duking it out once again in the free agent marketplace. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Sunday that the battle for reliever Seth Lugo’s services appears to between the Dodgers and Padres. Heyman does... The post Dodgers, Padres reportedly battling for 1 free agent appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New York Mets reportedly trying to trade for 3-time All-Star closer
The New York Mets have been very busy in MLB free agency this winter, and it seems they are now
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez goes public with new girlfriend
Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has gone public with his new girlfriend, JacFit owner Jac Cordeiro. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. You can see the picture here, which is a shot of Rodriguez, Cordeiro and Rodriguez’s daughters posing in front of a Christmas tree. The...
Boston Red Sox' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Justin Turner
Days after designating first baseman Eric Hosmer for assignment, the Boston Red Sox agreed to terms on a two-year, $22 million contract with free agent third baseman Justin Turner. After signing Turner, here's a look at the Red Sox' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Former Red Sox All-Star Slugger Reportedly Agrees To Deal With Dodgers
Another Boston fan favorite is on the way out of home
Dodgers Sign Hard-Throwing Right-Handed Pitcher
Dodgers sign another pitcher to their 2023 pitching staff. His name is Jacob Pilarski.
Boston Red Sox sign World Series champion Justin Turner
The Boston Red Sox lost two important figures in their lineup during MLB free agency. Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts landed
Mets reportedly bringing in Buck Showalter favorite
Buck Showalter is reuniting with one of his old company men in New York. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the New York Mets are hiring Dom Chiti to serve as their bullpen coach. The 64-year-old Chiti had spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. Chiti is plenty familiar with... The post Mets reportedly bringing in Buck Showalter favorite appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chicago Cubs reportedly in the hunt for top slugger left in MLB free agency
After finally making a big splash in MLB free agency last week, the Chicago Cubs reportedly could be a destination
Yankees Could Fill Left Field Vacancy With One of These Remaining Free Agents
Options are limited, but here are six different free agent outfielders that the Yankees could still target after missing out on top assets like Andrew Benintendi
Carlos Correa signs with Mets after deal with Giants falls through
Carlos Correa looks like he will be a member of the New York Mets after an incredible turn of events. Correa’s introductory press conference with the San Francisco Giants was scheduled for Tuesday, but the Giants sent out notice in the morning saying the event was being postponed. According to the AP, the Giants flagged... The post Carlos Correa signs with Mets after deal with Giants falls through appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary MLB Pitcher
The baseball world is in mourning today following the passing of legendary pitcher Tom Browning. He was 62 years old. Browning passed away at his home in Union, Kentucky and was found by the Boone County Sheriff's Office earlier this afternoon. Foul play is not suspected and his remains have been released to his family.
Marlins linked to former NL strikeouts leader
The Miami Marlins could be adding a former teammate of new manager Skip Schumaker. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Tuesday that the Marlins are one of the teams staying in touch with Johnny Cueto’s camp. Morosi says there may be an opening in Miami’s rotation if they trade righty Pablo Lopez. The 36-year-old... The post Marlins linked to former NL strikeouts leader appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Angels News: Halos Expected to Have New Television Broadcaster in 2023
Former Mets radio announcer Wayne Randazzo is coming to the Angels to do television play-by-play, according to reports on social media.
iheart.com
Rays Land Temporary Spring Training Home
With pitchers and catchers scheduled to report in just a couple of months, the Rays have a spring training home---at least for 2023. Disney says it's agreed to host a portion of the team's spring training at its ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando. Major league workouts will run from February 6th through March 1st.
Comments / 0