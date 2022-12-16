ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremore, OK

Two Claremore Robotics Program teams qualify for world competition

By FOX23.com News Staff
 5 days ago
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Two teams from Claremore High School Robotics Program have qualified for the world competition.

The two teams received an automatic bid after winning competitions at a robotics competition in Arizona. The event changes every year, but this year they had to create a robot that can play frisbee golf and throw discs into goals.

FOX23 talked to their teacher who said he could not be more proud.

“I am proud that they worked hard, that they come in early, that they stay late,” David Ifenbart said. “Everything that they do is exciting to me as they make progress towards a better robot.”

Each team has three to four students. Everyone has a job in programming, designing or building.

The world competition will take place in Dallas in April.

This is a developing story.

KRMG

