KTVZ
Holiday Lights: La Pine home’s display brightens Burgess Road
This time, we head to La Pine and feature a colorful display on Burgess Road. Submit your entry for our Holiday Lights Photo Contest at https://ktvz.com/play/2022/11/29/holiday-lights-photo-contest-2022/.
KTVZ
‘Know Sustainability’ this January with the Deschutes Public Library
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Turn over a new leaf this January to strike a balance between environment and economy. Local farmers share sustainable practices for agriculture in the High Desert. Learn how the Amish have sustained their traditional lifestyle and nourish yourself with plant-forward cooking. Discover how the wine industry is promoting sustainable practices and consider a cleaner, greener future with electric cars, bikes, and beyond.
KTVZ
Get ready for crowds at RDM
More than 40 thousand air travelers go through Roberts Field Airport in Redmond in December. Director Zachary Bass says check with your airline, and get to the airport early, if you're traveling.
centraloregondaily.com
Bend gas station offering free propane this Wednesday to help homeless
A Bend gas station will be giving away free propane Wednesday to help people in need stay warm during our cold weather. The Shell Stop and Go at Highway 20 and NE 27th Street on the city’s east side will offer up to 8 gallons of free propane from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Crash closes southbound U.S. Highway 97 near Yew Avenue in Redmond; motorists detoured
An apparent injury crash Monday evening shut down the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 97 just north of Yew Avenue in Redmond, authorities said. The post Crash closes southbound U.S. Highway 97 near Yew Avenue in Redmond; motorists detoured appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Bend Park and Recreation District Board chooses seven finalists for two board vacancies
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- At Tuesday evening's Bend Park and Recreation District Board meeting, seven applicants were selected as finalists for two vacant board positions. Due to resignations by Ariel Méndez and Jason Kropf, there are two board positions to be filled by appointment. The appointed board members will complete the terms of service that end on June 30, 2023 (with seats on the election ballot in May 2023).
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 16-foot snowman draws visitors to Redmond family’s front lawn
Move aside, Frosty and the Abominable Snowman — you’ve got some competition. He’s nearly 16 feet tall, and he lives in a front yard right here in Central Oregon. For the Kitchin family on Jackpine Avenue in Redmond, last weekend’s winter storm was a chance for some innovation.
Bend police arrest 3 Warm Springs residents in Walmart shoplifting; over $2,500 in merchandise recovered
Bend Police stopped a pickup truck and arrested three shoplifting suspects from Warm Springs Tuesday afternoon, recovering more than $2,500 in merchandise just wheeled out of Walmart in two full shopping carts. The post Bend police arrest 3 Warm Springs residents in Walmart shoplifting; over $2,500 in merchandise recovered appeared first on KTVZ.
KDRV
Bend police asking for Medford-area community's help in missing persons case
MEDFORD, Ore. – Right now, Bend police are asking for help from the Medford community in a missing persons case. Bend police say that 34-year-old Nadeyda Vergara Aguilar went missing between Tuesday, December 13, and Wednesday, December 14. She was found safe last night in Shady Cove. But, police...
Raw sewage backs up in some classrooms at Crook County High School; Friday classes canceled
While heavy snowfall prompted cancellation of Monday’s classes in the Crook County School District, Friday's classes at Crook County High School been called off for a different reason – a backup of raw sewage. The post Raw sewage backs up in some classrooms at Crook County High School; Friday classes canceled appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
OSP confirms fatal crash on the O’Neil Highway west of Prineville
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A fatal two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon briefly closed the O'Neil Highway (state Highway 370) about seven miles west of Prineville, authorities said. The crash was reported around 3:20 p.m. near milepost 11 of the highway, about seven miles west of Prineville. Oregon State Police and Crook...
