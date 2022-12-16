BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- At Tuesday evening's Bend Park and Recreation District Board meeting, seven applicants were selected as finalists for two vacant board positions. Due to resignations by Ariel Méndez and Jason Kropf, there are two board positions to be filled by appointment. The appointed board members will complete the terms of service that end on June 30, 2023 (with seats on the election ballot in May 2023).

