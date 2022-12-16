Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore the World's Largest Indoor Ropes Course Here in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
What This Top University Recommends For Managing StressJudyDNew Haven, CT
Major grocery store chain opens another New York supermarket locationKristen WaltersHuntington, NY
New Restaurants Opening in Westchester NY This MonthOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
The 14th Annual Reindeer Festival And Santa's Workshop In Greenwich, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
Related
An Iconic Radio DJ Retires In NYC, But Is STILL On Our Berkshire Airwaves
In our illustrious business, we have broadcasters who are deemed as icons as my prime list includes big names that I grew up with as these personalities including Dan Ingram, Ron Lundy, Harry Harrison and Dan Daniel (Triple D) were considered dear friends and mentors in life as their memories will ALWAYS remain eternal and everlasting and I thank them for their advice and guidance in making yours truly a LIVE and LOCAL broadcaster. Fortunately, those STILL with us have also given me a major influence to pursue my ventures in this business including Cousin Brucie, Gene Ladd, Lee Arnold (STILL going strong at age 96), Dan Taylor and former New York Mets public address announcer, Del DeMontreaux. A BIG thank you to each and every one as I approach my 40th year behind the microphone.
The Billy Joel Concert Scheduled For December 19th at MSG is Postponed
(NEW YORK, NY) -- The Billy Joel concert scheduled for December 19th at Madison Square Garden has been postponed to June 2, 2023 due to illness. Statement from Billy Joel's spokesperson: “Billy Joel is under strict doctor’s orders for vocal rest due to a viral infection and as a result, his concert scheduled for Monday, December 19th at Madison Square Garden is postponed to Friday, June 2nd. We understand the inconvenience this causes everyone who purchased tickets, and we apologize for this unexpected circumstance."
Procession to be held as body of fallen FDNY firefighter returns to hometown of Islip
The FDNY will be leading a procession down Montauk Highway this afternoon.
nomadlawyer.org
St. Paul’s Chapel : The Oldest Surviving Church Building In New York
Travel Attractions – Visit To The Oldest Chapel in New York, St. Paul’s Chapel. St. Paul’s Chapel, is an official historical landmark and one of the most important buildings in New York City. It has visitors traveling from all over the world to view it. The chapel...
Enormous Crowds by Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Are Out of Control
This is why people avoid tourist traps!
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ During Hudson Valley Parade, Guilty Plea
Update: An honor-roll student and cheerleading captain was "murdered heinously" during a celebration for her high school in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York.
‘That Meetball Place’ in Farmingdale closes
The space will now be taken over by the Tap Room, marking the fifth Tap Room location on Long Island.
Thrillist
9 Reasons to Drive to Bellport, Long Island
One of the perks of being a New Yorker is the convenient proximity between fast-paced urban living and nearby escapes offering some fresh air within picturesque scenery. And for LGBTQIA+ people especially, NYC living not only provides a sense of safety and community unlike anywhere else in the world, but the region also boasts a number of well-known queer enclaves with idyllic landscapes just hours away.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Ward Melville Patriots pen Smithtown East Bulls
The Patriots of Ward Melville edged ahead of Smithtown East from the opening tip-off and never took their foot off the gas to keep the Bulls at bay to ink a 67-54 win at home Dec. 17. Ben Haug led the Bulls with six field goals, a triple and four...
ballparkdigest.com
More info on Citi Field casino, development set for January
In his quest for a Citi Field casino and associated development, New York Mets owner Steve Cohen will hold a “visioning session” on Jan. 7 at the ballpark to pitch a plan and receive feedback from Queens residents. It’s no secret that Cohen sees additional development as inevitable...
Five Great Steakhouses In New York
A steakhouse in New York is a type of restaurant that specializes in serving high-quality cuts of steak. These restaurants are known for their upscale atmosphere and excellent service, and they are popular with tourists and locals alike.
'In The Wrong Place At The Wrong Time': Riverhead Restaurant Sets Date For Closure
The owner of a Cuban restaurant on Long Island announced that the eatery will close in the coming days. LuchaCubano in Riverhead will have its last day in business on Monday, Jan. 2, the owner said in an announcement on Sunday, Dec. 18. The restaurant is located at 87 East...
NYC schools to close rapid COVID response center
New York City’s education department will “permanently close” the command center that collects reports of positive COVID cases among students and school staff, according to an email sent to principals on Tuesday. Along with the Dec. 23 closure of the “Situation Room,” families will no longer receive the automatically generated email notifications about cases in their school communities, and schools will no longer have to send letters about positive cases, said the...
talkofthesound.com
New Rochelle Board of Ed Investigating Allegations of Anti-Semitism Against HR Director
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 20, 2022) — An attorney for Ingerman Smith LLP, outside counsel for the New Rochelle Board of Education, has been hired to investigate allegations of religious discrimination and anti-semitism made by District Medical Director Dr. Brooke Balchan against Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Dr. Corey W. Reynolds.
5 Greats Pizza Places In NewYork
New York is a pizza lover's paradise, with many different styles and toppings to choose from. Here are five great pizza places in New York that are worth trying:. Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn is widely regarded as one of the best pizza places in the city. The pizza is made using high-quality ingredients and cooked to perfection in a wood-fired oven.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in New York (-52°F!)
Discover the Coldest Place in New York (-52°F!) Of all the states in the northeastern United States, New York may be one of the coldest! Although the most famous part of the state is the aptly named New York City, there is a lot to the state and region that aren’t a part of NYC. Today, we are going to be exploring New York, particularly the coldest place in the entire state. By the end, you’ll know which region to avoid if the cold isn’t something you are adjusted to!
One of the Most Affordable Places to Retire is Actually in New York?
If you're planning ahead for retirement, there is always a lot to consider. The state of New York hasn't always been a welcoming place for retirees, due to the high cost of living. But according to one recent study, there is one city in the Empire State that actually ranks in the top 10 most affordable places to retire.
The Best Matzo Ball Soup in NYC
Head to these spots when you need a bowl of pure comfort. Life in New York City is always just a little bit harder than it needs to be, but at least we have matzo ball soup. This peak comfort food feels like getting a warm hug from your grandma and can cure everything from the common cold to a bad breakup. These are our favorite places to sit down and self-soothe over salty chicken broth and giant, fluffy matzo balls.
Five Great Places In New York To Get Hot Chocolate
Hot ChocolatePhoto byJonny Caspari/UnsplashonUnsplash. Hot chocolate is a type of chocolate-flavored drink that is made by mixing chocolate with hot milk or water. It is often served as a warm, comforting beverage, especially during the colder months. Many people enjoy adding additional flavors or toppings to their hot chocolate, such as marshmallows, whipped cream, or cinnamon. It is also common to find hot chocolate in a variety of flavors, such as mint, spicy chili, or salted caramel. Here are five great hot chocolate places in New York that are known for their delicious and indulgent hot chocolate:
fox5ny.com
Student stabbed multiple times at Long Island high school
NEW YORK - A 15-year-old is under arrest on assault and weapons charges after a brutal stabbing incident in front of a Long Island high school. The attack happened about 2:45 p.m. Monday outside of Uniondale High School in Uniondale. The Nassau County Police Department says the 15-year-old got into...
Comments / 0