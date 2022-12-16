There are multiple layers to the Sam Lafferty hit that knocked Filip Chytil out of the game just over two minutes into the second period of the Rangers’ 7-1 victory over the Blackhawks in Chicago on Sunday. Let’s address them. • The blow delivered by the 27-year-old forward was late and to the head. It was deserving of a penalty despite ESPN analyst Brian Boucher’s seal of approval. Beyond that, the hit is deserving of supplemental discipline. Of course, for a penalty to have been called and for a suspension to be issued, the NHL would have to be in the business...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO