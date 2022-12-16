ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why an unchallenged hit on Filip Chytil has raised a number of questions that won’t be easy for the Rangers to answer

There are multiple layers to the Sam Lafferty hit that knocked Filip Chytil out of the game just over two minutes into the second period of the Rangers’ 7-1 victory over the Blackhawks in Chicago on Sunday. Let’s address them. • The blow delivered by the 27-year-old forward was late and to the head. It was deserving of a penalty despite ESPN analyst Brian Boucher’s seal of approval. Beyond that, the hit is deserving of supplemental discipline. Of course, for a penalty to have been called and for a suspension to be issued, the NHL would have to be in the business...
