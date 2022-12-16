Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit man charged for impersonating a police officer, non-fatal shooting
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man in connection with the non-fatal shooting of a 50-year-old man in Detroit. Jeremiah Devion-James Moore, 38, of Detroit, has been charged with the following:. One count of assault with intent to murder. One count of assault...
The Oakland Press
Trial delayed for former deputy who allegedly shot pregnant teenager
Trial is again rescheduled for a former Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy who lost his job and was charged with a crime after reportedly shooting a pregnant teenager during a traffic stop. Christopher Cadotte is charged with one count of careless discharge of a firearm causing injury or death for...
fox2detroit.com
Rare ridealong: Feds break up gangs, serve 5 search warrants in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - When federal agents smash their way into gang activity, they do it early in the morning, and it comes after months of planning. Elite agents put in hours of work and research out of the ATF's special operations division on loan to Detroit. Roll call started...
Family of armed man killed by Dearborn Police demand answers
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The family of a man shot by Dearborn police over the weekend wants to know more about the moments before his death. Investigators say that man showed up armed and tried to shoot an officer who killed him. Now a pair of attorneys, Amir Makled and Cyril Hall, are seeking answers on behalf of the victim's family."The mere fact that somebody's carrying a gun is not a crime in and of itself," Makled said. At this point, it's unknown why Ali Naji walked into Dearborn Police Headquarters Sunday afternoon armed.According to police, the 33-year-old pulled out a...
Suspect impersonating cop pulls over woman in Rochester, police say
Police are applauding a woman’s gut feeling during a suspicious traffic stop by an officer in Oakland County on Monday night – only authorities said no patrols were in the area at the time.
Trial ordered for Detroit man accused of breaking into ex's home, sending her videos of him abusing her dog
Julius Holley of Detroit, accused of torturing a small dog and abusing and harassing his former girlfriend, has been ordered to stand trial.
Tv20detroit.com
Woman wanted for shooting man outside Detroit police station
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are looking for a woman accused of following her partner to the department’s 9th Precinct then shooting and attacking him in the parking lot on Monday. Investigators believe the man was there to report the woman for domestic violence. They said on his...
Detroit man receives prison sentence for high-speed crash that killed 2 teens
PONTIAC, MI -- A 19-year-old Detroit man was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison Monday for his role in a fatal high-speed chase that claimed the lives of two teenagers who were riding with him. According to the Associated Press, Ramone Hampton will spend at least 43 months...
Michigan man allegedly kidnapped woman after motel fight, forced her to ingest narcotics
MACOMB COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man is accused of assaulting a woman before forcing her to ingest narcotics while police pursued him. Jerry Thompson, 41, of Macomb County has been charged with kidnapping, resisting and obstructing, assault and battery and third degree fleeing and eluding. It is alleged...
Tv20detroit.com
Police investigate deadly shooting of teen in Detroit
(WXYZ) — Detroit police are searching for the suspect in the deadly shooting of a teenager on the city's west side Monday night. Investigators say Shot Spotter technology detected the shooting around 5:40 p.m. in the area of 7 Mile and Ferguson. "When you got a juvenile killed before...
Tv20detroit.com
FBI reports explosive rise in 'financial sextortion' schemes targeting children
TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The FBI is sounding the alarm on what they call an explosion in extortion schemes targeting children. Just this year, law enforcement has received over 7,000 reports of kids and teens being coerced into sending explicit images online and extorted for money. This crime is...
Prisoner charged with killing cellmate, stabbing 2nd inmate at Macomb prison
A man is charged with first-degree murder and assault with intent to murder after he allegedly killed his bunkmate at Macomb Correctional Facility and attempted to stab a second prisoner to death. Michael Ketchum, 45, is accused of killing Ruben Martinez, 28, who shared a cell with Ketchum, on Oct....
Dearborn Press & Guide
Family of man shot, killed by Dearborn police hires law firm
A 33-year-old armed Dearborn man was shot and killed in the lobby of the Dearborn Police Department at about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Neither the Michigan State Police, who is handling the investigation, nor Dearborn police has released many details on the...
Madison Heights police searching for suspect in fatal shooting
Madison Heights police are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Detroit man early Tuesday morning.
MSP: Man who shot at officer inside Dearborn PD used recently stole gun
We are learning major developments about the case of a deadly shooting of a 33-year-old man from Dearborn.
fox2detroit.com
Federal agents bust gang members during early morning Detroit raids
Several dangerous gang members are off the streets after federal agents served five raids in Detroit. FOX 2 was there when they set off the flashbang and broke down a door to arrest a suspect.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged with kidnapping woman in Warren, forcing her to take drugs, fleeing police
WARREN, Mich. – A Macomb County man has been charged after allegedly forcing a woman into his vehicle in Warren, making her take drugs and fleeing from police. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday, Dec. 19, that Macomb man Jerry Thompson, 41, has been charged with kidnapping following an incident that began on Dec. 11 in Warren and ended in Detroit.
Michigan man gets prison time for gun possession during 2020 shooting at West Virginia bar
HUNTINGTON, WV -- A 33-year-old Redford man was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday in connection with a 2020 shooting that left seven people wounded. Kymoni Davis was sentenced in federal court by United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Macomb man charged with assaulting, kidnapping, drugging woman in Warren
A Macomb man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly attacking a woman, shoving her into his car and forcing her to swallow narcotics.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit mother and sons try to save teen boy after shooting
When a Detroit woman heard gunshots, she ran outside to find a 14-year-old boy collapsed with a gunshot wound. She worked with her sons to try to save the boy, but he did not make it.
