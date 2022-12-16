ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Detroit man charged for impersonating a police officer, non-fatal shooting

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man in connection with the non-fatal shooting of a 50-year-old man in Detroit. Jeremiah Devion-James Moore, 38, of Detroit, has been charged with the following:. One count of assault with intent to murder. One count of assault...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Trial delayed for former deputy who allegedly shot pregnant teenager

Trial is again rescheduled for a former Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy who lost his job and was charged with a crime after reportedly shooting a pregnant teenager during a traffic stop. Christopher Cadotte is charged with one count of careless discharge of a firearm causing injury or death for...
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

Family of armed man killed by Dearborn Police demand answers

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The family of a man shot by Dearborn police over the weekend wants to know more about the moments before his death. Investigators say that man showed up armed and tried to shoot an officer who killed him. Now a pair of attorneys, Amir Makled and Cyril Hall, are seeking answers on behalf of the victim's family."The mere fact that somebody's carrying a gun is not a crime in and of itself," Makled said. At this point, it's unknown why Ali Naji walked into Dearborn Police Headquarters Sunday afternoon armed.According to police, the 33-year-old pulled out a...
DEARBORN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Woman wanted for shooting man outside Detroit police station

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are looking for a woman accused of following her partner to the department’s 9th Precinct then shooting and attacking him in the parking lot on Monday. Investigators believe the man was there to report the woman for domestic violence. They said on his...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Police investigate deadly shooting of teen in Detroit

(WXYZ) — Detroit police are searching for the suspect in the deadly shooting of a teenager on the city's west side Monday night. Investigators say Shot Spotter technology detected the shooting around 5:40 p.m. in the area of 7 Mile and Ferguson. "When you got a juvenile killed before...
DETROIT, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Family of man shot, killed by Dearborn police hires law firm

A 33-year-old armed Dearborn man was shot and killed in the lobby of the Dearborn Police Department at about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Neither the Michigan State Police, who is handling the investigation, nor Dearborn police has released many details on the...
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man charged with kidnapping woman in Warren, forcing her to take drugs, fleeing police

WARREN, Mich. – A Macomb County man has been charged after allegedly forcing a woman into his vehicle in Warren, making her take drugs and fleeing from police. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday, Dec. 19, that Macomb man Jerry Thompson, 41, has been charged with kidnapping following an incident that began on Dec. 11 in Warren and ended in Detroit.
WARREN, MI

