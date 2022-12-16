Read full article on original website
Student charged in assault of Tipton County teacher that sent him to ER
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County student has been arrested following an assault on a teacher that sent him to the Emergency Room. Police say that on Dec. 16, around 2:15 p.m., Covington Police Department officers responded to the Tipton County Alternative Learning Center regarding an assault of a teacher by a student.
Homicide arrest in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was found dead in Frayser in early December. Memphis police Department responded to a shooting on Dessa Drive at 7:10p.m. on December 10. According to police, they found Allen Lawson who was dead due to a gunshot wound when they arrived. Mary Lawson was...
Over 2,500 missing people reported to MPD in 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers explained their effort in finding people reported missing across the city in a presentation to the Memphis City Council Tuesday. When it comes to adults, MPD said there have been 938 people over the age of 18 reported missing this year. Fifty-three remain missing.
Victim found on Covington Pike after shooting on I-40
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating after a person was shot on I-40. Police were called to a location on Covington Pike just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday where they found a shooting victim at a car dealership. Witnesses said the victim pulled into the dealership to get help...
2 teens arrested, 1 shot after attempting to steal man’s vehicle
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to an attempted motor vehicle theft that led to a shooting at a Raleigh apartment that has left two teens arrested and one of them shot on Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the shooting on Bontura Drive at Avery Park Apartments at...
Grandmother Transferred From Hospital To Homeless Shelter. No One Told Her Family. Then She Vanished.
Mattie Wilson vanished from Memphis, Tennessee on July 30, 2008. Mattie Wilson is a mother, grandmother, and more who lived in Memphis, Tennessee, close to her abundant and nurturing family. She is a devoted mother to two adult children and a loving grandmother to nine grandchildren. Mattie also previously served as the secretary for Memphis City Council, the Charley Project reports.
MPD investigates shooting that left woman injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting took place on Victor Drive leaving one woman injured. Around 2:40 a.m., Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on Tuesday. A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, says police. MPD says the suspect drove away in a red Chevy Trailblazer.
‘I have no feeling in my heart’: Memphis mom mourns teen daughter slain in shooting near Kirby High
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just two days after her daughter’s untimely death, a Memphis mother is speaking out about the violence our city faces. “I ain’t never felt this, but honestly, my mind knows it happened, but honestly, I have no feeling in my heart,” Irene Douglas said. “It’s like I’m numb.”
Family shares disturbing details of Arkansas boy’s death, discovery under house
MORO, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas mother and her boyfriend are behind bars tonight after a five-year-old boy’s body was discovered in his home. His six-year-old sister is being treated for several injuries in Memphis. This all happened in Moro, Arkansas, in Lee County just over an hour west...
Man killed after shooting in Westwood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Westwood that killed a man. According to MPD, a 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on Leacrest Avenue around 1:30 a.m. He did not survive the injuries and died at the...
Memphis man arrested, accused of train heist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested Demarcus Anderson for his involvement in a train robbery. On December 18, a CSX Railroad special agent was patrolling the rail yard at 1493 Holmes St. The agent noticed tires stacked up against the building that had been taken from a boxcar. He...
MPD officer injured during attempted car theft at Kroger; 3 suspects on the run, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was injured during an attempted car theft at a local Kroger. Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault at a Kroger at 3444 Plaza Ave. on Dec. 19 just after 3 p.m. Police were working a holiday detail patrol at the location...
MPD: Woman injured in Parkway Village shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Parkway Village that has left one woman injured on Sunday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 10:08 a.m. on Summerlane Avenue. Police say a woman arrived at St. Francis on Park Avenue and was...
2 MPD officers in hospital after cruiser assisting in unrelated pursuit crash struck by car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A crash involving a Memphis police cruiser had the ramp from I-40 onto Hollywood Street shut down Tuesday night. Police say it all began with a separate crash involving three shooting suspects. At 8:28 p.m., officers in the area of Vance Avenue and South Lauderdale Street...
Car crashes into South Memphis food market
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crashed into a food market on South Parkway East in South Memphis on Wednesday. Memphis Police Department says the crash happened at the Parkway Food Market on South Parkway East just after midnight. MPD says there were no serious injuries. There is no word...
Man shot in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically injured after being shot in South Memphis, according to Memphis Police. Officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Essex on Dec. 18 just after 7:30 p.m. The victim was taken to Methodist University in critical condition, police said. The...
Former Memphis business owner pleads guilty to theft
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Tennessee Department of Revenue has led an investigation against the former business owner, Max Suh, which led to his guilty plea of theft and property on December 19. According to the Tennessee Department of Revenue, this charge came from Suh’s failure to remit sales tax collected...
Shelby County unveils countywide text alert system
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Emergency Management and Homeland Security unveiled a countywide text alert system Tuesday morning, one that leaders feel can increase residents’ safety in times of crisis. The county can now send you a text message if you’re in harm’s way. “Notices like...
City Watch canceled for missing adult
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department canceled a City Watch for 22-year-old Carter Gammil.
Man wanted in deadly shooting that killed 2 teens, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted for a deadly double shooting that killed two teenagers. On Dec. 17 at approximately 1:10 a.m., a Memphis Police officer was on a traffic stop when a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze pulled up alongside the squad car. The driver exited the vehicle and...
