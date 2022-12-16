ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Student charged in assault of Tipton County teacher that sent him to ER

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County student has been arrested following an assault on a teacher that sent him to the Emergency Room. Police say that on Dec. 16, around 2:15 p.m., Covington Police Department officers responded to the Tipton County Alternative Learning Center regarding an assault of a teacher by a student.
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Homicide arrest in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was found dead in Frayser in early December. Memphis police Department responded to a shooting on Dessa Drive at 7:10p.m. on December 10. According to police, they found Allen Lawson who was dead due to a gunshot wound when they arrived. Mary Lawson was...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Over 2,500 missing people reported to MPD in 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers explained their effort in finding people reported missing across the city in a presentation to the Memphis City Council Tuesday. When it comes to adults, MPD said there have been 938 people over the age of 18 reported missing this year. Fifty-three remain missing.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Victim found on Covington Pike after shooting on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating after a person was shot on I-40. Police were called to a location on Covington Pike just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday where they found a shooting victim at a car dealership. Witnesses said the victim pulled into the dealership to get help...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 teens arrested, 1 shot after attempting to steal man’s vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to an attempted motor vehicle theft that led to a shooting at a Raleigh apartment that has left two teens arrested and one of them shot on Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the shooting on Bontura Drive at Avery Park Apartments at...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Grandmother Transferred From Hospital To Homeless Shelter. No One Told Her Family. Then She Vanished.

Mattie Wilson vanished from Memphis, Tennessee on July 30, 2008. Mattie Wilson is a mother, grandmother, and more who lived in Memphis, Tennessee, close to her abundant and nurturing family. She is a devoted mother to two adult children and a loving grandmother to nine grandchildren. Mattie also previously served as the secretary for Memphis City Council, the Charley Project reports.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigates shooting that left woman injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting took place on Victor Drive leaving one woman injured. Around 2:40 a.m., Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on Tuesday. A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, says police. MPD says the suspect drove away in a red Chevy Trailblazer.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man killed after shooting in Westwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Westwood that killed a man. According to MPD, a 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on Leacrest Avenue around 1:30 a.m. He did not survive the injuries and died at the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis man arrested, accused of train heist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested Demarcus Anderson for his involvement in a train robbery. On December 18, a CSX Railroad special agent was patrolling the rail yard at 1493 Holmes St. The agent noticed tires stacked up against the building that had been taken from a boxcar. He...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Woman injured in Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Parkway Village that has left one woman injured on Sunday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 10:08 a.m. on Summerlane Avenue. Police say a woman arrived at St. Francis on Park Avenue and was...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Car crashes into South Memphis food market

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crashed into a food market on South Parkway East in South Memphis on Wednesday. Memphis Police Department says the crash happened at the Parkway Food Market on South Parkway East just after midnight. MPD says there were no serious injuries. There is no word...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot in South Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically injured after being shot in South Memphis, according to Memphis Police. Officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Essex on Dec. 18 just after 7:30 p.m. The victim was taken to Methodist University in critical condition, police said. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Former Memphis business owner pleads guilty to theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Tennessee Department of Revenue has led an investigation against the former business owner, Max Suh, which led to his guilty plea of theft and property on December 19. According to the Tennessee Department of Revenue, this charge came from Suh’s failure to remit sales tax collected...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shelby County unveils countywide text alert system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Emergency Management and Homeland Security unveiled a countywide text alert system Tuesday morning, one that leaders feel can increase residents’ safety in times of crisis. The county can now send you a text message if you’re in harm’s way. “Notices like...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

