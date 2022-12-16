Read full article on original website
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Are Pissed At Jeanie Buss And Rob Pelinka For Failing LeBron James And Anthony Davis This Season
Los Angeles basketball is in a pretty rough state right now. As the science experiment continues to operate in Clipperland, the Lakers are considering all their options amid the latest development of Anthony Davis. After suffering a foot injury in Friday's 126-108 win over the Nuggets, Davis left the game...
Lakers: Did LeBron James Just Subtly Pressure Rob Pelinka To Make Moves?
With Anthony Davis hurt indefinitely, will L.A. even trade one of its picks now?
The 10 Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke
From the stars to the 15th man on the bench, players earn a lot of money for getting a NBA contract. Unfortunately, while getting huge paychecks can give a life of luxury, there’s still a possibility that one can go broke if these earnings are mishandled. From Dennis Rodman to Allen Iverson, let’s take a […] The post The 10 Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Jordan Poole's Hilarious Reaction After Career Night vs. Toronto Raptors
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole went off vs. Toronto
Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins on injury report after Knicks blowout
The Golden State Warriors were out-classed by the surging New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, falling 132-94 despite a spirited first half effort. Unfortunately for the defending champions, don’t expect things to go much better less than 24 hours later against another red-hot team from the Tri-State Area. Steve Kerr clarified on […] The post Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins on injury report after Knicks blowout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis
Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire arrested in Miami after allegedly punching his teenage daughter
Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested in Miami after allegedly punching and slapping his teenage daughter, police records show. Stoudemire, 40, is charged with battery, Miami Police Department records show. He denies the charges. Stoudemire allegedly entered his daughter's room in his Miami home Saturday night and accused her...
NBA Odds: Raptors vs. Knicks prediction, odds and pick – 12/21/2022
The Toronto Raptors (13-18) visit the New York Knicks (18-13) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Knicks prediction and pick. Toronto has lost six straight games to drop them to 10th place in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors are 15-16 against the […] The post NBA Odds: Raptors vs. Knicks prediction, odds and pick – 12/21/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LaVar Ball sends harsh LaMelo Ball message to LA
For better or worse, LaVar Ball has never been afraid to speak his mind. Recently, he sat down for an interview with Complex to talk about the NBA careers of his sons, LaMelo and Lonzo. With LaMelo’s team, the Charlotte Hornets, currently sitting near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, Complex asked LaVar if […] The post LaVar Ball sends harsh LaMelo Ball message to LA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant’s wasted effort still leaves Nuggets rookie with brutal realization
The Denver Nuggets had every reason to feel good Tuesday night. Not only did they beat Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies at home, 105-91, but they also are now the No. 1 team in the Western Conference. Those will make Nuggets rookie Christian Braun feel much better after Morant scored plenty of points on him.
Charles Barkley slaps Suns with harsh judgment after Deandre Ayton-Monty Williams incident
The Phoenix Suns appeared to have righted the ship after an embarrassing playoff exit last season. They entered their Tuesday night clash against the Washington Wizards with a solid 19-12 record, remaining as one of the best teams in the Western Conference. However, Deandre Ayton and Monty Williams, after a shaky offseason in their relationship, had a heated argument on the bench, being a reason for much concern. And Charles Barkley let them hear it.
Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant all smiles during recent reunion in New York
Stephen Curry made the trip from the Golden State to the City of Dreams to reunite with former Warrior Kevin Durant at the latter’s star-studded dinner party on Sunday. Durant and his longtime manager Rich Kleiman hosted a Boardroom holiday dinner at The Nines in New York City, according to Page Six, with Curry and various other celebrities in attendance.
‘Means business’: Nikola Jokic roasts teammates for lack of drip after major fit change this season
Look good, feel good, play good. (“Well” is the correct word to use, but that wouldn’t sound as catchy, no?) That is not exactly a new sentiment. For years, humans have been taught to dress for success. And it seems as if Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is taking that to heart after showing up […] The post ‘Means business’: Nikola Jokic roasts teammates for lack of drip after major fit change this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nikola Jokic’ no-look, between legs assist has NBA Twitter losing its mind
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is really a point guard trapped in a giant’s body. In the third quarter of Tuesday night’s home game against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies, Jokic dropped a ridiculous between-the-legs pass to a cutting Bruce Brown, who put the cherry on top of that spectacular sequence with a dunk. […] The post Nikola Jokic’ no-look, between legs assist has NBA Twitter losing its mind appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic fuels 3rd straight MVP bid with crazy stats
Nikola Jokic wasn’t an MVP favorite at the start of the 2022-23 season, but he should be now as he continues to put up monster numbers and lead the Denver Nuggets to victories. Against the Memphis Grizzles on Tuesday, Jokic recorded another triple-double to power the Nuggets to the 105-91 win. He put on a […] The post Nuggets star Nikola Jokic fuels 3rd straight MVP bid with crazy stats appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Suns’ Deandre Ayton and Monty Williams rekindle rumors of beef with heated confrontation
It’s no secret in NBA circles that Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams and center Deandre Ayton don’t necessarily see eye-to-eye. Williams memorably benched Ayton during the Suns’ Game 7 meltdown against the Dallas Mavericks last postseason, leading to rumors of a potential exit for the number one pick of the 2018 NBA Draft. Nonetheless, […] The post Suns’ Deandre Ayton and Monty Williams rekindle rumors of beef with heated confrontation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clippers’ Paul George gives back to families affected by stroke
LOS ANGELES, CA – Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George hosted his sixth annual Paul George Christmas Celebration on Monday night. This year, George hosted five local families who a stroke within their family has impacted, giving them a night of support and fun while also helping to bring awareness to the warning signs of […] The post Clippers’ Paul George gives back to families affected by stroke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hawks see major shakeup in front office amid rough start, John Collins trade talks
The Atlanta Hawks went off to a promising start to begin the 2022-23 campaign. However, Trae Young’s shooting struggles and subsequent injury woes to some of Atlanta’s most crucial players, such as Dejounte Murray and John Collins, have taken their toll. Through 31 games, the Hawks have mustered an uneven 16-15 record.
Jrue Holiday shares who are the top five defenders in the NBA and leaves out a big name
Jrue Holiday gave love to a couple of his teammates, but still left a big one out.
