Milwaukee, WI

The 10 Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke

From the stars to the 15th man on the bench, players earn a lot of money for getting a NBA contract. Unfortunately, while getting huge paychecks can give a life of luxury, there’s still a possibility that one can go broke if these earnings are mishandled. From Dennis Rodman to Allen Iverson, let’s take a […] The post The 10 Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WISCONSIN STATE
Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins on injury report after Knicks blowout

The Golden State Warriors were out-classed by the surging New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, falling 132-94 despite a spirited first half effort. Unfortunately for the defending champions, don’t expect things to go much better less than 24 hours later against another red-hot team from the Tri-State Area. Steve Kerr clarified on […] The post Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins on injury report after Knicks blowout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis

Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
MEMPHIS, TN
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA Odds: Raptors vs. Knicks prediction, odds and pick – 12/21/2022

The Toronto Raptors (13-18) visit the New York Knicks (18-13) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at  7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Knicks prediction and pick. Toronto has lost six straight games to drop them to 10th place in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors are 15-16 against the […] The post NBA Odds: Raptors vs. Knicks prediction, odds and pick – 12/21/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
LaVar Ball sends harsh LaMelo Ball message to LA

For better or worse, LaVar Ball has never been afraid to speak his mind. Recently, he sat down for an interview with Complex to talk about the NBA careers of his sons, LaMelo and Lonzo. With LaMelo’s team, the Charlotte Hornets, currently sitting near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, Complex asked LaVar if […] The post LaVar Ball sends harsh LaMelo Ball message to LA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Charles Barkley slaps Suns with harsh judgment after Deandre Ayton-Monty Williams incident

The Phoenix Suns appeared to have righted the ship after an embarrassing playoff exit last season. They entered their Tuesday night clash against the Washington Wizards with a solid 19-12 record, remaining as one of the best teams in the Western Conference. However, Deandre Ayton and Monty Williams, after a shaky offseason in their relationship, had a heated argument on the bench, being a reason for much concern. And Charles Barkley let them hear it.
PHOENIX, AZ
‘Means business’: Nikola Jokic roasts teammates for lack of drip after major fit change this season

Look good, feel good, play good. (“Well” is the correct word to use, but that wouldn’t sound as catchy, no?) That is not exactly a new sentiment. For years, humans have been taught to dress for success. And it seems as if Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is taking that to heart after showing up […] The post ‘Means business’: Nikola Jokic roasts teammates for lack of drip after major fit change this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
Nikola Jokic’ no-look, between legs assist has NBA Twitter losing its mind

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is really a point guard trapped in a giant’s body. In the third quarter of Tuesday night’s home game against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies, Jokic dropped a ridiculous between-the-legs pass to a cutting Bruce Brown, who put the cherry on top of that spectacular sequence with a dunk. […] The post Nikola Jokic’ no-look, between legs assist has NBA Twitter losing its mind appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic fuels 3rd straight MVP bid with crazy stats

Nikola Jokic wasn’t an MVP favorite at the start of the 2022-23 season, but he should be now as he continues to put up monster numbers and lead the Denver Nuggets to victories. Against the Memphis Grizzles on Tuesday, Jokic recorded another triple-double to power the Nuggets to the 105-91 win. He put on a […] The post Nuggets star Nikola Jokic fuels 3rd straight MVP bid with crazy stats appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
Suns’ Deandre Ayton and Monty Williams rekindle rumors of beef with heated confrontation

It’s no secret in NBA circles that Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams and center Deandre Ayton don’t necessarily see eye-to-eye. Williams memorably benched Ayton during the Suns’ Game 7 meltdown against the Dallas Mavericks last postseason, leading to rumors of a potential exit for the number one pick of the 2018 NBA Draft. Nonetheless, […] The post Suns’ Deandre Ayton and Monty Williams rekindle rumors of beef with heated confrontation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
Clippers’ Paul George gives back to families affected by stroke

LOS ANGELES, CA – Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George hosted his sixth annual Paul George Christmas Celebration on Monday night. This year, George hosted five local families who a stroke within their family has impacted, giving them a night of support and fun while also helping to bring awareness to the warning signs of […] The post Clippers’ Paul George gives back to families affected by stroke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
