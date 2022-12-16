Read full article on original website
sciencealert.com
Expert Proposes a Method For Telling if We All Live in a Computer Program
Physicists have long struggled to explain why the Universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets, and ultimately life to develop?. The expansive force of the Universe, dark energy, for example, is...
How one scientist wants to prove we live in a simulation
The simulation theory is an old belief that everything we know and love is just part of a computer-run simulation. It’s a belief that relies on everything we know being part of an advanced virtual world – that our universe is a hologram. Now, a theoretical physicist wants to put that theory to the test and hopefully prove whether it’s fact or fiction.
scitechdaily.com
Do You Speak Extraterrestrial?
A new research hub examines how to respond to life beyond Earth. What does humanity do when we realize we aren’t alone in the universe? A new worldwide research center at the University of St Andrews will combine global knowledge to prepare mankind for such an occurrence and how we should react.
Futurism
Orbiter Discovers "Mysterious Shapes" Inside Mars Craters
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter has captured images of "mysterious shapes" inside massive craters, as MRO team member Paul Geissler wrote in a blog post last week. The discovery, as evidenced in stunning images captured by MRO's HiRise camera, has scientists intrigued. The dazzling patterns etched into the Martian surface, Geissler and his team believe, may represent the permanent markings left behind by Martian ice heated by the Sun, a fascinating glimpse into the planet's extensive and water-rich history.
coingeek.com
The universe is a timechain – the quantum universal timeframe
This post originally appeared on ZeMing M. Gao’s website, and we republished with permission from the author. Read the full piece here. In a paper recently published on SSRN, Dr. Craig S. Wright described a new theory (philosophy) of time which offers a separate quantum universal timeframe as well as an understanding of the universe as an information system. See the full paper by Dr. Craig S. Wright: The Philosophy of Time (39 Pages, 3 Oct 2022, editor-reviewed but not peer-reviewed).
This is one of the most massive super-Earths we’ve ever discovered
A group of researchers have spotted one of the most massive super-Earths we’ve discovered so far. The massive exoplanet orbits a star located just 200 light-years away, with an entire year on the planet lasting just 14 and a half hours. This ultra-short orbit, as NASA explains, makes for an extremely hot climate, with an estimated temperature of 1,922 degrees Fahrenheit.
Scientists Are Investigating Signs of Ancient Human Civilization Underwater
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Archaeologists are trying to piece together the mystery of an underwater trail of ancient rock piles, or cairns, that stretch for miles under the shimmering waters of Lake Constance, a glacial lake that lies between Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, and which appear to have been made by humans who lived some 5,500 years ago, according to a 2021 study.
Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean
After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
Upworthy
What would the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 25, 2022. It has since been updated. Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
Moon’s wobble blamed for killing tens of millions of trees on Earth in new scientific discovery
THE Moon destroyed a forest on Earth just by wobbling, according to a new study. The theory solves a mystery from 2015 which involved tens of millions of mangrove trees dying in Australia. The dead trees had made up almost 10% of the forest along northern Australia’s Gulf of Carpentaria....
Two Black Holes Met by Chance, And It Created Something Never Seen Before
The ripples in space-time generated by colliding black holes have taught us a lot about these enigmatic objects. These gravitational waves encode information about black holes: their masses, the shape of their inward spiral towards each other, their spins, and their orientations. From this, scientists ascertained that most of the...
Freethink
What the new Earth-threatening asteroid means for humanity
Looming over Earth lies a great extinction-level threat: asteroid impacts. The K-Pg extinction event from 65 million years ago reminds us of this grave threat. A ~kilometer-sized or greater object could wipe out every human on Earth. Our greatest hope for survival relies on early detection and successful intervention. NASA’s...
Could an Intelligent Species have Existed on Earth besides Humans?
The Silurian hypothesis, named after the geological period known as the Silurian, proposes that advanced alien civilizations existed on Earth during that time. This idea is based on the notion that intelligent life may have existed on Earth prior to current civilization.
Futurism
Dead Artemis Spacecraft Careens Out of Lunar Orbit
One of NASA's lunar mission has shot out of the Moon's orbit. Publicized by Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell, the tumultuous tumble of Artemis 1's Near-Earth Asteroid Scout (NEAScout) was precipitated last month by reports that NASA had been having trouble establishing communications with the miniaturized cube-shaped satellite, known as a "cubesat."
Carbon-eating blocks ingest eight tonnes of CO2 a day, says company
A Limburg (Netherlands) company called Masterbloc has engineered an eco-friendly building material from steel slag left over from the steel industry, according to an article by The Brussels Times on Saturday. Masterbloc's product is CO-2 negative, with more CO2 absorbed during production than emitted. At the company's factory, some 8-...
Gizmodo
Experimental Shock-Absorbing Material Can Stop Projectiles Traveling Over 3,000 MPH
A team of researchers from the University of Kent in Canterbury, England, have used a protein called talin, which functions as “the cell’s natural shock absorber,” to create a new shock-absorbing material capable of stopping projectiles traveling at supersonic speeds without destroying them in the process. Developing...
A 17-year-old’s new synchronous reluctance motor outperforms traditional designs
17-year-old engineer Robert Sansone’s magnet-free motor is 17th on our list for the top 22 innovations of 2022. This summer, we reported that Sansone was awarded the first prize, and winnings of $75,000, at this year's Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), the world's largest international high school STEM competition.
New BladeRobots serve wind turbines ‘4 times faster’ than conventional methods
Danish energy solutions provider Vestas has unveiled BladeRobots as a stand-alone business with an automated robotic technology solution for the maintenance of wind turbines. The robot performs automated blade-leading edge maintenance up to “four times faster” than traditional manual methods, according to a press release by the company published on Wednesday.
notebookcheck.net
SpinQ presents world's first portable quantum computers
AI and quantum computing are supposed to be the two main technologies that will influence our evolution the most in the coming years. While AI seems to be seeing a much more accelerated development thanks to all sorts of open source projects, quantum computing experimentation requires exorbitantly expensive and cumbersome hardware. Developments in the quantum computing field have been relatively slow, but some companies like China-based SpinQ and Japan-based Switch-Science are already looking into solutions that can help democratize access for the masses.
Scientists Debate the Starting Date — and the Existence — of the Anthropocene
Just when, exactly, did the Anthropocene begin? The term is used to refer to the present geological age — one characterized by humans’ ability to influence the climate. And it’s been used more and more in both scientific writing and popular culture, with books like John Green’s The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet and Roy Scranton’s Learning to Die in the Anthropocene: Reflections on the End of a Civilization seeing publication in the past decade.
