AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:11 a.m. EST

 5 days ago

US recession a growing fear as Fed plans to keep rates high

WASHINGTON (AP) — After scaling 40-year highs, inflation in the United States has been slowly easing since summer. Yet the Federal Reserve seems decidedly unimpressed — and unconvinced that its fight against accelerating prices is anywhere near over. On Thursday, stock investors were spooked by the growing understanding of how much further the Fed seems willing to go to defeat high inflation. A statement the Fed issued Wednesday and the message that Chair Jerome Powell sent in a news conference appeared to suggest that the Fed's policymakers expect — or at least would accept — an economic downturn as the price of taming inflation.

US stocks sink as Fed signals it will remain aggressive

Stocks have tumbled in the U.S. and Europe as investors grew increasingly concerned that the Federal Reserve and other central banks are willing to risk a recession to bring inflation under control. The S&P 500 fell 2.5% Thursday, erasing its gains from early in the week. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite lost 3.2% and the Dow gave back 2.2%. A day earlier, the Fed said interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation. The yield on the two-year Treasury note, which tracks expectations for Fed moves, rose to 4.24% from 4.21% late Wednesday.

High inflation and efforts to tame it defined 2022 economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — At times, 2022 felt like the 1970s or early ’80s. Inflation running rampant. A bleak outlook leaving people feeling sour and anxious. It wasn’t supposed to turn out like this. When the Federal Reserve’s policymakers made their 2022 forecasts a year ago, they felt almost cheery. It turns out they underestimated how much wage growth, supply shortages and the pent-up desire of consumers to spend would conspire to keep inflation high. But mainly what they didn’t foresee was that Russia would invade neighboring Ukraine in February this year — an act of shocking aggression that upended world trade in energy and farm products and sent oil, natural gas and grain prices soaring.

Lawmakers quick to unload FTX founder's contributions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers who eagerly accepted piles of cash from Samuel Bankman-Fried now can’t move fast enough to offload contributions from the disgraced crypto mogul to anywhere but their own campaign coffers. Before Bankman-Fried's arrest, he was a prolific political donor to individual candidates right up to President Joe Biden as well as super PACs that can wield outsized influence in campaigns. Now he's facing a slew of charges, including making illegal campaign contributions. The Associated Press contacted more than four dozen current and incoming lawmakers who received contributions from Bankman-Fried this election cycle. Many were quick to respond, stressing that they had already donated or plan to send the money to charity.

Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about owner Elon Musk

Twitter has suspended the accounts of journalists who cover the social media platform and its new owner Elon Musk. Those who saw their accounts suspended include journalists working for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN and other publications. The company hasn’t explained why it took down the accounts and made their profiles and past tweets disappear. The sudden suspension of news reporters followed Musk’s decision Wednesday to permanently ban an account that automatically tracked the flights of his private jet using publicly available data.

Musk's Twitter tweaks foreshadow EU showdown over new rules

LONDON (AP) — Elon Musk’s more unfettered version of Twitter could collide with new rules in Europe. Officials warn the social media company will have to comply with some of the world’s toughest laws targeting toxic content. The new digital rulebook means the European Union is likely to be a global leader in cracking down on Musk’s reimagined platform. But the 27-nation bloc will face its own challenges forcing Twitter and other online companies to comply. The law doesn’t fully take effect until 2024, and EU officials are scrambling to recruit enough workers to hold Big Tech to account.

California approves roadmap for carbon neutrality by 2045

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Air Resources Board has voted to approve an ambitious plan to achieve carbon neutrality in the state by 2045. The plan has a goal of cutting emissions in the energy, transportation and agriculture sectors. But its targets for capturing carbon from the atmosphere has left critics concerned that big emitters will have a pathway to keep polluting. The vote comes months after Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote a letter to the board, urging it to approve drastic steps to cut emissions. The plan has undergone multiple changes after input from the public.

How the Fed's rate hikes could affect your finances

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s move to raise its key rate by a half-point brought it to its highest range in 14 years. The Fed’s increase — its seventh rate hike this year — will make it even costlier for consumers and businesses to borrow for homes, autos and other purchases. If, on the other hand, you have money to save, you’ll earn a bit more interest on it. As rates increase, many economists say they fear a recession remains inevitable — and with it, job losses that could cause hardship for households already badly hurt by inflation. Here’s what to know.

CES 2023: Tech world to gather and show off gadgets

NEW YORK (AP) — CES is returning to Las Vegas this January with the hope that it inches closer to how it looked before the pandemic. Next month's show will also come amid a tough climate for the tech industry, which has gone through a spate of layoffs and hiring freezes. Organizers say their goal for the show is to draw in 100,000 attendees. That would be a positive change from the look and feel of the past two events, which saw big drops in attendance over COVID fears or was held virtually. But even if organizers reach their goal, January’s CES would still see a 41% dip in attendance compared to the in-person show held in early 2020, before the pandemic consumed much of everyday life.

Retail sales drop at start of key holiday shopping season

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans cut back their retail spending last month as the holiday shopping season began amid high prices and rising interest rates that are forcing some families, particularly those with lower incomes, curtail their consumption. The government said Thursday that retail sales fell 0.6% from November to December, after a sharp rise the previous month. Sales fell at furniture, electronics, and home and garden stores.

Pain, few gains for investors as markets slumped in 2022

Investors found few, if any, places to safely put their money in 2022, as central banks in the U.S. and around the globe raised interest rates for the first time in years to fight surging inflation, stoking fear of a global recession. Uncertainty about how far the Federal Reserve and other central banks would go in the fight against inflation sparked a return of volatility. Large swings in stocks were common on Wall Street as the Fed raised its key interest rate seven times and...
AM Prep-Cyber Corner

HEARING ON FTX FOUNDER'S EXTRADITION TO US SET FOR WEDNESDAY NEW YORK (AP) — Sam Bankman-Fried will have a hearing today in a Bahamian court on his possible extradition to the U.S. in the coming days to face criminal charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. That's what a source familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record. In a court in Nassau, Bahamas, on Monday,...
Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: Dec. 14 The Washington Post on the Federal Reserve The Federal Reserve’s greatest resource is its credibility. People have to believe the central bank will get inflation under control — or else inflationary psychology becomes entrenched and causes years of pain. Likewise, people need to...
Meta, L3Harris fall; Madrigal Pharmaceuticals rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday: Tesla Inc., down 36 cents to $149.87. A majority of Twitter users in a poll want the electric vehicle maker's CEO, Elon Musk, to step down as head of the social media company. L3Harris Technologies Inc., down $7.72 to $205.55. ...
FTX founder could be sent to US after extradition hearing

NEW YORK (AP) — Sam Bankman-Fried is back in a Bahamian court Wednesday for an extradition hearing that could clear the way for the one-time billionaire to be sent to the U.S. to face criminal charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. In a court in Nassau, Bahamas, on Monday, Bankman-Fried’s lawyers said he had agreed to be extradited to the U.S., but the necessary paperwork had not yet been written up. If approved, Bankman-Fried could be on a plane to the U.S....
China accused of fresh territorial grab in South China Sea

China is building up several unoccupied land features in the South China Sea, according to Western officials, an unprecedented move they said was part of Beijing’s long-running effort to strengthen claims to disputed territory in a region critical to global trade. While China has previously built out disputed reefs, islands and land formations in the area that it had long controlled — and militarized them with ports, runways and other infrastructure — the officials presented images of what they called the first known instances of...
Amazon to make big business changes in EU settlement

Amazon has agreed to make major changes to its business practices to settle antitrust investigations that found the ecommerce giant gave itself an unfair advantage over rival merchants, European Union regulators said Tuesday. Amazon promised to give products from rival sellers equal visibility in the “buy box,” a premium piece of real estate on its website that leads to higher sales, EU’s executive Commission said. The company also pledged to...
More than 25 million watched World Cup final in U.S.

Argentina's dramatic victory over France in penalty kicks in the World Cup final was the second most-watched soccer match of any kind in the United States. The early numbers from Nielsen, Fox and Telemundo show Sunday's match had an English- and Spanish-language combined audience of 25,783,000. That trails the 26.7 million that tuned in to the 2015 Women's World Cup final, when the U.S. beat Japan 5-2 in a match...
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes witness stand in FTC case

SAN JOSE, California (AP) — Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook's parent company Meta, took the witness stand Tuesday in a trial over U.S. antitrust regulators' effort to stop the tech giant from buying a virtual reality startup called Within Unlimited. At issue is whether Meta’s acquisition of the small company that makes a VR fitness app called Supernatural will hurt competition in the emerging virtual reality market. If the deal is allowed to go through, the Federal Trade Commission argues, it would violate antitrust...
China’s COVID-19 outbreak has US worried about new variants

The U.S. is concerned China’s runaway COVID-19 outbreak might spawn new mutations of the virus, as the world’s most populous country continues to grapple with the impact of loosening “COVID zero” protocols that had kept the pandemic at bay. “When it comes to the current outbreak in China, we want to see this addressed,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a briefing on Monday. “We know that anytime the virus is spreading in the wild that it has the potential to mutate and to...
The Hunted: These are the Ukrainians Russia wanted to find

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — One was asked to be an informant for Russia. Another's 16-year-old son was abducted as leverage. A third is still in Russian custody. Here are just a few portraits of prominent Ukrainian politicians, journalists, pastors and more who ended up on Russian lists for abduction, in an effort to strip Ukraine of its leaders. VIKTOR MARUNIAK Two carloads of Russians came for Viktor Maruniak on his...
Virus death toll in China's capital shows further rise

BEIJING (AP) — The death toll in the latest COVID-19 surge in China’s capital Beijing has risen incrementally, as feverish clinic patients and an increase in the funeral business point to a widening outbreak after an easing of strict virus containment regulations. Unofficial reports suggest a widespread wave of new coronavirus cases, and relatives of victims and people who work in the funeral business said deaths tied to COVID-19 were increasing. Those people spoke on condition of not being identified for fear of retribution, official...
2022's US climate disasters: A tale of too much rain – and too little

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Shuang-Ye Wu, University of Dayton (THE CONVERSATION) The year 2022 will be remembered across the U.S. for its devastating flooding and storms – and also for its extreme heat waves and droughts, including one so severe it briefly shut down traffic on the Mississippi River. ...
Loved or hated, Fauci’s parting advice: Stick to the science

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long before the bobbleheads and the “Fauci ouchie,” Dr. Anthony Fauci was a straight-shooter about scary diseases -- and “stick with the science” remains his mantra. Fauci steps down from a five-decade career in public service at the end of the month, one shaped by the HIV pandemic early on and the COVID-19 pandemic at the end. In an interview with The Associated Press, Fauci said he...
Putin says Russia-Belarus drills to go on as ally hints at new weapons

President Vladimir Putin said Russia will continue military drills with Belarus as his Belarusian counterpart hinted at potential deployment of new weaponry in his country. Belarus has been testing aircraft in Russia that are “capable of carrying special weapons,” President Alexander Lukashenko told reporters at a joint news conference with Putin in Minsk late Monday. “We are now, together with the Russians, preparing crews capable of operating these aircraft, supporting specific armaments.” ...
Community Policy