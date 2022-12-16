Clarkson scores 39 points, Jazz outlast Pelicans in OT

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored a season-high 39 points and had eight rebounds in the Utah Jazz's 132-129 overtime victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night.

Clarkson was 15 of 26 from the field and made seven 3-pointers to help Utah sweep the two-game set after beating New Orleans 121-100 on Tuesday night. Lauri Markkanen added 31 points and Malik Beasley had 17.

Zion Williamson had 31 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and two blocks for New Orleans. C.J. McCollum added 28 points, and Nate Marshall and Larry Nance, Jr. each had 13.

Clarkson tied it going into the final minute with his first basket of the fourth quarter. Markkanen followed with another 3 to give the Jazz a 121-118 lead. Trey Murphy III made a corner 3 for New Orleans with 2.9 seconds remaining to force overtime.

Clarkson made a pair of baskets to put Utah up 127-123 in the extra period.

TIP INS

Pelicans: Marshall had four steals, matching his career high. … New Orleans went 12 of 30 from 3-point range after making just four outside baskets against Utah on Tuesday night.

Jazz: Clarkson scored 17 points in the first quarter — a career-best for first-quarter points. … Utah scored 33 points off 18 New Orleans turnovers.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: At Phoenix on Saturday night.

Jazz: At Milwaukee on Saturday night.

